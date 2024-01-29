It’s Nick Bolton and Blaine Gabbert vs. Steve Wilks in Super Bowl LVIII (kind of)

It’s official: It’s a Mizzou Super Bowl!
I mean, every time there’s a former Mizzou player or coach in the Super Bowl, it’s a Mizzou Super Bowl. Do I really have to explain this to you, the commentariat?
On one side, the hometown boys. Nick Bolton, Blaine Gabbert and a whole host of coaches.
The Mizzou Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl:— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 28, 2024
Nick Bolton
Blaine Gabbert
Andy Hill
Dave Toub
Andy Reid! pic.twitter.com/1ULeTV6o2x
On the other side... uhmm... uhh... Steve Wilks!
Steve Wilks was the DC at Mizzou like 2 years ago lmao— Aaron D. (@CoachAirDry) January 29, 2024
Remember that? Those were “good” times.
Best of luck to all of the Mizzou Tigers out there, but even more luck to those of us having to brave the Super Bowl that will surely become the Taylor Swift Bowl over the next few weeks.
(Editor’s note: as a Swiftie, I will not tolerate this slander, sir.)
