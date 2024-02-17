Live Game Thread: Mizzou looks for long-awaited salvation against Ole Miss

Missouri | Ole Miss

Final

1st Half Notes

Ole Miss with a trifecta of threes early. Really pushing the pace and taking the first available shot.

First timeout, Ole Miss leads 12-6. East has a couple of baskets already, and Mizzou’s offense already looks improved with him back in the lineup.

The Tigers are fighting so hard, especially on the glass. It’s led to mixed results so far, as Mizzou is down 17-12.

East is taking Mizzou north with a three. 19-17 Tigers.

East and Anthony Robinson have posted up on the last two offensive possessions, both of which saw Mizzou score. I guess the Villanova School of Guards Posting Up has online courses?

Scoring update: East has 15 of Mizzou’s 27 points as the game nears halftime. Jaylen Murray has 12 for Ole Miss.

2nd Half Notes

Pregame Updates

He’s baaaaaaaaack!



Game Info

Time: 7:30 PM CST

Date: Feb. 17

Location: The Pavilion, Oxford, Ms.

TV: SEC Network

Projected Starters

Mizzou

G: Nick Honor (Grad, 10.8 PPG)

G: Curt Lewis (Jr, 2.1 PPG)

G: Tamar Bates (Jr, 14.0 PPG)

F: Jordan Butler (Fr, 1.9 PPG)

F: Noah Carter (Grad, 11.8 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: Aidan Shaw (Soph, 3.1 PPG)

Ole Miss

G: Matthew Murrell (Sr, 16.8 PPG)

G: Allen Flanigan (Sr, 15.5 PPG)

G: Jaylen Murray (Jr, 14.0 PPG)

F: Jaemyn Brakefield (Sr, 11.9 PPG)

F: Jamarion Sharp (Sr, 3.7 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: TJ Caldwell (So, 5.6 PPG)

Note: At the time of writing this, the status of Sean East II is unknown. He suffered a knee contusion at Vanderbilt and has not played in Mizzou’s last two games. Per Jon Rothstein, East is a game-time decision.

*These are projected starters. Also, in today’s college basketball, positions rarely mean much. Those are included purely for perspective on what matchups on the court may look like.

Get to know Ole Miss

The coach, Chris Beard: In his first season at Ole Miss, Beard has the Rebels in striking distance of their first invite to the Big Dance since 2019 (although they’re squarely on the bubble at the moment). This isn’t anything new for Beard, however, as he’s been a successful D1 head coach for almost a decade.

After 10 years as an assistant at Texas Tech, Arkansas-Little Rock hired him prior to the 2015-16 season. The Trojans pillaged their way to the top of the Sun Belt that year, winning the conference tournament and upsetting fifth-seeded Purdue before falling to fourth-seeded Iowa State in March Madness. Beard was then tabbed the head man at Texas Tech, who went from rags to riches quickly. Beard’s five-year stint with the Red Raiders included appearances in the Elite Eight (2018) and the National Championship (2019).

Before the 2021-22 season, Beard’s alma mater, Texas, hired him as their next head coach. The Longhorns made the tournament in 2022, losing to third-seeded Purdue in the Round of 32. Beard’s 2022-23 campaign got off to a great start before he was let go in the spring amidst an ongoing investigation into a felony strangulation case between him and his wife. The charges were later dropped.

The season so far: Ole Miss started this season on Cloud 9, winning its first 13 games and 18 of their first 21. They made an appearance in the AP Poll for just the second season over the last ten and reached as high as 22nd. While their non-conference wins were far from remarkable — for example, they beat Detroit Mercy (1-26, 356th in KenPom) and Temple (8-17, 238th in KenPom) by a combined two points — they always seemed to find a way.

The Rebels descended back towards Earth when conference play began, as they’ve had a mixed bag of results since early January. They have quality wins over Florida, Texas A&M and Mississippi State, but they’ve also gotten blown out by Tennessee and Auburn. The loss that might sting the most when Selection Sunday rolls around came against LSU on Jan. 17.

