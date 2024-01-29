It’s Nick Bolton and Blaine Gabbert vs. Steve Wilks in Super Bowl LVIII (kind of)

It’s official: It’s a Mizzou Super Bowl!

I mean, every time there’s a former Mizzou player or coach in the Super Bowl, it’s a Mizzou Super Bowl. Do I really have to explain this to you, the commentariat?

On one side, the hometown boys. Nick Bolton, Blaine Gabbert and a whole host of coaches.

The Mizzou Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl:



Nick Bolton

Blaine Gabbert

Andy Hill

Dave Toub

Andy Reid! pic.twitter.com/1ULeTV6o2x — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 28, 2024

On the other side... uhmm... uhh... Steve Wilks!

Steve Wilks was the DC at Mizzou like 2 years ago lmao — Aaron D. (@CoachAirDry) January 29, 2024

Remember that? Those were “good” times.

Best of luck to all of the Mizzou Tigers out there, but even more luck to those of us having to brave the Super Bowl that will surely become the Taylor Swift Bowl over the next few weeks.

(Editor’s note: as a Swiftie, I will not tolerate this slander, sir.)

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Say, “Aloha!” to our new defensive coordinator!

Excited to begin our new journey. Can’t wait to get

H ME!!#DeathRow pic.twitter.com/9sVPt8Kyek — Corey Batoon (@coreybatoon) January 29, 2024

Need some good news for Mizzou Hoops? Pay attention to the ‘crootin!

Name to keep an eye on in 2025 https://t.co/YAzKhLRgua — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) January 29, 2024

Need to feel some joy? Watch this on repeat. (Editor’s note: I’m wondering if this is subtle shade to LSU gymnastics and their docuseries, The Climb?)