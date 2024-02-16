Mizzou Wrestling exorcises the demons, beats North Dakota State

It’s been a challenging couple of weeks for Mizzou Wrestling. They went to New York and had a close loss to Cornell before a blowout defeat facing Oklahoma State at Hearnes. There were several upsets, and something just looked off.

Not tonight. The Tigers were in control from start to finish, getting back to their offense and finishing takedowns for plenty of bonus point victories as they cruised past North Dakota State.

All rankings are according to the coaches’ poll.

125lbs: #7 Noah Surtin (MIZ) over NR Ryan Henningson (NDSU), 20-8 Major Decision

Surtin was the aggressor from the get-go, scoring a takedown in the first 30 seconds of the match. Looking for a cradle, he scored a two-point nearfall and a four-point nearfall for a 9-0 lead. Henningson finally escaped after over a minute of riding time before scoring his first takedown of the night with some acrobatics on a scramble. Surtin escaped with just over 10 seconds remaining in the period for a 10-4 advantage.

Henningson took the offensive stance to begin period two, going after Surtin. The decision backfired, as Surtin caught a shot and scrambled around for another takedown and a nine point lead, 13-4. He added on another four-point nearfall, 17-4, and nearly rode out the period until Henningson managed to escape with just a second left in the period.

Surtin added to his lead with a quick escape from bottom to start the third period, 18-5, before Henningson cut into the lead with his second takedown of the night. Surtin nearly completed the tech fall with a shot to the legs in the final minute of the match, but Henningson held off until the final buzzer to avoid a tech fall. Mizzou opened up the match with a major decision, 20-8, as Surtin used his bag of tricks to score again and again. The main issue in his last match was finishing for takedowns, but he surely put those concerns to rest tonight.

Mizzou: 4 - North Dakota State: 0

133lbs: NR Drew Stanfield (MIZ) over NR Fernando Barreto (NDSU), 12-5 Decision

Kade Moore was out once again, leaving relative unknown Drew Stanfield to take the spot at 133 for his first career dual start. Not only did he take the spot, but he ran with it, scoring a takedown and four-point nearfall in the first period while nearly getting a pin, 7-0. Barreto slowed the momentum with an escape and takedown of his own in the final seconds, making the score 7-4 heading into the second period.

Barreto escaped to begin period two after some nice riding from Stanfield, 7-5, but that was the only scoring as Stanfield displayed strong defensive scrambling. Barreto let Stanfield up after gaining some riding time to start the final two minutes of action, 8-5, in order to go for the tie. Stanfield scored his final takedown of the match instead, winning a scramble and riding out the period for an impressive 12-5 decision. You obviously have to hope for Kade Moore to return to the mat on Sunday, but knowing that Stanfield can hold his own against Big 12 competition has got to be nice, added insurance. The Tigers once again impress with their depth.

Mizzou: 7 - North Dakota State: 0

141lbs: #22 Josh Edmond (MIZ) over NR Gavin Drexler (NDSU), 15-2 Major Decision

I’ve spent a lot of time talking about Josh Edmond. We all see the immense potential and the potential breakthrough. Until now, though, he’s really struggled to pile up offense and score points.

Whoo boy did that change today. Edmond was the aggressor from the start, rushing at Drexler and bringing him to the mat for a takedown and 3-0 lead in the first minute. Drexler escaped after some great riding from Edmond, who quickly returned to his offense. He got a fantastic double leg shot, lifting Drexler up and slamming him to the mat. More importantly, he finished the takedown, an issue that has been recurring through the season for Edmond. If that wasn’t enough good new for you, he added on a four-point nearfall to lead 10-1 at the end of the first peirod.

Drexler escaped from bottom to start period two, and fans received a respite from all the action of the first three minutes. All signs indicated a slow end to the period until Edmond used a lightning-fast attack to get around Drexler and score a takedown in the final seconds for a 13-2 advantage. After a quick escape from bottom by Edmond to start period three, 14-2, the final period saw little action. Edmond scored the extra point for riding time to earn the 15-2 major decision.

This is the match Tigers fans have been hoping for all season long. Edmond used both strength and speed to effectively attack his opponent, more importantly securing the takedowns in positions where others have been able to scramble out and avoid giving up points. The question now is if he can maintain this for more than one match. If he can, though? Edmond could become a wildcard at 141 in the conference and national championships.

Mizzou: 11 - North Dakota State: 0

149lbs: NR Maxwell Petersen (NDSU) over NR Joel Mylin (MIZ), 4-2 Decision

Logan Gioffre was once again out for the Tigers with Joel Mylin taking his place. Mylin scored the first points of the match with an escape from bottom to start the second period, 1-0. Peterson scored the only takedown of the match with a single leg shot, converting the takedown after Mylin was briefly able to hold him off. Mylin escaped before the end of the period, making it 3-2 heading into the final two minutes.

Petersen quickly escaped to start the period, 4-2. Mylin attempted a few single leg shots, but Peterson caught or scrambled out of all of them to hold on for the victory. It will be key for Mizzou to get Gioffre back healthy, as Mylin has done his best to hold down the fort but is a downgrade.

Mizzou: 11 - North Dakota State: 3

157lbs: #11 Brock Mauller (MIZ) over NR Boeden Greenley (NDSU), 2-0 Decision

This match was another one to start slow, with Mauller’s usual quick escape the first points scored in the match. There was lots of handfighting in the first and second periods, with no good shots by either wrestler. Greenley was consistently seen moving backwards, hesitant to engage with such an experienced and successful opponent.

