Reports: Mizzou set to hire defensive line coach Brian Early from Houston

Missouri is expected to make Brian Early its new defensive line coach, per Matt Zenitz of 247sports. This comes after the Tigers hired South Alabama defensive coordinator Corey Batoon to the same position last week. No deal has yet been finalized for Early.

Early comes from Houston, where he’s spent the past five seasons. During his time at the program, he’s helped develop NFL talent such as Logan Hall (2023 second-round selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and Payton Turner (2021 first-round selection by the New Orleans Saints).

In 2023, he coached a pair of All-Big 12 selections. Defensive lineman Nelson Ceasar earned First-Team honors as he led the Big 12 with 9.5 sacks. Jamaree Caldwell earned Second-Team honors as he racked up 6.5 sacks, which ranked fifth in the conference.

Prior to arriving in Houston, Early spent a decade in the state of Arkansas. From 2004-2008, he coached at Central Arkansas as its D-line, linebackers, and special teams coach. After spending three seasons as Fayetteville High School’s defensive coordinator, he spent the 2013 season as Arkansas’ defensive quality control coach before becoming Arkansas State’s d-line coach from 2014-18. Early also coached at Greenland High School, Arkansas-Monticello, West Memphis High School, and Minnesota State-Mankato.

Early replaces Kevin Peoples, who bolted with Blake Baker to Louisiana State to become its new D-Line coach.