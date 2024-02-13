Mizzou Softball Rises in D1Softball and Softball America’s Latest Rankings

Softball Tigers trending up!
After a perfect 5-0 opening weekend at the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida with notable wins over Utah and Clemson — not only is Mizzou Softball ranked, but the Tigers have sky-rocketed in the latest polls.
Mizzou checks in at No. 11 on D1Softball and No. 13 on Softball America.
More from D1Softball, and a recap of Day Three in Clearwater:
Larissa Anderson’s Tigers will be back in action on a Friday doubleheader vs Texas A&M-Commerce (11:00 a.m.) and South Dakota State (4 p.m.) to start the Tracy Beard College Classic in Denton, Texas.
Mizzou’s home opener doesn’t come until SEC play on March 8th vs Auburn, but single game tickets are on sale now!
Meanwhile, gymnastics checks in at No. 14 in the latest Road to Nationals rankings this week (11th on vault, 14th on bars, 22nd on beam, and 6th on floor).
The Tigers are 6-2 overall (2-2 SEC) with a meet in St. Charles, MO on Friday night vs No. 6 Florida, Illinois, and Lindenwood — which is part of the ““Mizzou To The Lou” series (6:00 p.m. CST on the SEC Network).
Onto the links! M-I-Z!
Mizzou Basketball's Senior Spotlight features Jesus Carralero Martin:
From Tiger Style: Keegan O'Toole highlights:
An anonymous coach quote on Mizzou Baseball's Kerrick Jackson, via SEC Extra on D1Baseball:
The latest Mizzou Baseball player introductions feature Justin Colon and Josh McDevitt:
Mizzou Football is ranked No. 8 on 247Sports (and No. 10 on On3) in their way-too-early Top 25s:
Peyton Marshall looks ready:
I been working
