Dissecting the Ashton Judd-ilemma

If Ashton Judd’s season up to this point could be summed up in one play, it came against Texas A&M on Jan. 25.

Hayley Frank has the ball on the right elbow. Abbey Schreacke is at the top of the key, and Judd comes to set a screen for her. The freshman fades to the left wing, causing both Endiya Rodgers (Schreacke’s defender) and Kay Kay Green (Judd’s defender) to dash in her direction, as the two anticipate a pass from Frank to Schreacke.

Instead, Judd darts to the basket, and Rodgers is a second too late to react. This was the plan all along for Mizzou, and it’s worked to perfection. Judd receives the pass from Frank, and the help defender on the left block, Aicha Coulibaly, can’t rotate over quickly enough to affect the shot. Judd has reached the promised land; there is nothing in front of her but the hoop.

Clank.

It was truly bizarre. She was wide open. Judd had done everything right, and yet, she still couldn’t score. The ball careened off the backboard, then off the front of the rim. Even worse, the Aggies capitalized on Judd’s blunder; Coulibaly snatched the rebound, pushed the pace and found Lauren Ware inside for a layup.

That’s been the story of the 2023-24 season for Robin Pingeton’s crew. Judd has mirrored her team’s fortunes: she’s right at the cusp of superstardom, and she’s shown flashes, but she can’t seem to get over the hump. Opponents have also taken advantage of Mizzou’s mistakes often, as Adeen wrote so eloquently earlier this week. The main question now is this: will she actually be able to get over that hump and ascend to superstardom?

Let’s first rewind to see how we got to this point. Judd was a superstar at West Plains High School in West Plains, Mo., averaging 26 points and nearly 12 rebounds per game in her senior season en route to a state championship.

The Class 5 Player of the Year then took her talents to Mizzou, where she put together a promising freshman season in a backseat role to Frank, Lauren Hansen and Haley Troup. Although she attempted just six field goals per game, her field goal percentage was an efficient 46.1 percent, while her three-point percentage was just a hair under 45 percent, a wildly impressive number despite just two three-point attempts per game. While there were plenty of moments where she looked like a freshman, the scoring potential was clear, and the diaper-dandy levels were certainly high.

She was also a fighter on the glass, as her three rebounds per game ranked third on the team behind Frank and Sara-Rose Smith. Although some of the rebounding prowess was out of necessity — Judd (6’1”) tied with Frank and Smith for the tallest Tigers that played regularly — she almost always found herself in scrums down low, which was a continuation of what she’d always been and a welcome trait for a Mizzou squad who ranked 211th in rebounding percentage that season.

With Hansen (Michigan), Troup (graduation), Smith (Colorado) and Kaitlyn Gilbert (DePaul) departing the program over the offseason, Judd became an obvious candidate to take an overall production leap. That idea became a reality at the beginning of this season. Lesser competition non-withstanding, Judd had three 20+ point outings in Mizzou’s first five games of the season.

That included a 31-point, seven-triple explosion against Indiana State where she was by far the best player on the floor. The amount of confidence within her could’ve filled the entirety of Mizzou Arena; every shot from downtown was in rhythm and felt like it was going in the second she let go of the ball. Even when she put it on the deck, good things usually happened, like when she sent Emma Sawyer (an Australia native) down under on a crossover. Even better, Judd drilled the jumper to complete the highlight.

WATCH: Mizzou's Ashton Judd scored 13 of the Tigers' first 15 points of the game against Indiana State, two of them coming on this crossover ⬇️@BenArnetKOMU @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OH77NwGuvc — Ben Schmidt (@ben_schmidt_) November 10, 2023

However, more opportunities to succeed also means more opportunities to fail, which Judd has experienced her fair share of this season. While she’s nearly doubled her points per game average from seven to just a shade under 14, her shooting percentages have dipped significantly (except her free throw percentage, which has actually gone up two points on nearly an attempt more per game).

Her shooting has been very streaky. She’s been red-hot in numerous games like Indiana State, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Saint Louis. However, there’ve also been plenty of games where she’s been a non-factor on offense.

