Your 5-0 Missouri Tigers, who entered all the polls this week ranging anywhere from no. 11 to no. 15, are back in action after a stellar first weekend of softball.
But first, a lil’ recap video. And check out me & Brandon’s takeaways.
Successful Season-Opening Business Trip ☀️— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 15, 2024
Next up: Tracy Beard College Classic ⭐️ #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Fi0wP7pDKB
TOO BAD WE WON’T GET TO SEE IT. None of the Tigers’ games this weekend at the Tracy Beard College Classic in Denton, Texas at Lovelace Stadium will be anywhere to be found. Want to know how they do? Try stalking social media (@MizzouSoftball) or watching on statbroadcast (links below).
Let’s check out the competition.
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-2)
When: Friday, February 16 at 11am
Live Stats: statbroadcast
History: The Lions and Tigers (oh my) are meeting for the first time
Opening Weekend: In just their second season participating at the D-1 level, the Lions started their season with a 13-3 run-rule win over UMass-Lowell before playing three games with Stonehill, recording a 5-7 loss and 6-1 & 7-3 wins. Sandwiched in there was also a 3-2 loss to Quinnipiac, before they finished the weekend with a 2-4 loss to Texas Southern. The Lions have scored 36 runs already this season, with Isabella Arzola topping the team with 8 of them. Three of Commerce’s six games were started by new Lion Maddie Muller (Arkansas-Rich Mountain transfer), who had a minisucle ERA of 0.86 with 10 strikeouts and 2 wins in 16.1 innings.
Fun Facts: These lions are FAST, already racking up 24 swiped bags on the season, going 24/29, which ranks 2nd in all of D-I. Per lionathletics.com, Commerce hit just one homer at home in all of 2023, and they’ve already surpassed that one game with two in one inning. The Lions have 10 newcomers on their 22-woman roster.
South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-2)
When: Friday, February 16 at 4pm | Saturday, February 17 at 11am
Live Stats: statbroadcast (Fri) | statbroadcast (Sat)
History: Mizzou leads the all-time series with SD State 3-0. They last faced at the Dot Richardson invite in 2015, where Mizzou won 13-0.
Opening Weekend: The defending Summit League champs (and preseason favorites) Jacks (or is it Rabbits?) kicked off their season last weekend in Fresno, CA with a massive win over host school Fresno State 20-8 in a run-rule shorted 6 innings, but in the rematch, they lost 3-2 in extras (8 innings). They also split games against Santa Clara (scores) and beat CSU Bakersfield 9-1 in a run-ruled 5 inning game to close out the series.
In the opening matchup, five SD State players recorded double-digit hits, and three had 3 RBIs to go along with drawing 13 walks. The pitching in this game was outstanding, as starter Tori Kniesche threw a one-hitter and struck out 13 and walked just one. Emma Osmundson was named the Summit League’s Peak Performer of the Week after hitting .438 and slugging .813 with a HR, 5 R, and 6 RBI.
North Texas Mean Green (2-2)
When: Saturday, February 17 at 1:30pm | Sunday, February 18 at 11am
Live Stats: statbroadcast (Sat) | statbroadcast (Sun)
History: Mizzou leads the all-time series with the Mean Green 7-1. The two teams last faced off in April of last year, where Mizzou swept the series by scores of 5-1, 2-1, and 1-0.
Opening Weekend: The Mean Green opened their season at the Candrea Classic in Tuscon, AZ with a win over Utah Tech 7-0, two losses to Arizona, 0-8, and a run-rule win over Lipscomb 12-2 in 5 innings.
Fun Facts: North Texas’ roster returns a lot of experience, cinluding NFCA All-South Region infielder Kailey Gamble along with all-conference selections Cierra Simon. Kalei Christensen, Mikayla Smith, RHP McKenzie Wagoner and IF Tatum Sparks.
Moving on.
Baseball gets their season started today in their opening series against Cal Poly. Kortay previewed the matchup. Check out Kortay’s preview here.
Under the lights at Cal Poly. One more sleep!#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/yWvJyxb6VL— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 16, 2024
Hear from the new man in charge of bringing the Tigers back to
prominence relevance.
On to the Links!
When in Texas, you tour @ATTStadium!! ⭐️— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 16, 2024
Thanks again to Rex Waid for his support of our program!!#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/m9l24i7SB8
Yesterday at Rock M
- The final part of Watkins’ The Verdict: Mizzou Hoops Roster Building Series Part IV — Charting the Path Forward
- Kortay is previewing a brand new baseball season: Mizzou baseball opens its season with Cal Poly
- Sam writes, Ohio State is a big fish to get the coaching search season started
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A new Dive Cuts: Who comes back and who Mizzou targets in the portal next season
More Links:
Football, Hoops, etc.
