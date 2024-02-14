You win big, you get rewarded.

Super simple concept. Even when [gasps] your team finished last in the SEC a season ago. What a difference a year makes, right? But also, it’s almost like the SEC is a tough conference and the team that finishes at the bottom might not just be the worst team ever assembled.

At Tuesday’s media availability, Coach Anderson talked about how impressed she was with the team’s start. “I mean, 5-0. I’m just really overly impressed with their intent, their energy throughout the five games, their attention to detail, their ability to make adjustments (like those made against South Alabama in the batter’s box).”

Anyways.

Now, I know it’s a longggg season, and there are sure to be some bumps in the road, but y’all, this team is so fun to watch. There’s a lot of talent up and down this roster, including this lady here, named D1 Softball’s Pitcher of the Week after her three-complete game, 20-strikeout performance in the NFCA D1 Collegiate Classic over the weekend. All Hail Queen Krings.

Pitcher of the Week: Laurin Krings, Missouri



The Tigers’ ace was 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19.0 innings of work at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater.@MizzouSoftball x @LaurinKrings



https://t.co/wONjFurleS pic.twitter.com/Xc0JjkR8o9 — D1Softball (@D1Softball) February 13, 2024

On the award, here’s what Anderson had to say:

“Laurin has been Laurin all season long. All fall, all winter. I mean, she stayed here this summer. She trained with our strength coach. She put herself in a position that her body is a lot stronger than she has been....But what’s different with her right now is her level of focus and her intent in understanding how to truly pitch and how to get batters out and not trying to throw it by people. When you throw 68-72, sometimes you feel like you can just rely on speed and overpower hitters and she’s been really focusing on her control and her command and being able to move the ball and spin it a lot more and that’s the difference that I’ve seen in her.”

She continued.

“She made some unbelievable pitches against Clemson, some of the best I’ve ever seen her throw, and being as late in the game in the seventh inning and just willing yourself to be able to be competitive, really raised the level of play and inspired a lot of people on our team.”

Here’s some really cool stats about the first weekend:

Plenty of Tiger firsts this past weekend in Clearwater!! ☀️



8⃣ Mizzou debuts

5⃣ First collegiate runs

5⃣ First collegiate hits

4⃣ First collegiate RBI#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/aiwUSRpTjn — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 13, 2024

8 Mizzou Debuts: Mya Dodge (UNI transfer), and freshmen Marissa McCann, Stefania Abruscato, Danielle Blackstun, Abby Hay, Adi Koller, Madison Walker, Claire Cahalan

5 First Collegiate Runs: Walker | Abruscato | Hay | Blackstun | Cahalan

5 First Collegiate Hits: Walker | Abruscato | Hay | Koller | Kayley Lenger (soph)

4 First Collegiate RBI: Walker | Hay | Koller | Lenger

When asked if she felt the team had proven they belong to the rest of the country, relating to Drink’s “Something to Prove” mantra, she reiterated:

“It’s something to prove to ourselves because we know what we’re capable of doing and we know how good we can be and to be able to take all the preparation over the last you know, 5-6 months, and being able to have the results that you did just show that it all pays off.”

She continued.

“And that’s really been the message from the very beginning is really trust the process. Trust the process and the preparation, trust your coaches and what they’re trying to tell you stay disciplined to that task and the results are going to be there and when you see the results and you have that experience then you just prove it even more that your hard work does pay off.”

And here’s how the previously unranked Tigers — they did receive votes preseason in the USA-S poll — are sitting now that they’ve kicked ass and are taking names in the first weekend.

Coming up this weekend, the Tigers not only will not be available to watch AT ALL — booooooo, hissssssss — but they will be facing what could be described as lesser competition than who they just played. How do they prepare?

“I say all the time is the game doesn’t care. The game does not care who we’re playing, doesn’t care what we’re ranked. You know, the ball doesn’t know that you’re playing the number five team in the country, so we just control what we can control and that’s what we focus on. We’re going to focus on playing high intensity, making those adjustments, competing every single pitch and not throwing away at-bats. And when we measure how many at bats we had through the course of the game, we want to have at least 80% or higher, having competitive at the hubs and not throwing those up at at-bats away.”

Great stuff from coach there, and thanks to my comrade, Brandon Haynes, for getting me the Otter file (I had to miss the presser).

Moving on.

When you're the team of the hour, your coach gets invited to things!

Yesterday at Rock M

Football, Hoops, etc.

8 #Mizzou prospects invited to #NFL Combine:



RB Cody Schrader

LT Javon Foster

DE Darius Robinson

LB Ty'Ron Hopper

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

S Jaylon Carlies

K Harrison Mevis



And today's story on how many could go in the #NFLDraft:https://t.co/yW9R1E870b — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) February 13, 2024

Congrats, Joci! See ya at the Zoom call today! (she’s the chosen guest)

See you soon, St. Louie!

Behind the scenes getting ready for the Mizzou to the Lou Quad this Friday night! Tickets are still available, get them now at https://t.co/jK5tjLuphE pic.twitter.com/AFvzujauw7 — STLSportsCommission (@STLSportsCom) February 13, 2024

Good point, Matt Michaels

I'd suggest if you're putting 13 SEC teams on a preseason prediction, you may as well make it all 14. History shows that'd be even more accurate than putting 13 SEC teams either in the field or within 8 spots of it.



