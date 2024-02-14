Eli Drinkwitz and the importance of creative investment

It’s not secret that we here at Rock M Nation are big fans of the “Mini Movie.”

During the 2023 season, while Mizzou Football was turning itself into a top 10 program and CFP contender for 2024, a subtle but not-unimportant thing was happening week-in-and-week-out on the program’s social media channels. Each game, win or loss, was given a sublime narrative treatment courtesy of Robert Trombley, the now former Director of Creative Content for Mizzou Football. Trombley, whose work we’ve covered on this site before, announced on Tuesday that he’s stepping down from the position.

Thank you for letting me tell your story Mizzou. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/nhPDRmkwe6 — Robert Trombley (@RTrombley_Miz) February 13, 2024

It’s a bittersweet moment for those of us who loved this small piece of a special season. Trombley’s films were a peek behind the curtain, a small allowance of access that made the sweetness of the season that much sweeter... a Luxardo cherry on top of a decadent milkshake, if you will.

It’s striking that, in his resignation announcement, Trombley heaped praise on Drinkwitz specifically.

“I will always be thankful to Coach Drinkwitz for believing in the vision I had for this place and the trust he’s had in me.” “The access that Coach Drink allowed us to have to his culture and program was truly special and enabled me to craft a story the way I wanted to tell it.”

This may seem benign to most people, a grateful employee publicly thanking his former employer who enabled growth and encouraged ambition. But it marks a key development in Drinkwitz’s status as CEO of the Mizzou Football program.

College football coaches are a suspicious and private group, particularly when it comes to their team. How many times have we heard about coaches closing practice early or only allowing access to a small number of players? It’s eccentricity that borders on paranoia in some — unless, of course, you believe that Connor Stalions wasn’t a rogue agent. Fiercely protective of their schemes, their plans and their playbooks, college coaches can easily come off as a miserly lot when it comes to showing off their programs and players.

It’s not as if Trombley’s mini-movies are the pinnacle of investigative journalism. We didn’t always learn the specific X’s and O’s that went into a Drinkwitz game plan. Trombley didn’t uncover the bubbling core of motivation that drove the Tigers to an 11-win season. But the films did represent an extensive and beautifully curated campaign of brand management that paid dividends in the long run.

Sure, the movies would have felt a little tedious had Harrison Mevis not made two game-winning field goals or Brady Cook hadn’t found Luther Burden on 4th-and-17. But the opportunity to experience the narrative of each specific week maximized the return of investment Mizzou fans felt with this team. Creative directors come and go in college sports, but I can’t think of any others that had memes made about them upon their departure. There was a real connection with the program spurred on by Trombley’s creative efforts — efforts that Drinkwitz wholeheartedly encouraged and invested in.

Maybe the Mini Movies will be a one-off thing... that’s OK! They felt special to the 2023 season, and perhaps Trombley’s creative vision was what sold Drinkwitz on the process. It takes a great deal of trust for someone as powerful as Drink to invest in a long-form storyteller. It’s not exactly a lucrative business.

But it seems clear that Drinkwitz has an eye for how creative endeavors play into his ability to promote and manage the brand that is Mizzou Football. Drinkwitz could follow the grain and shut the program off from the rest of the world claiming competitive advantage. Instead, he appears intent on letting us, and people like Trombley, in. That sense of connection could yield greater returns down the road in the form of online engagement, ticket sales or maybe even donations.

You want my opinion, though? The stories are enough.