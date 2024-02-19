Tiger Style Explored: A Mizzou Wrestling Interview Series - Peyton Mocco

Note: this interview took place prior to this past weekend’s dual meets versus North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Looking towards the Dakotas trip, what are the main things you’ve been focusing on personally and as a team in practice to prepare?

Peyton Mocco: We’ve kind of been focusing on continuing to do the little things. I know the last couple matches haven’t been the outcome that we’re looking for. But we still believe in the training that we’re doing and believe in our coaches, and that if we continue to do those things right, we’ll be where we want to be this weekend. We’ve got two tough matches, I know South Dakota State is a really good team on Sunday. So we’re just excited to get back out on the mat and kind of redeem ourselves a little bit.

You’re facing two really good wrestlers this weekend. Can you give us a preview of what to expect from them?

PM: Yeah, I mean, I’ve wrestled them both before in the past. Gaven Sax on Friday from North Dakota State, he’s really good with riding, legs and everything, so just got to be wary of that. And both of these guys are really good defensively on their feet, so it’s really trying to open them up and get into my offense. And then Cade DeVos on Sunday, I’ve wrestled him like four times now. I wrestled him twice at nationals, once at Big 12’s, and then once at the (Southern) Scuffle, so it’ll be the first time I get to wrestle him in a dual, which will be nice. Another really high ranked kid, we both know how the other person wrestles, so it’s going to be coming down to who can execute their game plan better than the other guy.

Looking at the Dakotas trip, what do you need to do in order to consider it a successful weekend?

PM: I think it’s just continuing to improve on the mistakes that we made in our past matches. And (if) we can go out there and wrestle with a lot of energy, I think that’ll solve a lot of issues. Wrestling with energy and just kind of executing our game plan (and) not getting away from our game plan. So if we just kind of go out there and wrestle the way that we know we’re capable of in each of the 10 matches, I think we’ll have good outcomes this weekend.

You mentioned improving on mistakes. What are some of the key mistakes you’ve seen over the past couple of meets, and what can you do to work on those?

PM: I mean, for me, specifically, it’s just taking more offensive attacks. Not being complacent, just wrestling with energy, for sure. If I do those things, I think there’ll be good outcomes this weekend. And then (for) the rest of the season, (it’s) just something to carry with me going into the Iowa trip in a couple of weeks, and then conference (championships) and nationals.

How important do you think the Dakotas trip is for the rest of the season, especially for seeding at the conference and national championships?

PM: This weekend is really big for seeding. A lot of those guys on the teams that we’re wrestling are really good, and getting a win for a bunch of our guys would propel us probably to the one or two seed at the conference tournament. So being really focused on your matches and just trying to take care of yourself, it’s going to help take care of the team. So yeah, it’s a big weekend for us for sure.

You have a lot of road trips coming up to end the year. Both within and outside of the Big 12, what are your favorite places to travel to?

PM: In the Big 12, (the) most exciting (arena) is Gallagher-Iba down at Oklahoma State. They always have a nice big crowd so it’s always intense, and there’s the rivalry between the two teams so it’s always a lot of fun. When we went out to Wyoming I thought it was pretty cool. Just being out in the mountains, it’s something that’s a little bit different. (Among the) other places that I’ve been to, Stanford’s really beautiful out there in California, and Arizona State has a really nice campus and facility. So those are other places I thought were pretty cool too.

A few people have mentioned Arizona State in these interviews, I’m sure it must be nice to get some warm weather during the middle of winter. Looking at the rest of the year, what are your personal goals?

PM: I mean, (for) my personal goals, I would say just to wrestle to the best of my ability, Wrestle with that energy, wrestle with that excitement, because it’s the last time that I’ll be able to put on that Mizzou singlet. So I think if I do those things, they’ll reach to the more concrete goals of being a Big 12 champ and a national champ.

Speaking of nationals, you’ve been a 4x qualifier. How did making All-American for the first time last year feel, especially with all your experience at the tournament?

PM: It was a big sense of relief, honestly. Being there four times now, being able to finally achieve something that I knew I was capable of was just a huge sense of relief for me. I feel like it’s been able to allow me to wrestle a lot more freely since then.

How will having that experience at nationals benefit you in this year’s tournament?

PM: Yeah, I think that’s a huge advantage that our team will have over the field this year. We have five All-Americans, we’ve all been there a lot of times before. We all know what to expect, we know that it’s going to be high intensity. We know it’s going to be an exciting tournament because we’re in Kansas City, we’re in our home state, and all the best competition’s there. We’ve been looking forward to it all year. But I think all that experience is just gonna make it so much easier for us to be able to keep a cool level and be ready to go once it’s our time.

I want to talk a little bit about the Wisconsin to Mizzou connection. Coming to Mizzou to wrestle, does it help to have a lot of people you’re familiar with from back home?

PM: It makes the transition a lot easier, for sure. When I came in, I had Jacob Raschka, who I’ve known since I was in like first or second grade. I think I actually wrestled him once when I was in first grade, which is kind of funny, and then we became college roommates after that. And then Keegan came in after me. I’ve known Keegan since he was like four or five years old, so we grew up wrestling together and everything. And then we’ve got all these other Wisconsin boys coming in from Askren and everything, so it’s definitely cool to have our own little group that comes down to Columbia and just kind of makes it home.

You also trained at the Askren Wrestling Academy, correct?

They opened up when I was in like, fourth or fifth grade, and then I just started going there ever since. I’m pretty sure the first time I met Ben Askren, it was (at the) freestyle state (tournament). He just walked up to my dad and he’s like, ‘hey, can I coach your son for this match?’ My dad looks and it’s an Olympian wrestler. He’s like, ‘yeah, you can coach him, you know way more than I do, I wrestled high school wrestling for one year.’

