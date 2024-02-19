Reports: Missouri Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois accepts Arizona job

I’m not sure you can qualify breaking news on a Monday morning as a ‘news dump’ but here we are.

This morning, shortly after 10:50 a.m., ESPN College Football reporter Pete Thamel dropped a pretty important nugget of news which will significantly impact the University of Missouri and the Athletic Department.

Sources: The University of Arizona is expected to hire Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois as the school’s next athletic director. Reed-Francois is expected to agree to a five-year deal, which is expected to be formalized soon. pic.twitter.com/Dd6MzTnbKI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 19, 2024

Thamel’s report has Mizzou Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois being lured away by the University of Arizona for the same position. Reed-Francois was hired by Mizzou from UNLV in August of 2021, and helmed the department at a time where there was a significantly changing landscape in college sports. With changes to the Name, Image, and Likeness laws which allows student athletes to profit from their name, Reed-Francois was at the forefront of some of the most progressive NIL laws in the country. Together with Mun Choi and the coaches in her department, she helped modernize the AD to compete in the very difficult Southeastern Conferece.

Reed-Francois is taking over an Athletic Department at Arizona which has been wildly mismanaged in recently years and is facing a $177 million budget shortfall. The shortfall is one of the main reasons they were in search for a new AD. Arizona is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 this upcoming season, and while the basketball program is healthy, the Football program recently lost head coach Jedd Fisch to the University of Washington.

This marks the second time a sitting Athletic Director has been hired away from Missouri in recent years with the first being Mack Rhoades moving to Baylor after replacing Mike Alden. Rhoades had been on the job for a little over a year and was replaced by Jim Sterk. Sterk resigned his position which gave way to the school hiring Reed-Francois. This is obviously a big story, and as things develop we’ll have more reaction and coverage as Mizzou looks to replace Reed-Francois.