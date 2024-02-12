Nick Bolton and Blaine Gabbert are Super Bowl Champions

#MizzouMade

Forget about Patrick Mahomes. Forget about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The real heroes of Super Bowl LVIII on this website are leading-tackler Nick Bolton and backup extraordinaire Blaine Gabbert.

Nick Bolton on the emotions of winning back to back Super Bowls. #Chiefskingdom # pic.twitter.com/1tt34iROE7 — 610SportsKC (@610SportsKC) February 12, 2024

In the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl win, Bolton tied for the lead for all defenders with 13 total tackles, including one for a loss and two QB hits.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Laurin Krings was an absolute weapon in Mizzou’s perfect start to the 2024 season this weekend.

Make. Mizzou. Hockey. Legitimate.

Your Missouri Tigers are the BACK TO BACK MACHA champions‼️ pic.twitter.com/hQhnUvwqn9 — Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) February 11, 2024

Kerrick Jackson nabbed a few important recruiting class members this weekend.

RHP JD Dohrmann (Vianney, 2025) commits to Missouri.



Dohrmann, a member of Team Missouri at the 2023 PBR Future Games, is ranked No. 7 overall in the state's junior class and No. 103 nationally.



: https://t.co/6fVQip5HlH pic.twitter.com/G3FXPYY0a7 — Prep Baseball Missouri (@PBRMissouri) February 12, 2024

I am honored to announce my commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Missouri. I would like to thank my parents, my sister, Coach Sundlie, Coach Radke, Coach Herrin, and all of my coaches along the way that have helped guide and support me. pic.twitter.com/4Oh3edeBDn — Cooper Pumphrey (@CooperPumphrey) February 11, 2024

Sam Horn is still drawing a lot of attention from baseball scouts these days...

Sam Horn is a member of Missouri’s football team ...



He's also a top 30 baseball prospect in the 2025 College classpic.twitter.com/7Qs0pB7oIs — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) February 11, 2024