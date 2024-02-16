Your 5-0 Missouri Tigers, who entered all the polls this week ranging anywhere from no. 11 to no. 15, are back in action after a stellar first weekend of softball.

But first, a lil’ recap video. And check out me & Brandon’s takeaways.

TOO BAD WE WON’T GET TO SEE IT. None of the Tigers’ games this weekend at the Tracy Beard College Classic in Denton, Texas at Lovelace Stadium will be anywhere to be found. Want to know how they do? Try stalking social media (@MizzouSoftball) or watching on statbroadcast (links below).

Let’s check out the competition.

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-2)

When: Friday, February 16 at 11am Live Stats: statbroadcast History: The Lions and Tigers (oh my) are meeting for the first time Opening Weekend: In just their second season participating at the D-1 level, the Lions started their season with a 13-3 run-rule win over UMass-Lowell before playing three games with Stonehill, recording a 5-7 loss and 6-1 & 7-3 wins. Sandwiched in there was also a 3-2 loss to Quinnipiac, before they finished the weekend with a 2-4 loss to Texas Southern. The Lions have scored 36 runs already this season, with Isabella Arzola topping the team with 8 of them. Three of Commerce’s six games were started by new Lion Maddie Muller (Arkansas-Rich Mountain transfer), who had a minisucle ERA of 0.86 with 10 strikeouts and 2 wins in 16.1 innings. Fun Facts: These lions are FAST, already racking up 24 swiped bags on the season, going 24/29, which ranks 2nd in all of D-I. Per lionathletics.com, Commerce hit just one homer at home in all of 2023, and they’ve already surpassed that one game with two in one inning. The Lions have 10 newcomers on their 22-woman roster.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-2)

When: Friday, February 16 at 4pm | Saturday, February 17 at 11am Live Stats: statbroadcast (Fri) | statbroadcast (Sat) History: Mizzou leads the all-time series with SD State 3-0. They last faced at the Dot Richardson invite in 2015, where Mizzou won 13-0. Opening Weekend: The defending Summit League champs (and preseason favorites) Jacks (or is it Rabbits?) kicked off their season last weekend in Fresno, CA with a massive win over host school Fresno State 20-8 in a run-rule shorted 6 innings, but in the rematch, they lost 3-2 in extras (8 innings). They also split games against Santa Clara (scores) and beat CSU Bakersfield 9-1 in a run-ruled 5 inning game to close out the series. In the opening matchup, five SD State players recorded double-digit hits, and three had 3 RBIs to go along with drawing 13 walks. The pitching in this game was outstanding, as starter Tori Kniesche threw a one-hitter and struck out 13 and walked just one. Emma Osmundson was named the Summit League’s Peak Performer of the Week after hitting .438 and slugging .813 with a HR, 5 R, and 6 RBI.

North Texas Mean Green (2-2)

When: Saturday, February 17 at 1:30pm | Sunday, February 18 at 11am Live Stats: statbroadcast (Sat) | statbroadcast (Sun) History: Mizzou leads the all-time series with the Mean Green 7-1. The two teams last faced off in April of last year, where Mizzou swept the series by scores of 5-1, 2-1, and 1-0. Opening Weekend: The Mean Green opened their season at the Candrea Classic in Tuscon, AZ with a win over Utah Tech 7-0, two losses to Arizona, 0-8, and a run-rule win over Lipscomb 12-2 in 5 innings. Fun Facts: North Texas’ roster returns a lot of experience, cinluding NFCA All-South Region infielder Kailey Gamble along with all-conference selections Cierra Simon. Kalei Christensen, Mikayla Smith, RHP McKenzie Wagoner and IF Tatum Sparks.

Moving on.

Baseball gets their season started today in their opening series against Cal Poly. Kortay previewed the matchup. Check out Kortay’s preview here.

Under the lights at Cal Poly. One more sleep!#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/yWvJyxb6VL — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 16, 2024

Hear from the new man in charge of bringing the Tigers back to prominence relevance.

On to the Links!

When in Texas, you tour @ATTStadium!! ⭐️



Thanks again to Rex Waid for his support of our program!!#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/m9l24i7SB8 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 16, 2024

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football, Hoops, etc.

SEC Total Returning Production for 2024 via ESPN’s Bill Connelly



Graphic created by @vernefunquist



Give him a follow for more great content like this! pic.twitter.com/0Mr1D2qAb1 — that SEC podcast (@thatSECpodcast) February 15, 2024

Social Media stuff

Get to know (again) Tony Neubeck:

Working his way back from an abbreviated 2023 season, LHP is ready to roar in '24!

✅ Fanned at least 5⃣ batters in three straight outings last spring

✅ Struck out a career-best nine vs. OSU

✅ Named to the SEC's Academic Honor Roll#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/sVFX3dtdz3 — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 16, 2024

Bring it on. Many of my colleagues were very excited about this.

We’re reaching TAPER SZN for Mizzou Swim & Dive. As a former swimmer, this is the best time of the year.

Postseason prep pic.twitter.com/aNQLXXShdw — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) February 15, 2024

Practice time at Family Arena to gear up for tonight’s meet (preview incoming)

Mizzou is officially in The Lou #MIZ pic.twitter.com/6dfP6eae5X — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 16, 2024

DREE!!! We miss you!

ℹ️ @DreeGholston4 flirted with a double-double today in an Oroszlány home win against Szolnok. The rookie guard filled the stat sheet with 1️⃣8️⃣ points, 8️⃣ rebounds, 4️⃣ assists and 3️⃣1️⃣ VAL points. #KeucheyanSportsMngmt #RSM #DeAndreGholston pic.twitter.com/P6e4vqzxB9 — Rational Sports Management (@Rtnlsprtsmn) February 14, 2024

Really cool idea for Friday’s meet— competing for a cause

Congrats, Coach Sam!

Another @NFL name in Wrocław! Welcome to the team, @MichaelSam52 – a former player for the St. Louis Rams and Dallas Cowboys, whose jersey ranks among the best-selling rookie jerseys in history! Sam will take on the role of defensive line coach in our organization pic.twitter.com/QVGiJlbJ4l — Panthers Wrocław (@pantherswroclaw) February 15, 2024

So many ranked wrestlers!

Welcome, new Soccer DBO, Molly Kuhbacher!

More pics from Jerry’s World

Jerry World ⭐️ ️



Thanks to Rex Waid for providing us this amazing experience. #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/0SF3i1gVy8 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 15, 2024