So Ben hopped in the corner and coached me, and I ended up winning that match. He turned to my dad, he’s like, ‘hey, your son’s, like, really coachable. I’d love for him to come to AWA when we open up in the spring.’ So that was kind of the turning point, and I decided to start going (to) AWA after that. I thought it was (a) pretty cool way to meet an Olympian. I didn’t even know who he was at the time, he was just in my corner.

What has it been like learning from Askren, and did your experience with him play a factor in your college decision?

PM: I’m sure it did a little bit, he’s the one who introduced me to coach Smith. But growing up wrestling with Ben, taking my gymnastics background, and then him teaching me the actual technique behind scrambling and everything really elevated my wrestling to the point where I was even able to have an opportunity to wrestle in college. So (I’m) really grateful for him to be able to show me everything that he’s shown me along the way.

Can you tell us more about your gymnastics background?

Yeah. My mom was an All-American gymnast growing up, so she was really big into gymnastics. Ever since I was able to walk, I was in the gym with her. She’s been coaching gymnastics for like 20 years now too. She’s been really involved in gymnastics, so I did gymnastics all the way up until I was 16. So my freshman year of high school, I’d go (to) school all day, go (to) wrestling practice for a couple hours, and then (do) gymnastics from six to nine, (and then) go home, do homework. And that was like an everyday thing, just practicing five, six hours between the two sports. But yeah, gymnastics was a big part of my life growing up and kind of molded the way I wrestle today,

How has that training affected you as a wrestler?

PM: The biggest things I always tell people that gymnastics has helped me out with is strength, flexibility, and then just body awareness. I can be in any weird position, upside down or anything, and I still am completely aware of where I am in that wrestling position. And then just having the strength at a young age, I thought was really helpful, and just helped me out in all the sports that I was doing. And then obviously flexibility is important in wrestling too, just being able to pop up the splits anytime you want to.

We talked about your favorite road trips earlier. Would you like to see a dual between Mizzou and Wisconsin at some point in the future?

PM: I would love to see a dual between us and the Badgers. I was always hoping that would have happened while I was in college, being able to go back to my home state and wrestle in front of some of those fans. Even though they wouldn’t be cheering for me, it’d still be cool to be close to family and friends, they’d be able to come and watch me wrestle. But hopefully that’s something some of the guys on my team can experience in the future.

You’re from West Allis, famous for being the home of the Wisconsin State Fair. Do you go to the fair, and what is your favorite thing to do there?

PM: Yeah, I go to the fair a lot. It’s always during a break, so I’m always home during that time of the year. And I would say I go like five or six times every time it’s in town, so it’s a big thing for West Allis people to go down to the fair and just hang out. Try all the different food and listen to live music and everything. I mean, I love just going down and having some cheese curds, listening to some country music, it’s a good time.

The fair is especially known for cheese curds, fried foods on a stick, and cream puffs. Are you able to eat those on your wrestling diet when you go?

PM: Considering it’s in the summer and I don’t have to weigh in anytime soon, I can. Although I’m not a huge fan of the cream puffs. I might get some hate for that, but I’m not a big fan of those. I stick (to) some more cheese curds, and I actually tried the deep fried oreos last time, those are pretty good.

Moving on to academics, engineering is listed as your area of interest on your Mizzou bio. What degree are you working on right now?

PM: So I finished my bachelor’s in industrial engineering a year ago now And I started my PhD, so I’m currently in the PhD program for industrial engineering.

With industrial engineering, what are your plans for after wrestling?

PM: I think the plan is to head back up to the Milwaukee area. I’ve talked to a couple companies here and there, kind of keeping in touch, but I really think I’d like to go back that way and be closer to family.

There are plenty of fascinating engineering traditions at Mizzou. My two questions for you are: were you knighted by St. Patrick during engineering week, and what are your thoughts on the engineering shamrock legend?

PM: I’ll be honest, I’m not too familiar with the engineering ones. The shamrock, for some reason, every time my mom is in town, she wants me to like take a picture by it. I’m like, ‘mom, I walk by this everyday, I don’t need a picture by the Shamrock.’ But I think they’re cool traditions, I wish I had more time to be able to be a part of them.

Do you usually walk over the shamrock or avoid it?

PM: I walk around it, usually.

Getting back to wrestling, what has been your favorite moment as a Tiger?

PM: I would say that first year back in the Big 12’s. A lot of the country doubted us, (doubted) that we’d be able to keep up with the higher level of competition, and for us to go into that tournament and win it was something that I was really proud to be a part of. I was just really proud of all my teammates that were competing that weekend, and all our coaches and our staff, and everything. So it was just a good weekend overall.

And what has been the most important lesson you’ve learned through wrestling during your time at Mizzou?

PM: Honestly, I think it’s just having a positive attitude about anything that you’re doing. When you have a positive attitude, it brings more excitement, more energy and focus into what you’re doing, you just do it better. So just having a positive attitude really does wonders for whatever you’re trying to achieve.

You’ve been around the program for a long time, with this being your sixth year. What do you consider to be the meaning of Tiger Style?

Tiger Style, I think it’s more than on the mat. It’s a lifestyle. It’s competing at everything you do, in the classroom, in your social life, in your relationships, on the wrestling mat. It’s trying to do everything at the best of your ability.

As we wrap up, is there anything you want to say to Mizzou fans?

PM: I just want to thank Mizzou fans for all the support that they’ve given me and this program over the last six years. It’s truly an honor to be able to wear that Missouri Tigers singlet, and I’m just hoping that we can end it on a high note at nationals and make you guys proud.