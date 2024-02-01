 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou’s Darius Robinson, Cody Schrader and KAD Impress at Reese’s Senior Bowl Practices

Mizzou Links for Thursday, February 1

By Sammy Stava
/ new

Well, let’s just shift our focus to some football coverage, shall we?

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is coming up on Saturday afternoon in Mobile, Alabama (12:00 p.m. CST on the NFL Network) and Mizzou Football players continue to impress the NFL Draft scouts. On Wednesday, it was the Darius Robinson show.

“Buy stock in Mizzou’s Darius Robinson immediately” — Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy.

According to ESPN NFL Draft and College Football Analyst Jordan Reid, Robinson’s performance at the Senior Bowl is starting to generate some Round 1 buzz.

Cody Schrader got some much-deserved attention as well:

Hear from Cody Schrader at the Senior Bowl (via Anthony Dasher from Rivals)

We can’t forget about KAD, either!

Plus, highlights from our own Quentin Corpuel who has provided great coverage in attendance at the Senior Bowl:

And of course, the coaching staff was in attendance.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(MUTIGERS/Tweets)

  • Prior to the game last night, Trent Pierce and Jesus Carralero Martin were announced as unavailable. The injury issues continue for Mizzou Hoops:
  • The Mizzou Football team showing off the Battle Line Trophy hardware last night:
  • Eli Drinkwitz supporting:
  • Heck of a photo here from our own Cal Tobias:
  • From Mizzou Gymnastics: A look at the five Tigers who posted a 9.9 or higher on the floor Friday night vs LSU:
  • The latest player introductions from Mizzou Baseball feature Wake Forest transfer Danny Corona, returning pitcher Ian Lohse, and Tyler Macon:
  • Mizzou Wrestling Senior Spotlight featuring Zach Elam:
  • This Mizzou Volleyball coaching staff is ELITE!
  • Annor Boateng is HIM!
  • Media Day pics from Mizzou Softball:
  • D’Moi Hodge highlights from the Rip City Remix (Blazers G-League affiliate)
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...