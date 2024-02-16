 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Softball Mini Preview, Baseball Opener Awaits

Mizzou Diamond Sports Links for Friday, February 16

By Karen Steger
Your 5-0 Missouri Tigers, who entered all the polls this week ranging anywhere from no. 11 to no. 15, are back in action after a stellar first weekend of softball.

But first, a lil’ recap video. And check out me & Brandon’s takeaways.

TOO BAD WE WON’T GET TO SEE IT. None of the Tigers’ games this weekend at the Tracy Beard College Classic in Denton, Texas at Lovelace Stadium will be anywhere to be found. Want to know how they do? Try stalking social media (@MizzouSoftball) or watching on statbroadcast (links below).

Let’s check out the competition.

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-2)

When: Friday, February 16 at 11am

Live Stats: statbroadcast

History: The Lions and Tigers (oh my) are meeting for the first time

Opening Weekend: In just their second season participating at the D-1 level, the Lions started their season with a 13-3 run-rule win over UMass-Lowell before playing three games with Stonehill, recording a 5-7 loss and 6-1 & 7-3 wins. Sandwiched in there was also a 3-2 loss to Quinnipiac, before they finished the weekend with a 2-4 loss to Texas Southern. The Lions have scored 36 runs already this season, with Isabella Arzola topping the team with 8 of them. Three of Commerce’s six games were started by new Lion Maddie Muller (Arkansas-Rich Mountain transfer), who had a minisucle ERA of 0.86 with 10 strikeouts and 2 wins in 16.1 innings.

Fun Facts: These lions are FAST, already racking up 24 swiped bags on the season, going 24/29, which ranks 2nd in all of D-I. Per lionathletics.com, Commerce hit just one homer at home in all of 2023, and they’ve already surpassed that one game with two in one inning. The Lions have 10 newcomers on their 22-woman roster.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-2)

When: Friday, February 16 at 4pm | Saturday, February 17 at 11am

Live Stats: statbroadcast (Fri) | statbroadcast (Sat)

History: Mizzou leads the all-time series with SD State 3-0. They last faced at the Dot Richardson invite in 2015, where Mizzou won 13-0.

Opening Weekend: The defending Summit League champs (and preseason favorites) Jacks (or is it Rabbits?) kicked off their season last weekend in Fresno, CA with a massive win over host school Fresno State 20-8 in a run-rule shorted 6 innings, but in the rematch, they lost 3-2 in extras (8 innings). They also split games against Santa Clara (scores) and beat CSU Bakersfield 9-1 in a run-ruled 5 inning game to close out the series.

In the opening matchup, five SD State players recorded double-digit hits, and three had 3 RBIs to go along with drawing 13 walks. The pitching in this game was outstanding, as starter Tori Kniesche threw a one-hitter and struck out 13 and walked just one. Emma Osmundson was named the Summit League’s Peak Performer of the Week after hitting .438 and slugging .813 with a HR, 5 R, and 6 RBI.

North Texas Mean Green (2-2)

When: Saturday, February 17 at 1:30pm | Sunday, February 18 at 11am

Live Stats: statbroadcast (Sat) | statbroadcast (Sun)

History: Mizzou leads the all-time series with the Mean Green 7-1. The two teams last faced off in April of last year, where Mizzou swept the series by scores of 5-1, 2-1, and 1-0.

Opening Weekend: The Mean Green opened their season at the Candrea Classic in Tuscon, AZ with a win over Utah Tech 7-0, two losses to Arizona, 0-8, and a run-rule win over Lipscomb 12-2 in 5 innings.

Fun Facts: North Texas’ roster returns a lot of experience, cinluding NFCA All-South Region infielder Kailey Gamble along with all-conference selections Cierra Simon. Kalei Christensen, Mikayla Smith, RHP McKenzie Wagoner and IF Tatum Sparks.

Moving on.

Baseball gets their season started today in their opening series against Cal Poly. Kortay previewed the matchup. Check out Kortay’s preview here.

Hear from the new man in charge of bringing the Tigers back to prominence relevance.

On to the Links!

