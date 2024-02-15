Mizzou Football projected to College Football Playoff in Action Network’s Early Predictions for 2024

Mizzou Football Getting Plenty of Love.

Mizzou Football has been in the Top 10 in multiple way-too-early Top 25 polls this week (ESPN, 247Sports, On3, etc) which certainly puts them in competition for a potential College Football Playoff spot for next season.

In his early bowl projections for 2024, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy has the Tigers as a playoff team.

My Never-Too-Early @CFBPlayoff & Bowl projections. 12-Boise at 5-Texas, 9-PennSt at 8-Mizzou; 11-Michigan at 6-Oregon; 10-Bama at 7-ND. Byes: 1-UGA, 2-OhioSt, 3-FSU, 4-Utah. Alamo: USC-KansasSt; Vegas: Tennessee-Arizona; Holiday: Clemson-Washington https://t.co/3acezUIhZw — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 14, 2024

McMurphy has slotted Mizzou as a No. 8 seed against Penn State — which would mean it would be a home game in Columbia, Missouri.

For that to happen, Mizzou will need another big year from QB1 Brady Cook. Max Chadwick from PFF College has ranked Cook No. 10 among Top 10 returning Quarterbacks in all of College Football.

Top 10 Returning QBs in College Football for the 2024 Season



(Via: @MaxChadwickCFB) pic.twitter.com/qVcLywIwEJ — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 14, 2024

Chadwick on Cook:

“Cook took a massive leap as a passer this past season, improving his PFF passing grade to an 80.0 in 2023 after earning just a 66.7 mark the year before. After finishing with 17 big-time throws and 18 turnover-worthy plays in 2022, the junior had 23 big-time throws and 10 turnover-worthy this season. He’s also a dangerous threat on the ground, placing 10th among Power Five quarterbacks with 1,157 rushing yards since 2022. The biggest question is whether this is who Cook is as a passer now or if he’ll regress to his sophomore form. With Missouri returning wide receivers Luther Burden III, Theo Wease Jr. and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, it’s a safe bet that Cook will have a similarly successful senior season.”

You love to see it.

Plus, former Mizzou Football Head Coach Gary Pinkel joined Brendan Wiese and Ben Frederickson on The Big 550 KTRS to discuss the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, his induction into the Hall of Fame, and being named to the College Football Playoff selection committee. Give it a listen here!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

“Congratulations to former Mizzou linebacker turned Chiefs key defensive cog Nick Bolton on becoming the lead tackler in back-to-back Super Bowls. That’s a pretty good recruiting pitch for Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz to use as he tries to recover from the Blake Baker departure. Bolton dislocated his wrist earlier this season. You could see during the Super Bowl win that he was playing with a massive tape/padding contraction on that left wrist. Tough dude.”

Updated schedule information for Mizzou Baseball’s season opening series vs Cal Poly — which starts (checks notes) tomorrow!

The Tigers' season opener moved up two hours. First pitch now slated for 4 p.m. CST Friday (Feb. 16) as part of a doubleheader with Cal Poly.#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ https://t.co/ZtWT1t3uka — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 15, 2024

True freshman catcher Mateo Serna and St. Louis native Brock Daniels are the latest among Mizzou Baseball’s player introductions:

Florida native is one of two true freshman backstops on the Tigers' roster.

✅ Completed prep career at American Heritage HS

✅ Hit .332 with 14 HRs and 79 RBIs for his career

✅ Rated as the No. 5 catcher from Florida in the class of 2023.#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/YogdTZj0eZ — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 15, 2024

In his second year with Mizzou, St. Louis product is ready for a breakout 2024 season!

✅ Spent his freshman year at Oklahoma

✅ Prepped at Vianney HS

✅ Drove in 30 runs and swiped 17 bases last summer in the Northwoods League#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/rOrQw0whev — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 15, 2024

Download the Varsity Sports Network App for Mizzou Baseball coverage this season!

If you are a #Mizzou Baseball fan and haven't yet familiarized yourself with the FREE @varsity Network app... I'd strongly suggest you do that now! You'll be able to catch every Tiger Baseball broadcast wherever you may roam. — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) February 15, 2024

KAD has been named one of the Senior Bowl week winners, per Jim Nagy:

One of from @ZebraTechnology data during @seniorbowl week was Mizzou CB Kris Abrams-Draine.



Before Mobile, KAD was regarded as one of highest football IQ pattern-reading ballhawks in 2024 draft.



Thing with dialed-in corners is they're rarely out… pic.twitter.com/O7izZ5nKCh — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 14, 2024

Mizzou Gymnastics is competing for a cause on Friday night in St. Louis:

Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger:

Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger



It was great to catch up with former student-athletes & staff at our Alumni Game, honoring those who created the standard of excellence with Mizzou Hoops! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/5JpIAsM8hL — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 14, 2024