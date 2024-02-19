Claudina Diaz continues to raise the bar for Mizzou Track & Field

Something sparkles within Claudina Diaz. Her competitors ask her about it. Her parents and coaches admire it. There’s something special about the Missouri high jumper that has nothing to do with whether she clears the bar.

“I’m just trying to glorify God in everything I do,” Diaz explained.

Whether she’s clearing 1.85 meters (her personal best), inviting women into community or drinking coffee – an iced latte with five shots of espresso- each moment encourages Diaz to “be a light for others.”

While she’s confident she will compete at the NCAA Indoor Championships and hopes to qualify for the Paris Olympics, she recognizes a higher personal calling. High jumping is a vessel for Diaz to share her faith, so others know they’re loved.

Her career-turned-calling began in 2008 when seven-year-old Diaz watched the Beijing Olympics. She remembers marveling at the track and field athletes with her family in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. Even though she tried nearly every sport under the sun, there was something different – better – about track and field.

“It just looked so fun,” she said. “People looked so joyful when they do that, and I want(ed) to feel that way.”

But her mom set a prerequisite; Diaz needed to finish her English classes before she could compete.

At age 14, an impressively bilingual Diaz stepped on the track… and then quickly stepped off.

“I had zero coordination,” she said laughing. Her coach guided toward the bar instead. “The first day I tried high jump, it was terrible,” Claudina Diaz said. “The next day? I fell in love with it.”

Diaz hasn’t looked back since. After her talent attracted the attention of many recruiters, she connected with Mizzou’s team and coaching staff.

“It felt like a home away from home,” she said. Columbia is 2,300 miles away from her family, but Diaz feels grateful for her parents’ selflessness to let her compete at the next level. The next level included a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships last spring and a trip to Santiago, Chile where she placed fourth the Pan American Games this November. Diaz wouldn’t change anything about her experience at Mizzou. Well, except for the winters. The snow makes her sad.

She balances confidence with humility in celebrating her achievements.

“All of my success is not my success,” she said, alluding to her faith in God’s role in her life. She also credits her coach, Iliyan Chamov, whose influence helped define her career.

“He has not only made me a better athlete but a better person,” she said.

Chamov is impressed by Diaz as well. “She is an absolutely amazing person,” he said.

Chamov challenges her comfort zone. He helps her prepare for “tough” competitions by heightening the intensity during practices so the pressure of championship meets is second nature to her.

The two clearly respect the unique challenges of innovating a higher, stronger jump.

“No human is designed to jump that high or run that fast by nature. And we did that for four years and it’s very taxing on the body… on the mind,” Chamov said.

He explained Diaz excels because she commits herself to incremental improvements. Progress is a staircase, he said, and she has to focus on the “step right in front of her” lest she trip looking too far ahead.

Diaz applies her coach’s patience as she prepares for the upcoming championships. While she and Chamov believe she has the potential to qualify for Paris, she wants to stay present.

“If I keep working hard in practice, I know the result will come, and I don’t have to chase that result because my confidence will back me up that I’m doing the right thing,” she said.

Next weekend, Diaz wants to “surprise some people” at the SEC Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Her teammates, coach and father, who traveled from home, are all excited to watch her sparkle.