Mizzou Football projected to College Football Playoff in Action Network’s Early Predictions for 2024

Mizzou Links for Thursday, February 15

By Sammy Stava
Mizzou Football Getting Plenty of Love.

Mizzou Football has been in the Top 10 in multiple way-too-early Top 25 polls this week (ESPN, 247Sports, On3, etc) which certainly puts them in competition for a potential College Football Playoff spot for next season.

In his early bowl projections for 2024, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy has the Tigers as a playoff team.

McMurphy has slotted Mizzou as a No. 8 seed against Penn State — which would mean it would be a home game in Columbia, Missouri.

For that to happen, Mizzou will need another big year from QB1 Brady Cook. Max Chadwick from PFF College has ranked Cook No. 10 among Top 10 returning Quarterbacks in all of College Football.

Chadwick on Cook:

“Cook took a massive leap as a passer this past season, improving his PFF passing grade to an 80.0 in 2023 after earning just a 66.7 mark the year before. After finishing with 17 big-time throws and 18 turnover-worthy plays in 2022, the junior had 23 big-time throws and 10 turnover-worthy this season. He’s also a dangerous threat on the ground, placing 10th among Power Five quarterbacks with 1,157 rushing yards since 2022.

The biggest question is whether this is who Cook is as a passer now or if he’ll regress to his sophomore form. With Missouri returning wide receivers Luther Burden III, Theo Wease Jr. and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, it’s a safe bet that Cook will have a similarly successful senior season.”

Plus, former Mizzou Football Head Coach Gary Pinkel joined Brendan Wiese and Ben Frederickson on The Big 550 KTRS to discuss the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, his induction into the Hall of Fame, and being named to the College Football Playoff selection committee. Give it a listen here!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

“Congratulations to former Mizzou linebacker turned Chiefs key defensive cog Nick Bolton on becoming the lead tackler in back-to-back Super Bowls. That’s a pretty good recruiting pitch for Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz to use as he tries to recover from the Blake Baker departure. Bolton dislocated his wrist earlier this season. You could see during the Super Bowl win that he was playing with a massive tape/padding contraction on that left wrist. Tough dude.”

(MUTigers/Tweets)

  • Updated schedule information for Mizzou Baseball’s season opening series vs Cal Poly — which starts (checks notes) tomorrow!
  • True freshman catcher Mateo Serna and St. Louis native Brock Daniels are the latest among Mizzou Baseball’s player introductions:
  • Download the Varsity Sports Network App for Mizzou Baseball coverage this season!

  • KAD has been named one of the Senior Bowl week winners, per Jim Nagy:
  • Mizzou Gymnastics is competing for a cause on Friday night in St. Louis:
  • Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger:
