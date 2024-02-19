 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Softball continues undefeated start after another perfect weekend

Mizzou Links for February 19, 2024.

By Josh Matejka
10 and counting...

You think things are bad for Mizzou Basketball (men and women)? They couldn’t be going any better for the non-revenue sports.

On top of elite wrestling and gymnastics programs, Mizzou’s diamond sports have kicked off with a bang. Baseball won its (abbreviated) season-opening series on the road against Cal Poly, while softball pulled off yet another perfect weekend, moving their overall record to 10-0, the best start for the program in more than a decade.

The Tigers run-ruled North Texas 11-2 on Sunday to cap a weekend that started with a mutual no-hitter against Texas A&M Commerce and ended with three games in which the Tigers outscored their opponents 28-3.

It was an especially big day for Katie Chester, who launched her second home run of the year the Tigers’ first grand slam of the season en route to an 11-2 rout. For those looking for in-depth takeaways, Karen will have them ready later today!

Things don’t get easier from here. The Tigers will travel to the Mary Nutter College Classic in Cathedral City, California, next weekend. They’ve got games with two other ranked opponents — No. 24 San Diego State and No. 22/19 Baylor — on the schedule.

  • In the latest in a long line of petulant rants delivered by Rick Pitino, he unleashed on everyone and everything but himself after St. Johns lost to Seton Hall. That included the university, its facilities, the players he recruited... and Mizzou?

OK, grandpa. Go eat your tapioca.

  • Looking for a new Mizzou Podcast to add to your rotation? This looks promising...