Mauller won by doing classic Brock Mauller things. He rode out the entire third period, getting a 2-0 decision. A key moment came with roughly a minute remaining in the period, returning Greenley to the mat as he came close to an escape which could have tied the match. Mauller continues to be less aggressive and effective on offense than he was for most of the year, and I suspect he may be dealing with a lingering injury or other issue. For now, though, he found a way to win despite lacking offense.

Mizzou: 14 - North Dakota State: 3

165lbs: #1 Keegan O’Toole (MIZ) over NR Brendan Howes (NDSU), Victory by Fall (5:46)

O’Toole put on a wrestling masterclass tonight, scoring three takedowns in the first period for a 9-2 lead. He won a wild scramble after nearly giving up a takedown, used a classic duck under, and a single leg shot to score the points.

He went back to the single leg shot early on in the second period for another takedown, letting Howes up again to go for more points, 12-3. The strategy worked as he scored a takedown after ducking under a shot from Howes and added a two-point nearfall to lead 17-3. Howes escaped and nearly scored a takedown near the end of the period but O’Toole avoided surrendering the points, 17-4.

This is where things got really impressive. With one more takedown, O’Toole would have a 20-4 lead and the tech fall. He scored the takedown very quickly in the period but then immediately moved into a cradle of Howes, converting the pin and earning the victory by fall. There aren’t many college wrestlers who could get a takedown and then immediately move to the cradle and convert like that. The broadcasters on the stream discussed O’Toole as a potential Olympian in the future, and I’m inclined to predict an opening ceremony is in his future.

Mizzou: 20 - North Dakota State: 3

174lbs: #10 Peyton Mocco (MIZ) over NR Mason Gode (NDSU), 17-3 Major Decision

After a heartbreaking loss in overtime during the Oklahoma State dual, Mocco dominated the entire seven minutes of this match. Facing NDSU’s backup, he simply overpowered his opponent, winning almost every single scramble in the match.

Mocco scored two takedowns in the first period after some extended scrambles, taking a 6-1 lead into the second period. After Gode escaped from bottom, he went on the offensive but Mocco caught the shot and worked around for another takedown, 9-2, before riding out the period.

Mocco quickly escaped to start the third period, 10-2, and extended his lead with a great single leg shot that he quickly converted for a takedown, 13-3. Gode, back against the wall, continued to attack, but that just played into Mocco’s hands as he won another scramble for a takedown. He won the 17-3 major decision with the extra point for riding time. Mocco wasn’t always the aggressor in this match but he didn’t need to be, as Gode’s attacks consistently led to points for Mocco with his fantastic scrambling.

Mizzou: 24 - North Dakota State: 3

184lbs: #13 Clayton Whiting (MIZ) over NR Adam Cherne (NDSU), 20-3 Tech Fall (4:27)

Speaking of controlling a match from beginning to end, Clayton Whiting had one of the most dominant matches I’ve seen this season. Quickly overpowering Cherne for an early takedown, he let him go and immediately scored another takedown, 6-2. With both wrestlers back on their feet, Whiting attacked again, slamming Cherne to the mat for a takedown and 9-3 lead. Whiting converted his fourth takedown of the period in the final seconds, taking a 12-3 lead after the first three minutes.

Starting the second period on top, Whiting controlled the action and looked to get Cherne on his back. He did this not once, but twice, using the exact same move both times to score four-point nearfalls and quickly finish off a 20-3 tech fall. This match just did not look fair. Whiting was absolutely merciless, embodying the Cobra Kai phrase “no mercy” in a way Cobra Kai was never actually able to do in the 1984 classic The Karate Kid. The last few matches have been frustrating for Whiting, but he certainly found a way to vent his frustrations with this scoring outburst.

Mizzou: 29 - North Dakota State: 3

197lbs: NR Spencer Mooberry (NDSU) over NR Jesse Cassatt (MIZ), 5-1 Decision

With the match well in hand, the coaching staff gave Rocky Elam the night off. Jesse Cassatt instead was sent to the mat to face Spencer Mooberry, who surely has to make the All-American name team. The only takedown of the match came in the first period off a single leg shot by Mooberry, 3-0.

With Cassatt on top, he was called for stalling, adding another point to the total for the Bison. Mooberry made the score 5-0 with an escape and then nearly added a second takedown before time ran out. Cassatt scored his only point of the match with an escape from bottom in period three before getting a nice single leg shot in on Mooberry, who went over Cassatt and scrambled the situation to a stalemate. Mooberry, whose last name could probably also make for a tasty ice cream flavor, earned the 5-1 decision, never dominating but also staying in control throughout the match.

Mizzou: 29 - North Dakota State: 6

285lbs: #4 Zach Elam (MIZ) over NR Devon Dawson (NDSU), 10-4 Decision

Zach Elam was caught off guard by Dawson to start the match as the Bison wrestler came out on the offensive, scoring a quick takedown, 3-1. Sensing an opportunity, Dawson continued on the attack, but Elam regained his composure and caught a shot, scoring a takedown and four-point nearfall to seize the upper hand, 8-3.

The match significantly slowed down from there, with Elam adding a ninth point in the seocnd period and Dawson scoring his final point after Elam was called for stalling in the third period. Elam won the 10-4 decision with an extra point for riding time. Dawson deserves a lot of credit for his strategy in this match, as he continued to go after Elam until the end. Not a lot of wrestlers would go after a top-5 wrestler like that. It took a lot of guts, and it almost worked.

Mizzou: 32 - North Dakota State: 6

Other than returns to the mat for Kade Moore and Logan Gioffre, Tigers fans couldn’t wish for a much better outcome than this. The big test for whether or not the team is back to their form from earlier this season comes up now when Mizzou faces #12 South Dakota State on Sunday.