The Key Stats: The Rebels are about as efficient of an offensive team as you can be. They have an adjusted efficiency of 115.2, only turn the ball over on 14.9% of possessions and shoot it at a sizzling 38% from behind the arc. All of those numbers rank in the top 100 nationally.

They aren’t too shabby on the other end either. Opponents only shoot it at a 32.7% clip from inside the arc and Ole Miss records a block on 15.9% of possessions and a steal on 12.4%. The Rebels’ 6.0 blocks per game ranks sixth in the nation.

Ole Miss is also 4-6 against Quads 1 and 2, while the Rebels are 14-0 against Quads 3 and 4.

The Stars: Auburn transfer Allen Flanigan is the name to know. After four up-and-down years on the plains, Flanigan tested his luck in Oxford, and it’s panned out. He leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per game and is second in scoring as a freak athlete with great length at 6-foot-6. He has guard skills yet attacks the glass with the best of ‘em and can score at every level. A matchup nightmare if there ever was one.

If you’re looking for the pure scorer on this team, look no further than Matthew Murrell. The Memphis-native came into his own in 2022-23 and has only followed that up with a stronger senior season. He’s averaging a team-high 16.8 PPG on 47.7% shooting from the floor and 39.3% from behind the arc and is just overall a pure bucket-getter.

Junior guard Jaylen Murray rounds out the main scoring for Ole Miss. The former Saint Peter’s Peacock averages 14.0 PPG and forms a tough duo with Murrell on the perimeter. Jaemyn Brakefield is a veteran of the Rebel program and is a do-it-all kind of guy that acts as the glue for this team.

3 Keys To The Game

Take away a star

If Mizzou is to have any hope of winning this game, it can’t allow all of Ole Miss’s pistons to be firing on all their cylinders. A barrage of scoring from Murrell, Flanigan, Brakefield and Murray would be too much to overcome on the road.

In oversimplifying this from the Tigers’ perspective, they would probably like to slow down one of either Murrell or Flanigan and one of Brakefield or Murray. Having a single prominent threat with one supplementary scorer is manageable, albeit still not overly favorable. Accomplishing that will take some strong perimeter defense and some cold shooting from the Rebels’ best players.

2. Get hot, I mean red hot

In the end, you can’t bring a knife to a gun fight. For Mizzou to walk out of The Pavilion with a win, it will have to shoot the ball at a high level, or at least better than it did when it shot at a 34% clip against MSU. With its home crown behind it, Ole Miss will almost certainly go on some major runs and claim all of the momentum in the world. The Tigers have to be able to withstand those haymakers and throw back some counterpunches of their own to come out on top.

“Our margin of error is very slim because of the situations that we’re in, and it puts a lot of pressure on the offensive side of the ball,” Gates said.

3. Test how tough these Rebels are

In some games this year (Tennessee, Auburn Round One, South Carolina), Ole Miss has been punked early on and been unable to rally back into the game. If Mizzou can get out to a positive start that gives the group hope, then it may rattle the psyche of this Rebel team. That will require some physical play on the glass (UT won the rebounding margin by 22) and some high-level shooting (Auburn shot over 40% from the field and behind the arc).

Game Prediction

KenPom Prediction: Ole Miss 79 | Missouri 69

My Prediction: Ole Miss 82 | Missouri 72

Chris Beard has immediately turned around this Ole Miss program, and it’s turned The Pavilion into an incredible difficult venue to play at. Add on the fact that the Rebels have multiple high-quality scoring options and have shown great chemistry throughout the season, and this becomes a tall order for Dennis Gates and Co.

There’s not much for Mizzou to play for postseason-wise going forward, but pride and positive momentum are on the line. A road win over Ole Miss could be a signature result for the 2023-24 campaign and begin to provide something to hang your hat on moving into the offseason.

“We asked to play at this level. We asked to demand more and put on a jersey,” Gates said. “When you put on a jersey there’s a certain responsibility with it.”

In the end, I can see the Tigers hanging tough in this game, but the Rebels’ plethora of offensive weapons will win the day.