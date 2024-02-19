Mizzou Softball continues undefeated start after another perfect weekend

10 and counting...

You think things are bad for Mizzou Basketball (men and women)? They couldn’t be going any better for the non-revenue sports.

On top of elite wrestling and gymnastics programs, Mizzou’s diamond sports have kicked off with a bang. Baseball won its (abbreviated) season-opening series on the road against Cal Poly, while softball pulled off yet another perfect weekend, moving their overall record to 10-0, the best start for the program in more than a decade.

#Mizzou softball is off to its best start since the 2009 season, when it started 12-0.



Next weekend presents another tough challenge in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic: No. 24 San Diego State & No. 22/19 Baylor among the five teams on the docket for the Tigers. https://t.co/EWj7G2GvKa — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) February 18, 2024

The Tigers run-ruled North Texas 11-2 on Sunday to cap a weekend that started with a mutual no-hitter against Texas A&M Commerce and ended with three games in which the Tigers outscored their opponents 28-3.

It was an especially big day for Katie Chester, who launched her second home run of the year the Tigers’ first grand slam of the season en route to an 11-2 rout. For those looking for in-depth takeaways, Karen will have them ready later today!

Things don’t get easier from here. The Tigers will travel to the Mary Nutter College Classic in Cathedral City, California, next weekend. They’ve got games with two other ranked opponents — No. 24 San Diego State and No. 22/19 Baylor — on the schedule.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

In the latest in a long line of petulant rants delivered by Rick Pitino, he unleashed on everyone and everything but himself after St. Johns lost to Seton Hall. That included the university, its facilities, the players he recruited... and Mizzou?

Pitino: “It’s not the job. You could be at Missouri and recruit slow players. Believe me, it’s not St. John’s. We had to put together a team at the last second. We will never, ever, do that again.” #sjubb — Jaden Daly (@DalyDoseOfHoops) February 19, 2024

OK, grandpa. Go eat your tapioca.

Looking for a new Mizzou Podcast to add to your rotation? This looks promising...

https://t.co/inGNdl7CCK



Episode 1 out now! Follow/Like/Subscribe ! Looking forward to going on this journey with you all! @SpoonJones56 @Trusonspodcast https://t.co/NQnN2rlKaB — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) February 18, 2024