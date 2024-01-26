Instant reaction to Mizzou hiring South Alabama’s Corey Batoon, per reports

Welcome back to a BREAKING NEWS episode of Before the Box Score! Eli Drinkwitz has found Mizzou’s next defensive coordinator in South Alabama’s Corey Batoon. Listen to Nate and Quentin as they give their initial reaction to the hire.

