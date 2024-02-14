Why can’t Mizzou WBB score points off turnovers?

Well, everyone, here we are. Head Coach Robin Pingeton’s team is now 11-13 on the season and are losers in six straight conference games, and since we have nothing better to do, why not delve deeper into one of the problems plaguing this team?

Throughout the current six-game losing streak, one of the recurring issues has been near-comical margins in points scored off turnovers. Game in and game out, the Tigers have been dominated in that realm and whenever I have personally Pingeton about this post-game, she has always replied with the same thing.

“I’ll have to watch the film on it,” Pingeton said. “Once I do I will get back to you.”

Has she gotten back to me? No, so while we wait for an answer that likely is never coming, the best thing we can do is analyze this and look at precisely what is causing this conundrum and look at the numbers behind it.

Here are all of Mizzou’s losses in their six-game winning streak, in this format:

Team | Score | Turnover Margin | Points off Turnover Margin

Auburn | L 70-59 | 22-17 MIZ | 24-9 AU

South Carolina | L 83-45 | 21-11 MIZ | 28-0 SC

Tennessee | L 80-69 | 13-9 MIZ | 19-8 UT

Arkansas | L 67-58 | 16-14 ARK | 14-7 ARK

Texas A&M | L 69-67 | 15-13 TAMU | 16-11 TAMU

Kentucky | L 76-71 | 16-15 MIZ | 15-15

Doing the math there, this means that in the six-game losing streak, Missouri is down 99-83 in the turnover margin, which honestly, isn’t bad; but it’s not good either. Examining the data closer, however, paints a worse picture. Look at the difference in points off turnovers. Warning: it will take your breath away. Teams are outscoring Mizzou 116-50 off of turnovers during the losing streak, for a margin of 66. Even without the disaster that was the South Carolina game, their total margin of defeat during that timeframe is 76. There is no hyperbole here folks; this is what is costing the Tigers games.

What can this statistic be boiled down to? Sub-par transition play off of turnovers, for one. Most teams facing Missouri are keen to take the ball to the hoop off of a turnover and utilize advantageous numbers on the fast break, while Missouri appears to be keen to hold back and set up on offense instead of attacking the hoop. They just don’t seem to have that fight in them.

This is just one play, but the amount of times this has happened this season, where a horrendous rotation pass is picked for an easy layup, is mind-boggling. You simply cannot get by in today’s SEC with this level of rotation play; it’s sluggish and it’s poor and it’s one of the many reasons why Missouri’s points off turnover margin is so staggeringly bad.

This is the exact same game, it's the exact same style of play, and it’s the exact same result. These passes just simply cannot be made under pressure. There are other means to get out of that situation and a free basket for the opposition is not one of them.

The Human Highlight strikes again ⚡️



| https://t.co/k0V8l8LgYa pic.twitter.com/iAvoDYGGQJ — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) February 9, 2024

Sure, this example is during garbage time, but this is just what I could pull off of South Carolina’s twitter and it tells my point; it’s just a constant cycle.

For those clamoring that it’s unfair to utilize the highlights of an undefeated basketball team, go to the 0:19 mark of this highlight tape from a crucial SEC tilt against an opponent, Kentucky, that Missouri was favored against. A brutal pass from Judd results in a turnover and an easy basket here. The amount of times this has happened this season is just too many to count.

This is off of an inbound pass against Texas A&M, a game Missouri lost by two points and basically solidified their current spiral. What was the vision here? I just can’t see it, and it results in likely one of the easiest buckets the Aggies will get all season.

This one, which took place during Sunday’s tilt against Auburn, wasn’t even off of a turnover, but it characterizes exactly what I’m talking about. Off the rebound, one player goes ninety-four feet and runs through the Tiger defense as if it is nothing and gets a way too easy transition bucket. You simply cannot do this in the SEC and expect to have a fighting chance to win games against quality opponents (or any opponent really, as things currently stand).

The sad fact of the matter is, this has been the story of the Pingeton Era, which seems to be trending toward a conclusion at the moment. Turnovers, turnover margin, and points off turnover margin have been the bane of this team’s existence the past two seasons.

If the Tigers want to salvage this season, they have got to start playing tighter and smarter basketball, because these aren’t talent gaps that are killing them. This is a clear lapse in application and coaching, and it needs to stop.