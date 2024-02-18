Late surge too little too late as Mizzou WBB drops 12th straight to Arkansas 75-68

In hopes of curtailing a six-game skid, the Missouri Tigers (11-13, 2-9 SEC) took on their rivals the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-9, 5-6 SEC) in the hopes of reversing an 11-game losing streak to their opposition from across the southern border. Despite an incredible 24-11 surge in the final quarter, Missouri fell to the Razorbacks 75-68 and dropped their 10th game in conference play, equaling their conference loss total from last season.

The last time these two teams met, it was Saylor Poffenbarger who proved to be the difference as she dropped nine threes on Hayley Frank, despite Frank being one of the better defenders in the conference. A result that left Frank pretty disappointed in herself after the game.

“Pretty frustrated with the defensive job,” Frank said. “Just seeing her getting that many shots but there’s another opportunity down the road.”

The rematch was today and Frank did a relatively good job stopping Poffenbarger this time around, as she only finished with 13 points, shooting 5-10 from the field and 3-7 from beyond the arc.

Missouri got off to as hot a start as possible on offense to open the game, as they drained five three-pointers in the first frame, but despite all of that Arkansas stuck with the Tigers, only down 25-23 heading into the second quarter.

With that, Arkansas built some serious momentum into the second quarter and started on a 13-0, mostly headlined by nine points on the run from Carly Keats off the bench. Speaking of the bench, Missouri finished this game with only two bench points, which speaks volumes to not only this team’s injury troubles but its lack of depth as well.

Additionally, Maryam Dauda had herself a game for the Razorbacks and showed once again how big of a loss Angelique Ngalaukulondi has been in the post for this Tiger team. Dauda shot 8-12 from the field and was 2-3 from the charity stripe en route to an 18-point performance.

Frank, returning from an undisclosed injury, was her vintage self today, as she put up 22 points shooting 7-17 from the field, showing no rust despite being out several games. Frank got help from Mama Dembele, Grace Slaughter, and Ashton Judd as the three combined for 35 points in the loss.

Regardless, Missouri’s big problem has been staying hot for the majority of a game and they just haven’t been able to do it in these losses. Some players shined from beyond the arc but they shot 10-34 overall from three for 29.4% and it proved to not be enough against the Razorbacks, who shot 35%. To add on, Missouri lost in the points off turnovers battle yet again for the seventh straight game, as the Razorbacks led in that stat 18-12.

Down 64-44 heading into the final quarter, this game hardly looked like one that could be salvaged for the Tigers, but with the help of Frank and others, the Tigers raced out to a 16-4 run to open the fourth quarter but it was just too little too late and the 20-point lead proved to be insurmountable.

Whether it’s points off turnovers, turnovers themselves, or bad third quarters, one problem or the other keeps re-surfacing in Missouri’s losses. At 2-10 in conference play, you just want to see this team have fun now and enjoy the games being played, because barring a miracle SEC tournament run, I don’t see postseason ball for this team.

Stats: Arkansas outrebounded Missouri 35-31, and outshot Missouri 47.5% to 42.4%, while they led the free throw margin 12-17 to 8-10.

UP NEXT: Missouri goes on the road to take on the Florida Gators on Thursday, February 22nd at 5 PM CST.