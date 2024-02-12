Nick Bolton and Blaine Gabbert are Super Bowl Champions

#MizzouMade
Forget about Patrick Mahomes. Forget about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
The real heroes of Super Bowl LVIII on this website are leading-tackler Nick Bolton and backup extraordinaire Blaine Gabbert.
Couple of hometown heroes bring home the Lombardi trophy #SuperBowl58 @_nickbolton2 X @BlaineGabbert #MIZ pic.twitter.com/AYunoC9ZSn— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 12, 2024
Nick Bolton on the emotions of winning back to back Super Bowls. #Chiefskingdom # pic.twitter.com/1tt34iROE7— 610SportsKC (@610SportsKC) February 12, 2024
In the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl win, Bolton tied for the lead for all defenders with 13 total tackles, including one for a loss and two QB hits.
More Links:
- Laurin Krings was an absolute weapon in Mizzou’s perfect start to the 2024 season this weekend.
All-Tournament Team... more like All-Tournament MVP.— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 11, 2024
▪️3-0
▪️3 complete game wins
▪️1.89 ERA
▪️20 strikeouts over 19 innings #OwnIt #MIZ | @LaurinKrings pic.twitter.com/Al99GK1csC
- Make. Mizzou. Hockey. Legitimate.
Your Missouri Tigers are the BACK TO BACK MACHA champions‼️ pic.twitter.com/hQhnUvwqn9— Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) February 11, 2024
- Kerrick Jackson nabbed a few important recruiting class members this weekend.
RHP JD Dohrmann (Vianney, 2025) commits to Missouri.— Prep Baseball Missouri (@PBRMissouri) February 12, 2024
Dohrmann, a member of Team Missouri at the 2023 PBR Future Games, is ranked No. 7 overall in the state's junior class and No. 103 nationally.
: https://t.co/6fVQip5HlH pic.twitter.com/G3FXPYY0a7
I am honored to announce my commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Missouri. I would like to thank my parents, my sister, Coach Sundlie, Coach Radke, Coach Herrin, and all of my coaches along the way that have helped guide and support me. pic.twitter.com/4Oh3edeBDn— Cooper Pumphrey (@CooperPumphrey) February 11, 2024
- Sam Horn is still drawing a lot of attention from baseball scouts these days...
Sam Horn is a member of Missouri’s football team ...— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) February 11, 2024
He's also a top 30 baseball prospect in the 2025 College classpic.twitter.com/7Qs0pB7oIs
