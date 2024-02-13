Tiger Takeaways: Mizzou softball strides to Sunshine State sweep

Missouri softball could not have asked for a much better start to the 2024 campaign.

The Tigers finished with a perfect 5-0 record, including victories over No. 13/16 Utah and No. 5/7 Clemson, in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida. Mizzou out-scored its opponents 37-8.

It’s hard to believe any team in the country made more of an impression with their performance than the Tigers in the opening weekend. Missouri entered the weekend unranked but rose to D1Softball’s No. 11 and Softball America’s No. 13 team by Monday.

A number of players contributed to the Tigers’ improbable weekend run, namely senior right-hander Laurin Krings (3-0) who made the All-Tournament team. Krings pitched three complete games, compiling a 1.89 earned run average and 20 strikeouts in 19 innings.

Here’s a game-by-game look at who else stepped for Missouri, and our takeaways from its performance in the Sunshine State:

GAME 1: Missouri 4 | No. 13/16 Utah 3

Notable Performances:

Jenna Laird: 2-4 | 1 R | 1 RBI | 2B | 1 SB

Kara Daly: 2-4 | 1 R | 3B | 2 K

Alex Honnold: 1-4 | 1 RBI | 2B | 1 K

Maddie Gallagher: 1-2 | 1 R | 1 BB

Katie Chester: 1-3 | 1 RBI

Chantice Phillips: 1-3 | 1 RBI

Julia Crenshaw: 1-4 | 1 R | 2B | 1 K

Laurin Krings: 7 IP | 3 ER | 4 SO | 1 BB | 1 WP | 1 XBH | 7 GO : 9 FO | 99 pitches

Karen’s Takeaways:

This game was action-packed, and I loved to see them FIGHT. After going down 1-0 in the first, Chantice Phillips worked an awesome at-bat before smacking an RBI single to tie it up 1-1 in the 2nd. In the 5th, Utah retook the lead only for Mizzou to fight back in the top of the 6th on a Katie Chester single and tied it up again. Needing to close this thing out, the Tigers added on two more in the top of the 7th with back-to-back doubles by Jenna Laird & Alex Honnold, making it 4-2 with a half inning to go. Laurin Krings battled in that last half, as she allowed two singles and a double to make it 4-3, but was ultimately able to close out the game for Larissa Anderson’s 300th career victory.

Mizzou batted .313 in the opener, compared to .259 for the Utes. Knowing how the weekend went, this was the Tigers’ worst strategically based offensive performance, as they batted just .222 with two outs (2-9, and worse than Utah’s .250), and .250 with runners on (5-20) and .188 with RISP (3-16).

The Tigers’ leadoff batters were great in the opener, batting .571 (5-7), though Utah was also successful in this realm, batting .429 (3-7).

Brandon’s Takeaways:

Facing a former All-American pitcher in Mariah Lopez, Missouri’s offense quieted some of the production concerns following a lackluster 2023 season. The Tigers totaled 10 hits and impressed with their ability to play from behind. Honnold and Laird stepped up in a key moment, as expected, but the clutch two-out hits from Phillips and Chester showed that MU can look toward the bottom of its lineup to step up in key moments. Kara Daly and Maddie Gallagher quietly had solid afternoons as well, and freshman Madison Walker made a key stop on a grounder in the sixth inning to keep the game tied. Add in a Krings’ complete game in which she displayed an ability to pitch through contact, and it’s easy to see why the Tigers’ season-opener brought so much optimism for what’s to come.

GAME 2: Missouri 13 | NC State 0 (5 innings)

Notable Performers:

Madison Walker: 2-3 | 1 HR | 3 RBI | 1 R

Jenna Laird: 1-3 | 2 R | 2 RBI | 2B

Kayley Lenger: 1-1 | 2 RBI | 1 R

Kara Daly: 1-2 | 1 R | 1 BB | 1 K

Katie Chester: 2-3 | 1 R | 1 HR | 1 RBI

Abby Hay: 1-1 | 1 RBI | 1 R

Adi Koller: 1-1 | 1 RBI | 2B

Stefania Abruscato 1-1 | 1 R

Maddie Gallagher: 1-2 | 2 R | 2B | 1 BB

Cierra Harrison: 4 IP | 1 H | 2 BB | 0 ER

Marissa McCann (collegiate debut): 1 IP | 1 SO | 0 ER

Karen’s Takeaways:

This was on at the same time as the Mizzou-Kentucky gymnastics meet, of which I was covering, so I missed the majority of this one.

