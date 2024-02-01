Mizzou’s Darius Robinson, Cody Schrader and KAD Impress at Reese’s Senior Bowl Practices

I want Mizzou to win the basketball game tonight — ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) February 1, 2024

Well, let’s just shift our focus to some football coverage, shall we?

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is coming up on Saturday afternoon in Mobile, Alabama (12:00 p.m. CST on the NFL Network) and Mizzou Football players continue to impress the NFL Draft scouts. On Wednesday, it was the Darius Robinson show.

“Buy stock in Mizzou’s Darius Robinson immediately” — Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy.

Buy stock in Mizzou's Darius Robinson immediately. If I shared the player comp one of his American squad coaches gave me last night, it would change a lot of these first round mocks you're seeing right now. And that's just after Practice Day 1.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/ddg8KK6ueu — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 31, 2024

According to ESPN NFL Draft and College Football Analyst Jordan Reid, Robinson’s performance at the Senior Bowl is starting to generate some Round 1 buzz.

“I keep hearing Round 1 chatter surrounding his stock.”#Mizzou DL Darius Robinson is a name that has scouts buzzing through two days at the Senior Bowl.https://t.co/L3ldbeKbS7 pic.twitter.com/wCBFjN2UjH — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 31, 2024

Missouri DL Darius Robinson is putting on a clinic at the Senior Bowl



pic.twitter.com/fCadFCjjHv — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024

Cody Schrader got some much-deserved attention as well:

Oh my, Cody Schrader pic.twitter.com/EOUmidNAwh — The Unwritten Rule (@BleavUnwritten) January 31, 2024

Cody Schrader has caught everything thrown his way this week at the #SeniorBowl & always adds YAC! pic.twitter.com/G4jYAgPZ7c — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) January 31, 2024

Missouri RB Cody Schrader with the nasty hesitation move pic.twitter.com/gFGp1BIWfY — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) January 31, 2024

While everyone is getting excited by Ladd McConkey yesterday at the Senior Bowl (and rightly so), I’ll keep getting excited by Missouri RB Cody Schrader



( : via @JFootballwine)pic.twitter.com/nX0IeF2rf8 — Matt FF Dynasty (@MattFFDynasty) January 31, 2024

Hear from Cody Schrader at the Senior Bowl (via Anthony Dasher from Rivals)

We can’t forget about KAD, either!

It’s been a good week for Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine. He’s had guys absolutely strapped. pic.twitter.com/bjKcSi5xfC — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) January 31, 2024

Plus, highlights from our own Quentin Corpuel who has provided great coverage in attendance at the Senior Bowl:

Some Cody Schrader for your timeline pic.twitter.com/gDAfHEf5LU — Quentin Corpuel (@quentincorpuel) January 31, 2024

Darius Robinson versus Javon Foster pic.twitter.com/C5tS0sMqzk — Quentin Corpuel (@quentincorpuel) January 31, 2024

And of course, the coaching staff was in attendance.

Good to see our guys in Mobile yesterday #MIZ pic.twitter.com/mdmK4X1GnD — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) January 31, 2024

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

“We have to be participants in our own rescue,” Gates said. “No one is going to feel sorry or have empathy for us because we haven’t won a conference game. We have to put 40 minutes of basketball together consistently.” Helluva quote there — Karen S (@karensteger) February 1, 2024

From Eli Hoff: Mizzou men flounder again, lose SEC basement battle to Arkansas

From Jaden Lewis: Missouri basketball’s hopes for first SEC win vanish quickly in demoralizing loss vs Arkansas

Prior to the game last night, Trent Pierce and Jesus Carralero Martin were announced as unavailable. The injury issues continue for Mizzou Hoops:

Missouri Roster News pic.twitter.com/7TS6SQwGrU — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 1, 2024

#Mizzou freshman F Trent Pierce (illness) is OUT tonight against Arkansas, per team. He was considered a game time decision. — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) February 1, 2024

The Mizzou Football team showing off the Battle Line Trophy hardware last night:

Eli Drinkwitz supporting:

Heck of a photo here from our own Cal Tobias:

Some hard-fought rebounding in the second half. pic.twitter.com/4bnkYtetqZ — Cal Tobias (@CalTobiasPhoto) February 1, 2024

Sterling Scott Is On The Fast Track To Becoming Missouri's Next Great Jumper#MIZhttps://t.co/tHi0b14NRZ — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) January 31, 2024

On MUTigers.com: Swim and Dive Set for Senior Day Meet

Mizzou Softball will have eight games televised on the SEC Network this season. More on MUTigers.com

Eight Missouri games will be broadcasted on SEC Network this season including all three games of Mizzou's final regular-season home series against Mississippi State slated for April 27-29!!!#OwnIt #MIZ https://t.co/PXsgwtquJD — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) January 31, 2024

From Mizzou Gymnastics: A look at the five Tigers who posted a 9.9 or higher on the floor Friday night vs LSU:

Living up to our name



5️⃣ Tigers posted 9.9s or higher on floor against LSU for a 49.600 team score!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/ifKAP1aLkm — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) January 31, 2024

The Every True Tiger “Tiger Tracks” ice cream is looking good! Read more from Nick Schultz from On3.

The latest player introductions from Mizzou Baseball feature Wake Forest transfer Danny Corona, returning pitcher Ian Lohse, and Tyler Macon:

Junior INF figures to factor prominently in his first season with the Tigers.

✅ Drove in 84 runs and hit 18 HRs over two years with @WakeBaseball

✅ Helped the Deacs to a 2023 @CWSOmaha berth

✅ Earned Winston-Salem All-Regional honors#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/scwo29UlHG — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) January 31, 2024

Senior lefty is back for another year on the bump for the Tigers!

✅ Made six starts for MU in 2023, logging 12 K's in 12.1 IP

✅ Held opponents to a .171 BA over 17 appearances in 2022

✅ Fanned 7⃣4⃣ hitters in 58.0 innings for his career#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/qsrrt7q0AD — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) January 31, 2024

INF is our next 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ newcomer, hailing from Kirkwood, Mo.

✅ Batted .391 as a prep senior for Kirkwood HS

✅ Rated as the No. 2 Missouri shortstop in the class of 2023

✅ Two-sport athlete who earned Academic All-State honors as well#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/TpLRJlMboK — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 1, 2024

Mizzou Wrestling Senior Spotlight featuring Zach Elam:

Senior Spotlight:



"I'm thankful everyday I get to walk in and see him (Smith) and train under him. At the end of the day, I'm just extremely lucky and blessed. God's given me a pretty good life."

- @ELAMinator88 #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/dsUgGNrcZ8 — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) January 31, 2024

This Mizzou Volleyball coaching staff is ELITE!

Annor Boateng is HIM!

Annor Boateng was DOMINANT in the Tigers’ home win over NLR pic.twitter.com/2FWR7wvrBd — Little Rock Central Basketball (@LRCentralHoops) February 1, 2024

Media Day pics from Mizzou Softball:

D’Moi Hodge highlights from the Rip City Remix (Blazers G-League affiliate)

D’MOI HIGHLIGHTS



◽️19 PTS

◽️5 REB

◽️4 AST (Career-High) pic.twitter.com/VVDQWcGfNO — Rip City Remix (@ripcityremix) January 31, 2024