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: ‘Cut your teeth in adversity’: Why Dennis Gates remains consistent as Mizzou hoops struggles (Eli Hoff) | Mizzou’s Black gymnasts find strength on a diverse team. They’re also posting big scores. (Hoff) | Mizzou men’s basketball injury updates: East’s status unclear, Grill and Pierce struggling to return (Hoff) | Read Eli’s chat transcript (subscribers only)
- Columbia Tribune/USA Today Network: Ranking SEC quarterbacks: Carson Beck is No. 1, but who’s next? Good question (Blake Toppmeyer/John Adams) | March Madness projections: SEC bracketology for 2024 NCAA Tournament (Craig Meyer)
- Columbia Missourian: No. 14 Mizzou gymnastics eager to host quad meet in St. Charles (Grayson Pitts) | Mizzou gymnastics benefiting from Titarsolej’s arrival in Columbia (Ben Schmidt, KOMU)
- PowerMizzou: King’s Court- Long road ahead for Mizzou after bye week (Drew King) | Newcomer Profile: Cameron Keys (Hamilton) | Target Spotlight: Matt Zollers (Sean Williams) | 2025 Class Trends: DBs (Williams) | Anderson on hot start: “We know how good we can be” (Trevon Bobo)
- Mizzou Central (SI FanNation): ‘No Opportunity Wasted’: Missouri Baseball’s New Mindset for this Season (Amber Winkler) | Coming to Missouri Baseball Near You: Freshmen (Winkler) | Coming to Missouri Baseball Near You: Transfers (Winkler)
- MUTigers.com: Baseball christens 2024 season with 4-game set at Cal Poly | No. 14/15 Softball Heads to Denton, Texas, for 2024 Tracy Beard College Classic | Golan Adds Molly Kuhbacher as Director of Operations | No. 14 Gymnastics Hosts Mizzou to the Lou Event In St. Charles
- ABC 17: ‘The season is not over’: Mizzou hunts for first SEC win in road trip to Ole Miss (Nathalie Jones)
- The Rock M Godfather speaks:
SEC Total Returning Production for 2024 via ESPN’s Bill Connelly— that SEC podcast (@thatSECpodcast) February 15, 2024
Graphic created by @vernefunquist
Give him a follow for more great content like this! pic.twitter.com/0Mr1D2qAb1
Social Media stuff
- Get to know (again) Tony Neubeck:
Working his way back from an abbreviated 2023 season, LHP is ready to roar in '24!— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 16, 2024
✅ Fanned at least 5⃣ batters in three straight outings last spring
✅ Struck out a career-best nine vs. OSU
✅ Named to the SEC's Academic Honor Roll#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/sVFX3dtdz3
- Bring it on. Many of my colleagues were very excited about this.
We’re ready…#MIZ https://t.co/RxNOHATeMv pic.twitter.com/SJztzyiBQV— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 15, 2024
- We’re reaching TAPER SZN for Mizzou Swim & Dive. As a former swimmer, this is the best time of the year.
Postseason prep pic.twitter.com/aNQLXXShdw— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) February 15, 2024
- Practice time at Family Arena to gear up for tonight’s meet (preview incoming)
Mizzou is officially in The Lou #MIZ pic.twitter.com/6dfP6eae5X— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 16, 2024
- DREE!!! We miss you!
ℹ️ @DreeGholston4 flirted with a double-double today in an Oroszlány home win against Szolnok. The rookie guard filled the stat sheet with 1️⃣8️⃣ points, 8️⃣ rebounds, 4️⃣ assists and 3️⃣1️⃣ VAL points. #KeucheyanSportsMngmt #RSM #DeAndreGholston pic.twitter.com/P6e4vqzxB9— Rational Sports Management (@Rtnlsprtsmn) February 14, 2024
- Really cool idea for Friday’s meet— competing for a cause
- Congrats, Coach Sam!
Another @NFL name in Wrocław! Welcome to the team, @MichaelSam52 – a former player for the St. Louis Rams and Dallas Cowboys, whose jersey ranks among the best-selling rookie jerseys in history! Sam will take on the role of defensive line coach in our organization pic.twitter.com/QVGiJlbJ4l— Panthers Wrocław (@pantherswroclaw) February 15, 2024
- So many ranked wrestlers!
Tiger Style has nine ranked in the second @NCAAWrestling Coaches Poll #MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/X0XBz1BIdr— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 15, 2024
- Welcome, new Soccer DBO, Molly Kuhbacher!
Welcome, @MollyKuhbacher!— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) February 15, 2024
» https://t.co/5NCYvdrtgW pic.twitter.com/GP0gYFXFYF
- More pics from Jerry’s World
Jerry World ⭐️ ️— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 15, 2024
Thanks to Rex Waid for providing us this amazing experience. #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/0SF3i1gVy8
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...