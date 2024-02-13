Mizzou Softball Rises in D1Softball and Softball America’s Latest Rankings

Softball Tigers trending up!

After a perfect 5-0 opening weekend at the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida with notable wins over Utah and Clemson — not only is Mizzou Softball ranked, but the Tigers have sky-rocketed in the latest polls.

Mizzou checks in at No. 11 on D1Softball and No. 13 on Softball America.

D1Softball Top 25: Week 1



Texas, Oklahoma State Rise; Virginia Tech Enters



https://t.co/yfSdqLIwAJ pic.twitter.com/n1CiIbFBAQ — D1Softball (@D1Softball) February 12, 2024

Texas, Washington climb the poll.



Missouri, Kentucky and Indiana enter.



https://t.co/24RNwaY2MB pic.twitter.com/GVRDoDW2GY — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) February 12, 2024

More from D1Softball, and a recap of Day Three in Clearwater:

At 5-0, Missouri literally had as good an opening week as any team.



Laurin Krings was at the center of it, picking up wins against Utah, Liberty and Clemson. @LaurinKrings x @MizzouSoftball



https://t.co/GUbT3ukGHU pic.twitter.com/pZDIN9r1oj — D1Softball (@D1Softball) February 13, 2024

Larissa Anderson’s Tigers will be back in action on a Friday doubleheader vs Texas A&M-Commerce (11:00 a.m.) and South Dakota State (4 p.m.) to start the Tracy Beard College Classic in Denton, Texas.

Mizzou’s home opener doesn’t come until SEC play on March 8th vs Auburn, but single game tickets are on sale now!

Meanwhile, gymnastics checks in at No. 14 in the latest Road to Nationals rankings this week (11th on vault, 14th on bars, 22nd on beam, and 6th on floor).

The Tigers are 6-2 overall (2-2 SEC) with a meet in St. Charles, MO on Friday night vs No. 6 Florida, Illinois, and Lindenwood — which is part of the ““Mizzou To The Lou” series (6:00 p.m. CST on the SEC Network).

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Mizzou Basketball’s Senior Spotlight features Jesus Carralero Martin:

: Jesus Carralero Martin



A glimpse of @jmcarralerog and his growth on and off the court during his college career #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Av9rHANYCO — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 12, 2024

From Tiger Style: Keegan O’Toole highlights:

An anonymous coach quote on Mizzou Baseball’s Kerrick Jackson, via SEC Extra on D1Baseball:

"If you are going on the program, they’ve got the right kind of guy. Kerrick is going to come in every day with positive energy, and he’s gonna overlook the facilities."



Anonymous coaches dish on @MizzouBaseball in @D1SECExtra's preseason snapshot https://t.co/UpsxMqfC7u — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) February 12, 2024

The latest Mizzou Baseball player introductions feature Justin Colon and Josh McDevitt:

Leading us off to kick off the opening week of the season, it's INF

✅ Started 30 games at SS in 2023

✅ Logged career highs in hits (21), runs (17), 2Bs (4) and RBIs (13)

✅ Hit .263 for Wareham of the Cape Cod League last summer.#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/NW1GAMEOmi — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 12, 2024

Hailing from Effingham, Ill., freshman RHP is primed and ready for 2024!

✅ Led Effingham HS to an Illinois Class 3A fourth-place finish in 2023

✅ Allowed just 7⃣ ER and fanned 140 hitters in 80.1 IP

✅ Posted 0.61 ERA as a senior#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/pdBn8Pnk07 — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 13, 2024

Mizzou Football is ranked No. 8 on 247Sports (and No. 10 on On3) in their way-too-early Top 25s:

College Football's way-too-early top 25 after Signing Day and coaching changes, via @BCrawford247



What do you agree or disagree with?



MORE: https://t.co/ig2cIZ2g6H pic.twitter.com/SKRz2wjPsT — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 12, 2024

Peyton Marshall looks ready: