Pourover: The one where everything goes wrong

Moral victories are overrated. Once the losses begin to pile up the way they have for a team like Missouri, it doesn’t feel any better to almost get one.

At this stage of the season, we know who this Missouri team is. They’re a team that fights. They play hard. They play well enough a lot of the time to be pesky, but when there’s always one stretch that puts them behind the eight ball. It happened again last night. A predictable 17-2 run sniped what had started out as a very promising 30 minutes of basketball.

After leading by three points at halftime, Mizzou found a spurt early in the second half to jump out to a nine-point lead. They were playing good defense, controlling tempo, and scoring the ball efficiently. Things looked like they were going well.

But the underlying theme of the season reared its ugly head and stared directly into our eyes to remind us where this season is.

You see, if Missouri was going to pull a road upset, the opponent wasn’t going to shoot over 50% from three. Which is what Ole Miss did.

Mizzou’s defense has been much maligned all season, but last night it was very good. Forcing the Rebels into an ugly 12 of 32 (37.5%) from inside the 3-point arc. I’ll have more detail on the game statistics later in Study Hall, but they really had things under control for the first time in a while.

The loss extended Mizzou’s current downturn to 12 straight losses, and 15 of their last 16. They’ve been competitive in some of those games, and uncompetitive in others. But for the most part they’ve given themselves a shot. They made Kansas uncomfortable in their own building and made Seton Hall sweat down the stretch. They looked like they could beat Georgia, and should have beaten South Carolina. Arkansas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt... Ole Miss. At some point any one of these games could have seen the variance work in Mizzou’s favor.

But there they were, missing eight of their last 10 shots from the floor while trying to counter the Ole Miss run where they made eight straight shots over 6 minutes of game time. Including 6 made two-point shots. On a day when Mizzou forced the Rebels into 37.5% shooting inside the 2 point arc, they ran off six straight makes. That run, coupled with the 50%+ shooting from outside the three-point arc was enough to sink the Tigers.

This season, there are no breaks.

Maybe if the Rebels shoot from outside the way they shot from inside this is a Mizzou win. Maybe if Sean East doesn’t bang his knee against Vanderbilt they win that game. Maybe if, maybe if... that’s the thing about this season. Since conference play, every ‘Maybe if’ is something that doesn’t go the Tigers' way.

I’ve never really experienced a season like this. It’s still not over, and certainly some things could change. But thinking back to all the bad seasons we’ve experienced over the recent years, every so often things would still break Missouri’s way. Kim Anderson’s team beat Florida, a top 40 team when the Gators had an awful shooting game. The next season they beat a very solid South Carolina team, and in the final year they whipped an NCAA Tournament-bound Vanderbilt team by 20 points. In Cuonzo Martin’s last season he beat a tournament-bound Alabama team and then the eventual NIT runner-up on the road when they beat Texas A&M.

Those games... they’re called outliers for a reason. Outliers happen all the time. Outliers have not happened for this team this year.

Yet.

As I said, the season isn’t over despite it being effectively over. There are still games to play, and an outlier can still happen. Mizzou is projected on KenPom.com to go 1-17 in league play. The odds still say there should be an outlier, despite having their best odds to win a game at home against Ole Miss at just 38%.

I expect Tuesday will be pretty ugly. Tennessee has been playing well and they don’t take plays off the way Ole Miss does. They’re a more disciplined defensive team. They still struggle to score the ball, even with Dalton Knecht pouring in 20 points a game. It would seem an unlikely game for an outlier. But you only need one.

Other SEC Scores:

Tennessee 88, Vanderbilt 53

LSU 64, South Carolina 63

Kentucky 70, Auburn 59

Alabama 100, Texas A&M 75

Florida 88, Georgia 82

Mississippi State 71, Arkansas 67

