Mizzou Gymnastics stays put at No. 9 in latest rankings, Honnold named to Softball America’s Preseason All-American

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, January 30

By Sammy Stava
After a statement win over No. 3 LSU on Friday night — Mizzou Gymnastics unfortunately stays put at No. 9 in the latest rankings.

However, that was to be expected — as Matt Michaels explains the gymnastics ranking system for those that are unaware. (Editor’s note: or you can read Karen’s tweets and gymnastics posts in which she clearly explains this in detail...)

From MUTigers.com, the Tigers in their rotations rank 5th on the vault, 6th on the floor, 15th on beam, and 16th on bars.

On KTGR — hear from head coach Shannon Welker after their win over No. 3 LSU.

Up next: Shannon Welker’s squad is at Texas Women’s University on Saturday at 6 pm — and Karen Steger will certainly have you covered here on Rock M Nation.

Meanwhile, from the latest softball preseason accolades, senior center fielder Alex Honnold has been named a Preseason Second Team All-American by Softball America.

Your first chance to see Honnold in action is at the Black and Gold game on Saturday at 12 pm in COMO.

Plus, can men’s hoops get their first SEC win at home on Wednesday night? Perhaps they have a good chance against a reeling Arkansas team. Despite being 0-7 in the league right now, Southeastern 14 currently ranks the Tigers ahead of the Razorbacks in their latest power rankings. Muss Struggle Bus, amiright?!

Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson II will be available for Wednesday’s game vs Arkansas — per Dennis Gates on Tiger Talk:

Noah Carter has also announced that there will be a whiteout at Mizzou Arena.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • PFF College’s highest graded freshman wide receiver in 2023? That would be Marquis Johnson! Also, he’s the freshman leader in yards per reception.
  • The Lee’s Summit North to Mizzou pipeline is starting to gain some serious momentum.
  • Mizzou Football receives a preferred walk-on from Jackson Daily — a linebacker from Alma, Arkansas:
  • Mizzou Tennis’ Inah and Mae Canete are currently No. 16 in the ITA doubles rankings:
  • Tiger Style will look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon vs Oklahoma State — and the Hearnes Center will feature these Senior Day Giveaways:
  • Sophomore outfielder RJ Jimerson is the latest of the Mizzou Baseball player introductions:
  • Mic’d up with Mizzou Softball catcher Julia Crenshaw:
  • Mizzou Softball’s Alex Honnold featured on a Mary Nutter Classic billboard in Cathedral City, California:

Next Up In Links

