Ohio State is a big fish to get the coaching search season started

The coaching carousel kicked off weeks ago when DePaul parted ways with head coach Tony Stubblefield, but it really kicks off when a good job opens up. That happened yesterday morning when Ohio State decided to part ways with Chris Holtmann.

Holtmann has been a fairly popular name over the years at this here blog. After all, I featured him in 2017 before Mizzou hired Cuonzo Martin. He was so well-liked that Holtmann even popped up on our list after Martin was fired five years later, once things looked like they might have stalled a bit in Columbus. But reportedly Holtmann was given a longer leash at OSU and it didn’t help, as things continued to trend downward.

After five very good seasons, and a couple rocky ones, Ohio State decided it was time to move on. When Holtmann was hired at OSU, I — and many many others — was certain it would work out. He was terrific at Butler, which is a historically underfunded program. And he was heading into one of the best-resourced schools in the country. Early on, it looked like it was working. The Buckeyes went 15-3 in league play in Holtmann’s first season, and he made the tournament five straight times (or would have if COVID hadn’t cancelled the 2020 tourney).

But Chris Holtmann’s failures at OSU further illustrate how tough it is to really win at a high level. At Butler, you can finish 4th in your league and 30th in the country and people will call you a wizard. But do the same at OSU and it’s a disappointment. In 2023 the Big 10 was the 2nd best league in the country and all but two teams were within a game of .500 in the league, while 8 teams were separated by just two games in the loss column. Ohio State played the top-ranked in-conference strength of schedule, and had losses to Duke, North Carolina and San Diego State before the league started up. They also had wins over Cincinnati and Texas Tech. After starting 2-0, OSU lost 14 of their next 15 games in conference play and could not recover. Coming into this season Holtmann needed a jolt and he wouldn’t get it.

Very quickly after the news of Holtmann’s ouster was announced reporters and other College Basketball celebrities started tossing out names for the OSU job. The search season is upon us.

Ohio State’s candidate pool is probably deeper than Louisville’s as far as reasonable options.



Greg McDermott

Sean Miller

Nate Oats

Lamont Paris

Dusty May

Mick Cronin

Porter Moser



Healthy NIL and resources. A sitting high major coach will take this one. — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) February 14, 2024

It’s an interesting but not overwhelming list, particularly because Ohio State is considered a really good job. With Mizzou recently in a #SearchSZN mode, much of this may be familiar. But with a gig like OSU there are multiple things at work here. It’s important to be aware of a few things, some of which we know, and some of which we think we know:

Where does your job sit in the CBB pecking order? How healthy are the NIL funds in comparison to your peers? What does your candidate pool look like?

OSU is, at worst, a top 25 job, at best probably in the top 10, by traditional standards. When Thad Matta was on the sidelines he had that program humming for a while before his health betrayed him a bit and things slipped. Eight top 20 finishes in 13 seasons, to go with 6 protected seeds in the tournament. However, traditional standards are worth less than they were even 3-4 years ago thanks to the changing landscape with the transfer portal and NIL.

But if you were paying attention you saw Ohio State churn through the transfer portal in upgrading their football roster this winter, and they just hired Chip Kelly to run the offense, so money seems to not be much of an issue. The other schools with robust NIL support are Illinois, Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers. It’s likely only Indiana has better NIL support.

It’s for these reasons you can see OSU as one of, if not the top destination, opening up this offseason.

Then the trickle-down effect begins to occur. If OSU plucks someone like Dusty May, the impact is low. But if someone like Porter Moser, Nate Oats, or Gregg McDermott hops, things can get stickier.

There’s already the expectation that Louisville opens. Michigan could open. West Virginia is almost certainly to be looking. Vanderbilt could make the move, and probably will. What happens if Dana Altman calls it quits at Oregon? Would Andy Enfield get fired or move on from USC after the rough season they’ve had?

The rumors seem to indicate Eric Musselman will be targeted (or is already targeting himself) for other jobs, including Louisville. Jerome Tang, Mick Cronin, Bobby Hurley, Steve Forbes and others could all be targeted to move. When you attach the names of the schools they’re moving on from, that means Arkansas, Kansas State, UCLA, USC, Wake Forest, Arizona State, and more could all be looking to hire a new coach this spring. With so much complexity on the table, this could be the most exciting coaching search carousel in years.

The good news is Mizzou is most likely going to quiet this spring. Dennis Gates's tough season has taken some of the shine off him as a candidate for a new gig. I could see a scenario where Leonard Hamilton opts to resign if he can appoint his successor and FSU then turns to Gates, but I don’t think Ham is going to resign and it would seem unlikely Gates would take the job where his mentor was pushed out. It would also seem weird for a school to push out a long term coach only to turn around and hire his former guy.

So while I think it’s going to be a very interesting spring, I think the only stories we’ll be working on is the transfer portal and recruiting stuff. Not coaching searches.