Of what I did notice, I loved to see the performance of the freshmen, particularly that of Madison Walker, Adi Koller, Stefania Abruscato and Abby Hay. Coach Anderson has talked up Walker every chance she’s gotten so far this season, and Hay has gotten many a mention as well. The group did not disappoint in this one.

Maddie Gallagher’s presence in the 9-hole has been impressive. She’s providing so much at the bottom of the order, almost like an additional leadoff and protection for Jenna Laird atop the lineup.

Mizzou hit .462 (!!!!) in this one, vs. the Pack’s 0.063 (wowww), including .400 with 2 outs (2-5), .500 with runners on (9-18), and .750 with RISP (6-8)

Brandon’s Takeaways:

NC State was clearly overmatched, and it showed on Saturday. A total of 10 Missouri batters recorded at least one hit, and seven of those went for extra bases. Once again, the Tigers’ depth showed out. Alex Honnold was held hitless in four at-bats, but Missouri still was able to light up the scoreboard in impressive fashion. It was solid outing from Cierra Harrison on the mound in her season debut as well. Harrison, who figures to pitch in several more high-profile situations this season, did not get much swing-and-miss action but still found ways to manufacture outs effectively. Not to sound redundant, but Missouri’s success throughout the lineup gives an early indication that the Tigers can be an above-average offensive team.

Good afternoon Tigers!!



Day 1️⃣ of the season was pretty fun but we have business to take care of today. ☀️#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/etDBnOJQ1Y — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 10, 2024

GAME 3: Missouri 10 | Liberty 1 (5 innings)

Notable Performances:

Jenna Laird: 0-1 | 2 R | 2 BB | 1 K

Alex Honnold: 2-2 | 2 H | 1 R | 4 RBI | 1 2B | 1 HR | 1 BB

Kara Daly: 1-2 | 1 RBI

Mya Dodge: 1-2 | 1 HR | 2 RBI | 2 R | 1 BB | 1 SB

Maddie Gallagher: 1-1 | 1 R | 2B | 1 BB

Chantice Phillips: 1-2 | 2 R | 1 SB

Laurin Krings: 5 IP | 10 SO | 4 H | 1 2B | 1 HR | 1 ER

Karen’s Takeaways:

Damn. Another offensive explosion in this one, though the cast of characters was a bit smaller than that of say, the NC State game. Mizzou hit .412 in this one (7-17) vs. Liberty’s .222 (4-18). Additionally, Mizzou batted .500 (6-12) with runners on, and .444 (4-9) with RISP. Mizzou’s leadoff batters were especially successful, hitting .750 (3-4).

Well, HELLLLOOOOOOO, Alex Honnold. My god.

Brandon’s Takeaways:

Anderson spoke prior to the season about the Tigers’ revamped strength and conditioning program, and the early results are paying off. After Missouri's 13-run outburst against NC State, the team showed it was no fluke with another double-digit showing against Liberty. Honnold posted her best performance of the weekend against the Flames, and Mya Dodge drilled her first home run in a Tigers’ uniform to give a glimpse of her offensive potential. Of note, Missouri continued to hit the ball hard against Liberty and found almost every way to get on base, a knack of a well-disciplined offense.

A 10-strikeout, one-run outing from Krings sealed the win, and it’s important to note that she walked zero batters in the winning effort. As a whole, the Tigers did what they should do against inferior competition.

GAME 4: Missouri 6 | S. Alabama 3

Notable Performances:

Kara Daly: 2-4 | 2 HR | 4 RBI | 2 R

Alex Honnold: 2-3 | 2 R | HBP

Madison Walker: 0-2 | 1 R | 1 RBI | 1 BB | 1 HBP

Julia Crenshaw: 2-4

Cierra Harrison: 4 IP | 1 H | 0 ER | 1 SO | 1 BB

Karen’s Takeaways:

I missed most of this one, too as I was at the men’s basketball game, though I did catch the end on my phone while ignoring the bad basketball being played in front of me.

