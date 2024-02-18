Sam Horn to have Tommy John surgery, miss baseball and football seasons

Rock M Nation can confirm the news first reported by PowerMizzou that Sam Horn is having Tommy John surgery after injuring his elbow. He is set to miss the 2024 Mizzou Baseball and Football seasons.

Horn joined Mizzou Athletics as a dual-sport athlete. In two seasons as Mizzou’s backup quarterback, Horn has appeared in four games, completing three passes for 54 yards, one touchdown and one interception. As a relief pitcher, Horn threw 4.1 innings in two games as a true freshman during the 2023 season. He had struck out 6 and walked 3 before his season ended with a forearm injury.

As a high school recruit, Horn was considered a Top 100 prospect, both by football recruiting services and as a potential Major League Baseball draftee. Horn went undrafted during the 2022 MLB Amateur draft, presumably because of his commitment to play two sports for Mizzou.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the recovery time for Tommy John surgery lasts at least nine months to a year before an athlete can return to competition.

Horn was recently named a Top 30 prospect in Baseball America’s 2025 College Class.