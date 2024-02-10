All Gas and No Brakes for Mizzou over Liberty

On the heels of a 13-0 five-inning run-rule victory over NC State Friday night, Mizzou went right back to it on Saturday afternoon, putting up another double-digit number on the scoreboard in a five-inning run-rule 10-1 dousing of the Liberty Flames.

You guys, Coach told us this lineup had potential to do damage. I just didn’t think it was like this. Mizzou continues to get production alllllll [gestures wildly] up and down that lineup, and we simply LOVE to see it.

Let’s recap.

Mizzou ace Laurin Krings, who threw for a 99-pitch complete game win effort over #13/16 Utah to kick off the season, was in the circle, and the Tigers got right to work. After a leadoff strikeout (the first of MANY on the day), Krings allowed a single to LF by Rachel Roupe, one of the few Liberty players to have any success on the day. But after another strikeout, Roupe was thrown out on an absolute gunner by LF Chantice Phillips when she tried to take home on a base hit to end the inning.

Freshman Kaylan Yoder was in the circle for the Flames, and quickly allowed a walk on just five pitches to leadoff batter Jenna Laird before Alex Honnold, who was 2-2 on the day, smashed a two-run shot over the right field fence to give Mizzou and early 2-0 lead. Kara Daly attempted to keep the rally going with a hard-hit single to CF [links to video] on a backdoor curve that was left in the middle of the plate, but a flyout and strikeout ended the inning.

In the top of the second, it became very evident that Specs just had all her stuff — a nasty screwball, curve, change, rise ball — working today as she struck out the side, tallying five strikeouts through just two innings.

In the bottom of the inning, after another leadoff walk (this time to UNI transfer Mya Dodge), Chauntice Phillips laid down the most amazing bunt towards third, leaving the 3B with no play and runners at the corners.

Witness.

B2: Another leadoff walk, this one to Mya, and she swipes 2B. ChannyP lays down a PERFECT bunt and there’s runners at the corners for Maddie G, who hits it down the RF line and it’s 3-0. pic.twitter.com/itXHdXoBtQ — Karen S (@karensteger) February 10, 2024

This brought up former UofSC transfer Maddie Gallagher, who doubled on a line drive to RF to make it 3-0. After a Laird strikeout and a walk to Honnold loaded the bases, freshman Madison Walker hit a sac fly to CF, scoring Phillips, before a Kara Daly groundout ended the inning.

The top of the third was another three-up, three-down inning for Specs, and in the bottom of the inning, offensive magic happened. Julia Crenshaw ended up on 1B with catcher’s interference to lead off the inning, and was quickly brought home to make it 4-0 when Katie Chester hit a line drive double to CF. The additional runs were the final straw for Liberty coach Dot Richardson, who took her freshman out of the game in favor of Paige Bachman.

On the very first pitch with a brand new pitcher in the circle, Mya Dodge launched a three-run shot into right field, making it 7-0. The Mizzou madness continued from there as Phillips was hit in the chin by a pitch (she’s fine) and both Gallagher and Laird walked to load the bases for XBH Queen, Alex Honnold.

Here’s Mya’s shot:

But first, a pitching change. As quickly as Bachman came in, she was just as quickly removed, and in her place, Elena Escobar, who stepped into the circle with the bases loaded and no outs. No grand slam this time for Honnold, but it was a two-run double to make it 9-0. After a groundout for the inning’s first out, Kara Daly hit a sac fly to bring in Laird, making it 10-0 before Crenshaw grounded out to end the inning.

Liberty decided to get involved offensively in the top of the fourth, as Roupe led off with a solo homer to make it 10-1 and Fortner followed with a line-drive double to CF. But, Krings fought back and struck out the side to end the threat.

An uneventful bottom of the inning for the Tigers followed, and Krings came back out to shut this thing down, striking out Byrum, getting Madrey to line out to short, and then a final strikeout, number 10 on the day, to end it all in another run-rule victory.

Here’s her final K.

Here’s the final K from Specs. pic.twitter.com/KF250G0q0h — Karen S (@karensteger) February 10, 2024

This game was glorious. The offense and the pitching? Just *chef’s kiss*.

Here’s the final stats, courtesy of Statbroadcast.

Next up: Missouri faces South Alabama at 6pm. Freshman Marissa McCann gets the start.