Despite being stifled by the Jaguars’ pitching staff for the majority of the game — they were no hit through 3 and went three up, three down multiple times— they broke through in the 4th on Kara Daly’s home run, her first of two in this game, and a single by Julia Crenshaw, before waking up fully in the 6th & 7th... better late than never, I guess? In the 6th & 7th, the Tigers saw two singles by Honnold & Crenshaw, walks by Laird & Walker — good plate discipline by the freshie — and another homer by Daly.

Mizzou only batted .222 (6-27) in this one, but the Jags were even worse at .192 (5-26). When they were able to get runners on, they did well, hitting .333 (4-12), but it was a struggle at first.

Brandon’s Takeaways:

Welcome to the collegiate ranks, Marissa McCann. The true freshman faced her first significant challenge of her career, allowing three runs over three innings to the Jaguars. McCann had difficulties keeping the ball on the ground, and that’ll be a point of emphasis going forward with elite-level offenses coming sooner rather than later. However, she did strike out five batters and showed success facing batters the first time around. In relief, Cierra Harrison allowed just one hit over four innings to give Missouri’s offense the stability it needed for a late-game comeback. Speaking of the comeback, the Tigers pieced one together for the second time in the weekend to showcase their resiliency and grit. It has only been one weekend, but Missouri looks like a team determined to thrust itself into the thick of the Southeastern Conference.

Jobs not finished



Battle of the Tigers coming up in Clearwater.



Day 2️⃣ Recap #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/L2ABY5lnOt — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 11, 2024

GAME 5: Missouri 4 | No. 5/7 Clemson 1

Notable Performers:

Laurin Krings: 7 IP | 6 H | 6 SO | 1 R | 4 BB | 1 HBP | 113+ (she had 113 to start the 7th)

Alex Honnold: 2-3 | 2 RBI | 1 R

Jenna Laird: 2-3 | 1 R | 3B | 1 SB | HBP

Julia Crenshaw: 1-3 | 1 RBI | 1 R | 1 SB

Maddie Gallagher: 1-3 | 1 R | 1 SB

Katie Chester: 1-3 | 1 RBI

Kara Daly: 1-3 | 2B

Karen’s Takeaways:

Like Larissa had told us this week during media availability, the focus is to worry about yourselves and not the opponents. That is exactly what Mizzou did against the other Tigers.

Krings allowed plenty of contact and had a bit of trouble with leadoff walks, but when it came down to it, she got the outs when she needed them. Each time Clemson threatened, Specs stopped it, either herself or with the help of her defense. Clemson stranded 10 — TEN! — runners on the bags.

I loved the aggressive, heads-up base-running in this game, especially from Crenshaw, Gallagher, Laird and freshman Stefania Abruscato. While it didn’t always result in a run scored, they tried like hell to get into scoring position to give the Tigers a chance to add to their tally.

Mizzou batted .333 in this game vs. Clemson’s .222, including .333 with two outs (3-9), .294 with runners on (5-7), and .308 (4-13) with RISP, which is pretty incredible.

Brandon’s Takeaways:

Not one, not two but three complete games for Krings. There’s not much more Missouri could have asked out of its ace, but she stepped up to the challenge in every way possible. Clemson left 10 players on base as Krings meticulously navigated in and out of jams, using the cushion that the offense provided in the first two innings to will the Tigers to a win. Once again, Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold served as the catalysts of Missouri’s offense, proving that the duo can emerge against the toughest of competition. This contest, in particular, showed the blueprint that the Tigers will need to follow if they wish to return to a Super Regional this season. The star power is there, and if the depth can create additional opportunities, then Missouri will be a tough out wherever they go.

Even with the success over the weekend, the Tigers did not utilize any bullpen arms, which is something to at least be weary of as they approach these next few weeks. I expect Taylor Pannell to see more time soon, and it’ll be interesting who else Anderson tosses out to cover innings and take the load off of Krings/Harrison/McCann.

What’s Next:

Missouri treks westward for the Tracy Beard Classic in Denton, Texas. The Tigers start play at 11 a.m. Friday against Texas A&M Commerce (4-2) and then play a pair of games against both South Dakota State (3-2) and North Texas (2-2).

No. 11/13 Mizzou faces the Jackrabbits at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, and then challenge the Mean Green at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. If they prevail in all five games in Denton, the Tigers will start 10-0 for the first time since the 2009 season, a year in which they went to the Women’s College World Series.