(And I believe all 14 are among the top 64 ANNUALLY) https://t.co/pIN930s7zK — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) February 13, 2024

Keep working, ladies!

Perfect the details pic.twitter.com/ZmzCcA5RNK — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) February 13, 2024

Harris has been watching Annor Boateng content, while they talked to his high school coach at Tiger Talk:

Catching up on some Little Rock Central games, and I see Annor is still doing Annor things on straight-line drives. pic.twitter.com/GiYX7Dwibz — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) February 13, 2024

Congrats to the Voice of the Tigers:

Congratulations to "The Voice of the Tigers," Mike Kelly for his induction into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/5jaOYXGcdg — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) February 13, 2024

Mizzou in the Pros

MPJ (Nuggies, 36-18)

Last 10: 32.3 mpg | 39.8% FG | 33.3% 3PT | 6.3 REB | 1.7 AST | 0.6 BLK | 0.2 STL | 1.7 PF | 1.2 TO | 13.4 PPG Reg. Season: 31.5mpg | 47% FG | 39.3% 3PT | 7 REB | 1.4 AST | 0.7 BLK | 0.5 STL | 1.9 PF | 1.1 TO | 15.9 PPG 2/12 v. MIL: 31 min | 27.3% FG | 25% 3PT | 11pts | 6 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 2 PF, TO Watch: https://www.espn.com/nba/player/_/id/4278104/michael-porter-jr. UP NEXT: 2/14 v. SAC @8pm | 2/22 v. WASH @8pm | 2/23 v. PORT @9pm | 2/25 v. GSW @6pm, ESPN

JC (Jazz, 26-28)

Last 10: 29 mpg | 39.2% FG | 22.6% 3PT | 2.1 REB | 3.5 AST | 0.1 BLK | 0.2 STL | 1.5 PF | 2.1 TO | 14.1 PPG Reg. Season: 30mpg | 41.5% FG | 29.8% 3PT | 3.4 REB | 4.8 AST | 0.1 BLK | 0.6 STL | 1.4 PF | 2.7 TO | 17.4 PPG 2/12 v. GSW: 33min | 41.2% FG | 57.1% 3PT | 4 REB | 1 AST, BLK, TO | 3 PF Watch: https://www.espn.com/nba/player/_/id/2528426/jordan-clarkson UP NEXT: 2/14 v. LAK @8pm | 2/15 v. GSW @8pm | 2/22 v. CLT @8pm | 2/25 v. SAS @7pm

Jurassic Jontay (Raptors, 19-35)

Last 10: 8.2 mpg | 46.7% FG | 50% 3PT | 2.8 REB | 1 AST | 0.7 STL | 1.2 PF | 0.3 TO | 3.5PPG Reg. Season: 13mpg | 37.1% FG | 32.4% 3PT | 3.2 REB | 1.8 AST | 0.6 BLK | 0.7 STL | 1.6 PF | 0.6 TO | 4.4 PPG 2/12 v. SAS: 7 min | 50% FG | 2pts | 2 REB, PF | 1 AST, TO Watch: https://www.espn.com/nba/player/_/id/4278103/jontay-porter UP NEXT: 2/14 v. IND @6:30pm | 2/22 vs. BKN @6pm | 2/26 v. IND @6pm, NBAtv | 2/28 v. DAL @6:30pm

Kobeeeeee (Clips, 35-17)

Last 10: 4.8 mpg | 16.7% FG | 33.3% 3PT | 1.5 REB | 0.3 AST | 0.5 PF | 0.5 TO | 0.5 PPG Reg. Season: 8.7mpg | 37.1% FG | 30.8% 3PT | 1.4 REB | 0.5 AST | 0.1 BLK | 0.2 STL | 1.3 PF | 0.5TO | 1.8 PPG 2/12 v. MIN: 5min | 2 REB, TO Watch: https://www.espn.com/nba/player/_/id/4431752/kobe-brown UP NEXT: 2/14 v. GSW @9pm, ESPN | 2/22 v. OKC @7pm | 2/23 v. MEM @7pm | 2/25 v. SAC @8:3pm, ESPN

D’Moi (Rip City Remix, Portland G-League, 10-7)

2/10 v. S. Falls: 30min | 9pts on 2-11 FG (1-8 3PT) | 5 REB | 1 AST, BLK, PF | 2 STL, TO | -2 UP NEXT: 2/13 v. Iowa @8pm, ESPN+ | 2/22 v. ZAY! @6pm, ESPN+ | 2/24 v. ZAY! @7pm

Tilly (Greensboro Swarm, Hornets G-League, 6-11)

2/10 v. LIN: 27min | 14pts on 6-11 FG | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL UP NEXT: 2/13 v. Raptors @6:30pm | 2/15 v. Raptors @10am | 2/23 v. Motor City @6pm

Feb 2: Wisconsin Herd placed Isaiah on waivers Feb 5: Windy City Bulls claimed him Feb 6- Windy City Bulls placed on waivers

One more thing...