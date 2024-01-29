 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It’s Nick Bolton and Blaine Gabbert vs. Steve Wilks in Super Bowl LVIII (kind of)

Mizzou Links for Jan. 29, 2024.

By Josh Matejka
It’s official: It’s a Mizzou Super Bowl!

I mean, every time there’s a former Mizzou player or coach in the Super Bowl, it’s a Mizzou Super Bowl. Do I really have to explain this to you, the commentariat?

On one side, the hometown boys. Nick Bolton, Blaine Gabbert and a whole host of coaches.

On the other side... uhmm... uhh... Steve Wilks!

Remember that? Those were “good” times.

Best of luck to all of the Mizzou Tigers out there, but even more luck to those of us having to brave the Super Bowl that will surely become the Taylor Swift Bowl over the next few weeks.

(Editor’s note: as a Swiftie, I will not tolerate this slander, sir.)

