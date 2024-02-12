 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nick Bolton and Blaine Gabbert are Super Bowl Champions

Mizzou Links for Feb. 12, 2024.

By Josh Matejka
#MizzouMade

Forget about Patrick Mahomes. Forget about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The real heroes of Super Bowl LVIII on this website are leading-tackler Nick Bolton and backup extraordinaire Blaine Gabbert.

In the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl win, Bolton tied for the lead for all defenders with 13 total tackles, including one for a loss and two QB hits.

  • Laurin Krings was an absolute weapon in Mizzou’s perfect start to the 2024 season this weekend.
  • Make. Mizzou. Hockey. Legitimate.
  • Kerrick Jackson nabbed a few important recruiting class members this weekend.
  • Sam Horn is still drawing a lot of attention from baseball scouts these days...
