Sam Horn’s injury puts him at a crossroads: Is his future in football or baseball?

After rumors began surfacing that Mizzou quarterback and pitcher Sam Horn suffered an injury in preseason baseball workouts earlier this month, Rock M Nation confirmed a PowerMizzou report that the dual sport star chose to undergo Tommy John surgery to repair his injured UCL ligament in his elbow.

Such a significant surgery will end Horn’s sophomore baseball season before it began and now puts his 2024 football season in serious jeopardy as well.

While pitchers often require 12 months or more to fully recover from Tommy John, quarterbacks may recover from the surgery a bit quicker (say nine months), which still puts Horn into November before he’d be ready to start taking snaps. With such a setback to his career on both the diamond and the gridiron, questions abound about what his future holds. After recovery, will he choose one sport or opt to continue playing both?

Dual Sport Athlete

So far, Horn’s production in both sports has been minimal, despite his blue chip status as one of Eli Drinkwitz’s prized recruits in the class of 2022. In two years of football, including a redshirt freshman year, Horn has played in four games, thrown eight passes, with three completions, for 54 yards and one interception. In one injury-shortened season as a pitcher for Mizzou baseball, Horn had two appearances on the mound where he pitched 4.1 innings with one win, six strikeouts and a .000 ERA.

His status as second-string quarterback for Mizzou (when healthy) means he’s only one snap and a Brady Cook injury away (God forbid) from being the starting quarterback of an SEC team. However, when objectively examining his professional prospects, it would be hard to argue against Horn choosing to focus more on baseball.

Despite little production on the diamond collegiately, Horn has always been ranked highly as a baseball prospect. MLB.com ranked him as the #76 high school prospect coming out of high school in 2022. Had he not made it clear to all scouts that he had every intention to attend Mizzou, he would have certainly been drafted that summer.

What little playing time he enjoyed on the mound last year seemed to only bolster his prospect status. Just last week, Baseball America announced Horn as a top 30 collegiate prospect in the 2025 MLB draft. D1baseball.com had a similar grading as well.

Dollars and Sense

What do those high prospect rankings mean? In the 2023 MLB Draft, the 30th college player was selected in the second round, the 54th pick overall. That pick came with a signing bonus of $1.25 million.

At first blush, that number is smaller than any NFL contract he would sign. For example, according to DraftKings, even a modest pick, such as the first pick of the fifth round of the NFL draft, will earn a contract worth about $4.2 million and receive a signing bonus of approximately $384,680. The last dual sport athlete to be drafted in both leagues, Kyler Murray, earned a $10 million signing bonus from the Oakland A’s, but instead signed for more than $35 million with the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s highly doubtful that Horn would garner either of those deals, since Murray was a first round pick in both sports (first overall in the NFL in 2019), but it’s clear that an NFL contract would most likely pay significantly more up front than a baseball contract. However, as discussed earlier, Horn’s prospect status in both sports makes it much more likely that if he is drafted it all, it’ll be by an MLB team.

If Horn chooses one sport or the other, scholarship money will be a factor as well. Horn is currently on a full-ride football scholarship. If he chooses to drop football, he will lose that scholarship. It’s almost guaranteed that Kerrick Jackson and the baseball team would offer him some scholarship money, but baseball only gets 11.7 scholarships to split among 35 players. Horn would definitely lose out on at least some scholarship money in that instance, having to pay some tuition (presumably 50-75% of the total cost of attendance) not to mention the loss of any NIL money he is making as a football player.

Choices, Choices

The big question will be how his prospect ranking might change now that he has had not one, but two arm injuries, the second of which led to Tommy John surgery. In recent years, MLB teams have become decreasingly squeamish about investing in pitchers who have had Tommy John surgery. In fact, many teams might actually prefer pitchers who have already the surgery as they figure they are less likely to need it again while under contract. As long as Horn is able to pitch (and pitch well) next spring, it’s unlikely that his injury history will be held against him.

On the football side of things, Horn has yet to prove that he can win a starting spot on the depth chart. Had he not been injured, he was already slated to be the back up quarterback to Cook again next year. The soonest he’d be the top dog would be the 2025 season, and that assumes that: a) Cook doesn’t return for his COVID year and b) a better quarterback isn’t recruited onto the roster before then. It would be very difficult for Horn to be drafted by NFL team if he never sees the field.

By opting to have Tommy John surgery this spring, Horn is making it clear that he intends on playing baseball in the future. Famously, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills suffered a UCL injury last year and played last season and this season without Tommy John surgery. If Horn intended to drop baseball, there’s a chance he would have forgone the surgery, at least for now, in an attempt to replicate Josh Allen’s recovery. At this point the question for Horn, and down the road for Eli Drinkwitz, is whether or not he sticks with football. Smart money says he won’t.