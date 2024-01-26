Reports: Mizzou to hire South Alabama’s Corey Batoon as DC

Columbia, we have our man.

After a search that lasted nearly three weeks, the new defensive coordinator for Mizzou Football appears to have been decided. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Tigers are closing in on Corey Batoon, South Alabama’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach, as Blake Baker’s replacement.

Sources: Missouri is set to hire South Alabama defensive coordinator Corey Batoon as the school’s new defensive coordinator. He’s a veteran coach with experience at Liberty, Hawaii, FAU and five seasons in various roles at Ole Miss. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 26, 2024

Batoon has been a staple on the mid-major coaching circuit in the past decade, notably serving as the DC at Florida Atlantic, Hawaii and South Alabama. He was a Broyles Award nominee in 2021 after leading South Alabama to its best defensive season since the program joined the FBS in 2012. He served under Alabama’s new defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.

We’ll have plenty more analysis of Batoon, his past, his style and much more in the coming days.