She’s also fallen victim to the turnover bug that’s plagued Mizzou ever since Pingeton arrived prior to the 2010-11 season. In the nine seasons prior to Pingeton’s arrival (a.k.a. the furthest back Sports Reference goes in tracking advanced WBB stats, which is the 2001-02 season), Mizzou’s average national ranking in turnover percentage was 80.5. In the 14 seasons Pingeton has been head coach, that number has skyrocketed to 217.5, and Judd hasn’t been able to find a medicine to fight off this disease.

This season, the only SEC players averaging more turnovers per game than Judd (3.3) are Arkansas’ Taliah Scott and Florida’s Aliyah Matharu (3.4 each). She’s had as many games with at least six turnovers as she’s had with one or fewer.

It’s not only how many turnovers Judd has; it’s the nature of her turnovers that are especially soul-crushing. Whether she was on the giving or the receiving end of a pass, there’ve been plenty of miscommunications between her and her teammates. Judd’s also been called for a wealth of travels, with some being more baffling than others. Against Auburn, for example, she got called for a travel seven seconds into the game, the fastest turnover I’d ever seen with my own eyes. Essentially, a large chunk of Judd’s turnovers are self-inflicted, which is not a good thing.

It’s all so...odd. People who’ve watched Judd at least sort of closely since high school know that there’s an elite talent within her. Pingeton said before the season that Judd was doing two-a-days all summer, and Judd said before the season that she felt like the game had slowed down. And yet, it often looks like an invisible defender is altering her shots as well as her footwork. Despite the repeated mistakes, however, Judd never seems to lose confidence in herself.

And that’s exactly why she’s going to be fine, perhaps even better than fine.

Her mental toughness has been unreal this season. Even with mistakes and losses piling up, Judd’s never showed outward signs of frustration or discontent.

The Arkansas game on Jan. 28 is a great example. Amidst a three-point barrage from Saylor Poffenbarger and Frank struggling to score, Judd stepped up to the challenge, finishing with 21 points in the nine-point defeat.

“I credit her [Ashton] on mentally staying the course and continuing to fight and battle through,” Pingeton said after the game.

An even better example can be found from the recent Auburn game. Judd came out of the gates ice cold: 0/8 from the field and 0/5 from three. For basketball players at any level, starting a game 0/8 is a real confidence-crusher. Many probably wouldn’t even get to 0/8; they would’ve stopped sometime before, completely devoid of any belief in potential future success.

Not Judd.

Instead, she kept shooting. She wasn’t forcing anything; shot selection has never been a problem with her. Rather, she was just missing open shots...but again, she didn’t let that affect her. To open the third quarter, she found herself wide open in the right corner for three. Not only did she not hesitate to shoot, but the way she released the ball was the exact same as her first attempt of the night. Judd shot the ball as if she’d started 8/8 from the field and 5/5 from three.

Swish.

Her triple helped kickstart a run that brought Mizzou out of a double-digit deficit and all the way to a tie game. Although they ultimately fell to Auburn, Judd helped spur an electric third quarter, as she registered a team-leading nine points in the frame.

When I asked her after the game how she’s able to shake off adversity so easily, she gave me a very level-headed answer.

“Dwelling on past shots and past plays doesn’t really get you anywhere,” Judd said.

Not only that, she’s continued to be a master of the glass. She’s averaging nearly seven rebounds a game, including six games with 10+ boards. Her rebounding efforts have helped make Mizzou an almost nationally average rebounding team (193rd in rebound rate). It’s especially impressive considering how many elite rebounding teams Mizzou has faced this season: LSU (2), South Carolina (5), Texas A&M (8), Mississippi St. (24) and Tennessee (34) all reside in the top-35 in rebounding percentage.

On the surface, this season hasn’t been filled with much progress. The Tigers are on a six-game losing streak and find themselves at the bottom of the SEC. However, beneath the porous record actually does lie a lot of progress. The freshmen are promising. Frank is one of the best players in the SEC.

And Judd...Judd’s improving despite surface-level setbacks like turnovers and missed shots. She’s an evolved version of the player she’s always been: a confident scorer who fights like heck on the glass. Best of all, she hasn’t let those setbacks get to her head. If her confidence remain steady like it has, there won’t seem to be many others places to go than up.