Mizzou Gymnastics stays put at No. 9 in latest rankings, Honnold named to Softball America’s Preseason All-American

After a statement win over No. 3 LSU on Friday night — Mizzou Gymnastics unfortunately stays put at No. 9 in the latest rankings.

However, that was to be expected — as Matt Michaels explains the gymnastics ranking system for those that are unaware. (Editor’s note: or you can read Karen’s tweets and gymnastics posts in which she clearly explains this in detail...)

For fans wondering why #Mizzou Gymnastics didn't move up in the rankings after beating a top-5 team: the women's college gymnastics rankings slots you based on your scoring average. The numerical results are all that matter. If other teams go bigger than you, you can get passed — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) January 29, 2024

From MUTigers.com, the Tigers in their rotations rank 5th on the vault, 6th on the floor, 15th on beam, and 16th on bars.

On KTGR — hear from head coach Shannon Welker after their win over No. 3 LSU.

Up next: Shannon Welker’s squad is at Texas Women’s University on Saturday at 6 pm — and Karen Steger will certainly have you covered here on Rock M Nation.

Meanwhile, from the latest softball preseason accolades, senior center fielder Alex Honnold has been named a Preseason Second Team All-American by Softball America.

Your first chance to see Honnold in action is at the Black and Gold game on Saturday at 12 pm in COMO.

Plus, can men’s hoops get their first SEC win at home on Wednesday night? Perhaps they have a good chance against a reeling Arkansas team. Despite being 0-7 in the league right now, Southeastern 14 currently ranks the Tigers ahead of the Razorbacks in their latest power rankings. Muss Struggle Bus, amiright?!

SEC Basketball Power Rankings @chrislee70, @theblakelovell, and @MaxBarrCBB reveal the staff’s composite rankings after another great week of hoops in the SEC



https://t.co/yGIjWdWgc8 pic.twitter.com/p7qfl911TZ — Southeastern 14 (@14Southeastern) January 29, 2024

Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson II will be available for Wednesday’s game vs Arkansas — per Dennis Gates on Tiger Talk:

On Tiger Talk, #Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates was asked if freshmen Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson II will be available on Wednesday after missing the team's last game:



"Absolutely." — Drew King (@drewking0222) January 30, 2024

Noah Carter has also announced that there will be a whiteout at Mizzou Arena.

⚪️ Wednesday Night, Wear White ⚪️



We’ll be there. We need you at Mizzou Arena too! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/UyyICRCrQh — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 30, 2024

From Grayson Pitts: Mizzou gymnastics remains at No. 9 in National Ranking

In a field that features 11 of the top 60 schools in the nation, Mizzou is sixth of 18 teams overall after day one of the Arizona NIT #MIZ ⛳️



https://t.co/RzhMrMFv39https://t.co/iScJkY1eDe — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) January 30, 2024

In Charge from Dylan Heinrich on The Maneater: Hayley Frank’s journey to the top of Missouri women’s basketball

Hayley Frank was in a basketball gym before she could even crawl.



Surrounded by Missouri basketball royalty, Frank has exceeded expectations, transforming into the leader of the Missouri women’s basketball team:https://t.co/Fd0DBvM38h@MizzouWBB @hayfrank43 @CoachPingeton — Dylan Heinrich (@dylanrheinrich) January 29, 2024

PFF College’s highest graded freshman wide receiver in 2023? That would be Marquis Johnson! Also, he’s the freshman leader in yards per reception.

Highest graded freshman Wide Receivers from the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/q9UBcR14Fo — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 29, 2024

Freshman Leader in Yards Per Reception last season:



Marquis Johnson, Missouri: 29.5 YDS pic.twitter.com/eB6xT2RpQT — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 29, 2024

The Lee’s Summit North to Mizzou pipeline is starting to gain some serious momentum.

Mizzou Football receives a preferred walk-on from Jackson Daily — a linebacker from Alma, Arkansas:

Blessed to say I will be committing to the University of Missouri! #MIZ #AGTG pic.twitter.com/PFL6L0TVpZ — Jackson Daily (@JacksonDaily14) January 29, 2024

Mizzou Tennis’ Inah and Mae Canete are currently No. 16 in the ITA doubles rankings:

Tiger Style will look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon vs Oklahoma State — and the Hearnes Center will feature these Senior Day Giveaways:

Sophomore outfielder RJ Jimerson is the latest of the Mizzou Baseball player introductions:

Sophomore OF is ready to make a splash in his debut campaign with #Mizzou!

✅ Played under @Im_That_Dad_KJ at Memphis last spring

✅ Drove in 18 runs in his first collegiate season

✅ Earned 2023 AAC All-Freshman and Academic Team honors#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/v5jJweAgVK — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) January 30, 2024

Mic’d up with Mizzou Softball catcher Julia Crenshaw: