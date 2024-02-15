The Verdict: Mizzou Hoops Roster Building Series Part IV — Charting the Path Forward

This is Part IV of a four-part series. Part I — A 24-Month Check-Up. Part II — A History Lesson. Part III — A Volatile Industry. This series will build off of each prior installment.

We’ve now reached our fourth and final installment of this series. A conclusion to the riddle that is roster-building in modern college basketball. Here we’re going to take a look at everything we’ve covered in concert. Can Mizzou’s model succeed in 2024 and beyond? Is it the best choice for Mizzou as a program? While we can’t promise to give definitive answers with so many uncertainties, the following represents our best efforts and may provide a jumping off point for future discussions.

Quantifying the Unknown

Moneyball by Michael Lewis was released on bookshelves in 2003 and was later made into a movie starring one of Mizzou’s own, Brad Pitt. It is based on Billy Beane’s adoption of Bill James’s ideas many years prior — those dealing with modernizing statistical analysis in baseball. While the movie depiction skews more towards a heartwarming tale, the real story is how Beane revolutionized not just the Oakland Athletics, but the entire professional sports industry by uncovering untapped potential through a better grasp of what information actually matters in the sport. With college basketball now a market industry for talent, the lessons taught are crucial to understand.

The ability to optimize one’s roster is the name of the game. Put in different terms, who is getting the most bang for their buck? Player payments coming via Name, Image & Likeness “NIL,” are now the rule. Traditional recruiting — that is, the glitz and glamour of official visits, photo shoots, relationships between coaches and players, a promise of building a legacy, and so on — has taken a backseat to the cold realities of the business world. While those “old school,” stalwarts of recruiting still matter to some extent, talent acquisition has shifted abruptly into the types of NIL deals on the table and how a player’s talents will be used to further their career. And that is not all bad! But it is different.

For our purposes here, the primary problem is we do not know what the players are getting paid. A daunting obstacle in conducting any return-on-investment analysis! However, several pieces last fall contained confidential quotes from Division-I coaches that I want to bring your attention in order to shed light on this environment.

A Coach in the Big East: “The ‘process’ begins (and almost ends) with the financial benefit of the school. If it was even part of the process, it was nearly last (or non-existent) pre-NIL. The money/NIL has no equivalent now in the process, and there is almost no way to overcome a substandard ‘offer.’ A Coach in the Big 12: “It requires you as a coach to have a feel and a connection to 1,000 different things. It’s also why staff sizes have increased in order to have antennas out at all times. It’s harder to keep good players but easier to get them at the same time. “Two years ago, a great recruiter was necessary. Now, you want a great negotiator who can get good players to come in under slot value and keep them. The best recruiter on your staff is who runs your collective.

While these comments come from just two coaches in the business, their perspective permeates the landscape. Recruiting still matters. Players getting the NIL deal they require matters more. From an optimization standpoint, this actually makes things easier. No longer are teams able to stockpile rosters full of talent, as the players want their chance to shine and now have free reign to transfer — often with the promise of a nice payday to hasten the decision. No longer are we trying to quantify the best recruiting pitch or relationship, but instead, who is willing to offer the most cash. Money is easily counted. Feelings are not.

The problem in performing this analysis is that we simply don’t have access to those payment figures. In professional sports, surplus value is the entire basis of the market — or with “slot value,” as a coach mentioned, which is the monetary value assigned to a professional draft slot. Surplus is simply measured by quantifying the amount of production received compared with the amount of money paid. Those with low salaries and high production are the kings of surplus value — the entire premise of Moneyball! But what if we don’t know how much the players are making? Can we even analyze this?

The answer is difficult. However, another piece put together by Matt Norlander and Gary Parrish began to answer that question — anonymously of course. In a survey of over 100 Division 1 coaches, nearly two-thirds of respondents indicated that a transfer projected to be a starter on a high-major team would cost between $100,000 and $300,000. One particular coach responded:

“I don’t think everybody is getting what they tell people they’re getting. That’s why I think it would be better if all of this had to be documented and made publicly available. That would stop a lot of the bullshit. But, yeah, the number is about $200,000. If my staff targets a good transfer, we know we better be able to tell him we can get him at least that — or we’re just wasting our time.”

Even the coaches at this level are reduced to guesswork and word of mouth. It took a survey of nearly a third of all coaches just to get an answer to a fairly straightforward question. It would take me — or any other similarly inclined individual with internet access — thirty seconds to see exactly what a projected starting pitcher was making in the 2024 MLB free agent market. Coaches and their financial backers can be bidding against ghosts.

Despite the unknowns, several consensus opinions have come to the forefront. In yet another anonymous poll, coaches indicate that NIL matters more for transfer players than for high school recruits.

A Coach in the SEC: “Portal kids can draw more money as they are somewhat proven at this level. The higher ranked high school kids as well. But you can recruit a kid, his parents, his handler, and the AAU coach, but if someone else shows up with a bag in the 11th hour, it’s over. “The portal should be named ‘high major free agency.” Recruiting high school kids is still somewhat based on relationships. High-level portal kids are based on the money and the opportunity.” A Coach in the Big 12: “In the transfer portal, recruiting is all about the NIL and immediate playing time. They’re not making a 40-year decision because they’re not going to build a legacy that the fans will remember. “A lot of the recruiting process is done through a third party. The good portal kids know where they’re going before they enter the portal. Well, unless you have a substantial NIL offer that trumps what everyone thought would come.”

With the way portal recruiting is focused on NIL might, one might reason that programs would shy away if they were unable to compete. However, that’s not the case. In fact, the transfer portal and NIL have drastically shifted the player acquisition model in college basketball. The answer isn’t “let’s try another route.” It’s “we need a bigger bag.”

A Coach in the Big East: “High major schools are now reluctant to use their available allotment of potential scholarships for high school prospects because of the opportunity to sign portal kids. “High school players are now recruited to fill in the gaps for your roster. [Aside from the top 50 or so] A Coach in the SEC: “We need guys that can produce right away; it’s tough to waste money on projects. High school kids still think they’re all making the NBA. Many kids in the portal have an idea of what their pro career is going to look like, and they might need to capitalize now.

As we’ve seen in our previous edition, roster continuity is down, and roster experience is up. The pieces are falling into place. Programs value the “sure thing,” and those with the most resources end up getting the best of the lot. But the cost is high. Estimates for a simple five-man starting lineup acquired exclusively through the transfer portal could run in excess of $1,000,000. And that might not even be a truly competitive roster.

While we still don’t know exact figures, we did glean several key pieces of information. First, transfers are prevalent — and expensive. Second, high school recruiting — outside of one-and-done type talent — has taken a back seat to recruiting readymade transfer options. And third, coaches are adhering to a win-now strategy over longer term roster development. Many of these things are directly related to the rule changes we’ve discussed. The industry and rosters are both volatile.

But what if the true lesson of Moneyball isn’t just about optimizing the production value returned on money spent via savvy math? After all, within a decade every team in baseball — if not all professional sports — was keen to this thought process. We KNOW you have to get more production than the market rate you pay out! Rather, what if the lesson is about zigging while others zag. That is, finding a weak spot in the current structure of the game — a market inefficiency — and exploiting it? And what if that inefficiency is simply doing things the way they were done a decade ago? Does the math check out?

Revisiting Prior Data

To truly analyze a team’s return on investment, we need more data than we’re able to get. But we do know that transfers are costly, even for standard starters at the SEC level. High school recruits are less costly — absent the player being an immediate impact, one-and-done type that can replicate a high dollar transfer option’s production. With that knowledge in hand, let’s revisit the data we’ve already established and consider the following graphic:

We’re very early in the Dennis Gates era of Mizzou basketball and have just one and half season’s worth of data, but Mizzou’s high school players haven’t made a major impact as freshmen. Yet when we look back to the Gates — and Charlton Young — era at Florida State, that production is not entirely dissimilar from the early 2010s recruiting classes. The freshmen minutes now are slightly lower, but the BPR falls somewhere between the early 2010s FSU freshmen and the later classes that elevated their program. The sophomore and junior data are understandably incomplete and impossible to compare at this early juncture. The senior data is impressive, but it consists solely of Kobe Brown.

When we go down to the Mizzou transfer section, you’ll see that the median senior transfer plays 36% of minutes with a rounded off 2.4 BPR. The super seniors — fifth year players — have seen about a 10% increase in minutes with a very similar BPR. These numbers compare very similarly to the level of production Florida State received from upperclassmen Junior College transfers. They also lag well behind where Florida State’s developmental model had their 2010s high school recruits as upperclassmen.

While the portal is a very valuable asset, can you really use it for a foundation for your program? Mizzou’s first season under Dennis Gates suggested it was possible. Midway through the second season it appears we’re seeing the other side of the coin. But how do Mizzou’s results in their “portaling” efforts compare to the results the rest of the SEC has seen?

I aggregated the data from every first-year transfer coming into the SEC during the 2022-2023 season. The above figure indicates the median result of 54 players. I then used that same analysis for every transfer that’s suited up for Mizzou. As you can see, on balance, Mizzou has outperformed the midpoint. Much of that is due to the first class and the explosion of D’Moi Hodge. In year 2, there was a hard regression towards the mean. To be sure there were extremely valuable transfers that came into the league but those were the exception — only 9 of 54 transfer saw 50% of minutes and landed north of a 2.5 BPR.

What I really want you to consider is what a median SEC transfer really produced. It was less than virtually every type of player Florida State brought into their system from 2012-2020 aside from a select sample of freshmen in their first year. Now before you gear up in the replies — this isn’t an argument against taking transfers when necessary. What I am saying is this: as a basis for building a program, Florida State’s model of identifying and developing talent consistently beat the game on the macro-level compared with building through the portal based on recent SEC results. And it's supported by nearly a decade’s worth of data.

The Optimal Strategy at Mizzou

We know that transfers are prized and are paid — via NIL — at a higher level than those freshmen seen as multi-year players. We also know that while at Florida State, the Seminoles featuring Dennis Gates and Charlton Young consistently returned value that exceeded the median D-I transfer in SEC play. Could Mizzou have found it’s market inefficiency in the most conventional way possible?

Well, that’s a bit more complicated now. To truly maximize the developmental approach, a team must actually keep their players year over year and not be in a constant state of rebuild with developmental freshmen and portal additions leading the way. And that retention plan is really difficult to achieve in 2024. But what if instead of pumping the big dollars on portal players a program instead turned those resources towards building and retaining their own roster? After all, a quick review of the top 10 minute-getters on Ken Pomeroy’s current top 10 rated teams reveals that 65 of 100 players were brought in via traditional high school recruiting methods.

One could reasonably look at this data and conclude the best use of resources is to continue recruiting the prep circuit at a high level as Dennis Gates and staff have done through 22 months at Mizzou — and as they did for nearly a decade in Tallahassee. Instead of spending NIL resources on a starting lineup worth of players in the portal every spring, a larger portion of those resources could be used to pay their returning players in an inducement to stay in Columbia and improve their production. While it’s folly to believe that every player will return each season, reallocating portal funds to current players in an effort for them to stick around could yield something of great value — a core to build upon.

Building said core takes a little time and patience. No matter the level of high school recruit brought in by this staff, the data indicates there’s a significant leap in production from a player’s freshman year to his sophomore, on average. But that time and patience will eventually pay off when the development and retention goals are hit. We know it has reaped big rewards for them individually and the top 10 teams currently are still benefitting greatly from their high school recruiting hauls.

In an ideal world, an incoming Mizzou class would feature 3-5 high school products and rate in the top 20 nationally. Gates and his staff have already shown the chops to pull off this part of the equation. In spending resources to keep those same players on campus you can reap the production that has proven it will come— unless they have legitimate NBA aspirations early in their career, of course. A great problem to have, no question.

The goal should be to keep the vast majority of freshmen for two years, as you’ll identify the players necessary for your program long-term while reaping the reward from the bounce in second-year production from all recruits along the way. The latter of which is a massively valuable asset to keep in house. If and when you lose a piece of the core, you are then able to supplement via the transfer portal for a player who can slot in the rotation, much like Florida State did with their junior college hauls.

When the opportunity presents itself, a true immediate impact player is the final piece to the puzzle. Whether they come via the transfer portal or as a freshman, you’re looking to add the high-level player that elevates your already solid core to elite status with the resources you’ve saved by not churning the roster annually each spring.

In fact, it’s the very process that at least one coach sees as the gold standard.

A Coach in the Big 12: “The process doesn’t really change until the NIL offer has been made. Especially if it’s a substantial offer by a non-traditional school. Once the bar has been set, then all bets are off. The easiest way to build a relationship is with a good NIL offer in place. Gold diggers exist for a reason and money talks. “In a dream scenario, you only sign a portal kid for every high school kid you lose. Successful programs have their foundation laid by high school recruiting and retention.”

Three years ago, this plan may not have been as feasible. However, with the fifth-year player rule going away — we think — younger players will no longer be at the severe experience deficit that they are now. Because of this, underclassmen will have a greater opportunity to see early minutes which are vital for development. Consider the following graphic:

Prior to 2022 there was a fairly consistent relationship among spots occupied by non-freshmen. Since the fifth-year option was introduced, we’ve entered a state of experience overload. The result has been an influx of super seniors playing and taking opportunity away from every other class year. But when we break this down by 4th and 5th year seniors instead of collectively, the fourth-year players would occupy just 29% of the overall share and fifth-years would take 25%. Exactly a quarter of this year’s top 200 — and by extension, those further down the rankings— will no longer be in the game starting in the 2025-2026 season. The expectation then is that the distribution should look much more similar to the pre-Covid data.

Furthermore, Mizzou’s system — perhaps more than most — requires an accumulation of quality depth. That depth is best acquired through diligent core-building. Mizzou’s staff has the benefit of promising minutes to more players than most as they’re ideally playing 10 or 11 players a night. If those promises aren’t enough, this staff also has a lengthy list of players to point to where their four-step model paid off with NBA appearances — 17 players long, from my count.

While there’s no guarantee this strategy pays off, the data suggests it can work. Carrying it out is always the most important key.

Short Term Considerations

Bringing this back to names and faces, Mizzou’s program is in the infancy of implementing a sign and develop approach. Aidan Shaw could be the first rising junior of Dennis Gates’s high school recruiting labor. Anthony Robinson, Trent Pierce and Jordan Butler could be the first multi-player group to become sophomores — a year when the biggest gains typically manifest. Mizzou will have five freshmen ranked among the nation’s top 130 — per 247 Composite Index — joining the ranks in Annor Boateng, Marcus Allen, Trent Burns, Peyton Marshall and T.O. Barrett. Aaron Rowe — a top 20 recruit in the 2025 class — has already pledged a commitment. There are several upperclassmen who could return next year including Tamar Bates, Curt Lewis, Mabor Majak, Kaleb Brown and potentially Jesus Carralero-Martin and John Tonje — dependent on medical redshirt status.

No matter the final look, Mizzou will be much more skewed to an underclassmen core than in years prior. Should the three sophomores return, I would estimate that no less than half of the rotation is filled by either freshmen or sophomores in 2024-2025.

The brain trust here at RockM expects Mizzou to have three spots to fill via this spring’s transfer portal. The question there will be what type of transfer is Mizzou looking at — those with one year of eligibility or those to supplement sophomore and junior class core? After the lack of success in 2024, hitting on those openings is imperative for a smoother year three.

Should this truly be the plan, next season may fall short of the notion of an ideal season. Yet if there was a time to “trust the process,” we may have come that fork in the road. The benefit could very quickly be on the horizon.

Closing Thoughts

My biggest takeaway is that Mizzou is in its infancy with the approach of leaning heavily on prep recruiting to build a roster. Even with savvy transfer additions, Mizzou’s “core,” will still be young a year from now. To truly maximize the talent they’ve been assembled, they need time in the team’s developmental system and experience with the college game.

The evidence here shows that the path Mizzou has chosen could yield pretty significant gains. With it will also come short term pains. By implementing this strategy could Mizzou have finally found the model for consistency that’s been two decades in the making? They will be bucking many of the trends of modern basketball to find their answer, but the wager is being made on what this coaching staff has done best.