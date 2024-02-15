Mizzou baseball opens its season with Cal Poly

On Friday, Missouri baseball is back.

The Tigers hit the road for a West Coast road trip to start the season, and it begins with a visit to Cal Poly for a four-game series. The Mustangs are a traditionally strong Big West ballclub but struggled to a 21-35 record in 2023, going just 11-19 in conference play. In 2024, expectations aren’t exactly high, either. D1Baseball picked them to finish 8th in the Big West.

Nevertheless, preseason predictions are often wrong, and the Mustangs boast a handful of talented players that could give Mizzou some trouble.

At the plate

The No. 1 name to know on Cal Poly is catcher Ryan Stafford. A former freshman All-American and All-Big West selection, Stafford is the leader of the Mustangs’ offense. In 2023, he slashed .313/.393/.500 and hit 7 homers and 20 doubles. He also raised his wRC+ 13 points from his freshman season to 116.

In the summer, he played for Team USA under his coach at Cal Poly, Larry Lee, and played 22 games in the Cape Cod League. In his stint on the Cape, Stafford slashed .312/.424/.390 in 92 plate appearances.

Stafford is also a defensive stalwart, throwing out 22 of 50 attempted base stealers in his two seasons with the Mustangs.

In January, D1 Baseball ranked Stafford its No. 3 Big West MLB Draft prospect for 2024, and on Monday, he was named to the preseason Big West team.

One of my favorite catchers in this year’s Draft is Ryan Stafford (@CalPolyBSB). Excellent track record on both sides of the baseball. After a Freshman All-American season in ‘22, Stafford last spring hit .313/.393/.500 with 20 2B, 7 HR, and 44 RBI. Also hit .312 in 22 games on… pic.twitter.com/0kGXm7DGSy — Peter Flaherty III (@PeterGFlaherty) November 1, 2023

While Stafford is the headliner, Cal Poly SS Aaron Casillas joined him on the second team All-Big West in 2023. After transferring from Cal State Bakersfield, Casillas started all 56 games for the Mustangs last season. He slashed .325/.365/.390, hit no homers, and finished with just a 90 wRC+. However, Casillas did hit 15 doubles.

Despite not hitting for much power, Casillas is a fantastic bat-to-ball hitter and managed an 18-game hit streak in 2023.

CF Jake Steels typically leads off for the Mustangs and does a damn good job at it. Steels slashed .318/.433/.385 in 2023. A .433 OBP from your leadoff hitter? That’ll play anywhere. He’s extremely patient at the plate, drawing about almost one walk per strikeout. He only hit 2 homers last year but finished with a serviceable 110 wRC+.

On top of being a good on-base guy, Steels earned his last name and stole 13 bases on 20 attempts last season — the most by a Cal Poly player since 2017. If the Mustangs give the Tigers fits this weekend, I imagine he’ll be right in the thick of things setting the table for Stafford.

On the mound

While the Mustangs return a number of key contributors on offense, they took a couple big losses to their pitching staff thanks to the MLB Draft. Friday night starter Bryce Warrecker and top relieving option Derek True are now both in the professional ranks, leaving the Mustangs with some holes.

The man tasked with replacing Warrecker is LHP Jakob Wright.

He may have only thrown 18.2 innings last season, but Wright made a strong impression with his heater that touches the mid-90s, striking out 30 batters. While he did set down 32.3% of the hitters he faced, he also walked 22.6% of them — more than one an inning. Wright finished with a sub-par 6.27 ERA and 2.04 WHIP but did manage a respectable 4.67 FIP. D1 Baseball ranks Wright as its No. 8 Big West MLB Draft prospect for 2024.

On Saturday, Missouri will face RHP Steven Brooks. Last season, Brooks was one of the arms the Mustangs leaned heavily on, tossing 71 innings. He made nine starts in those 71 innings and finished with a 5.58 ERA and 5.23 FIP. Brooks struck out 61 batters and walked 22 hitters in 2023.

RHP Ryan Baum gets the ball on Sunday. He threw 62.2 innings for Cal Poly in 2023 and made 5 starts, posting a 5.03 ERA and 4.22 FIP. The JUCO product’s biggest asset is probably his ability to command the zone. He allowed just 12 walks last season and struck out 59 batters.

According to D1 Baseball, Brooks and Baum both sit in the low 90s with their fastballs and throw three pitches for strikes.

Out of the bullpen, there’s a good chance the Tigers could face a heavy dose of Oklahoma transfer Carson Turnquist. Ranked as D1 Baseball’s No. 4 Big West MLB Draft prospect for 2025, Turnquist was a decorated prep recruit. He threw just 5.1 innings with the Sooners in 2023 before taking his talents west. Turnquist brings a 93-95 mph fastball and mixes in a curveball, slider, and changeup.

Scheduling update

Cal Poly announced that Monday’s game is being moved to Friday due to anticipated weather, and the teams will play a doubleheader that day.

The schedule now goes as follows:

Game 1: Friday @ 4 p.m. CT on ESPN+ Game 2: Friday @ 8 p.m. CT on ESPN+ Game 3: Saturday @ 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+ Game 4: Sunday @ 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+ (Cal Poly baseball lists Game 4 as “weather permitting”)

I anticipate the second game of Friday’s doubleheader will be a bullpen game for both teams. Missouri has yet to announce its probable starters, but if you’re looking for more on what the Tigers could look like this season, you can check out my outfield, infield, and pitching previews.

For Mizzou more baseball updates, follow me on Twitter @KortayVincent.