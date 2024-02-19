What Dennis Gates and Aidan Shaw had to say on an eventful Monday, Feb. 19

Mizzou returns home to face perhaps its toughest opponent yet. The Tigers (8-17, 0-12 Southeastern Conference) will take on No. 8 Tennessee (19-6, 9-3) at Mizzou Arena. The Volunteers are a top five team according to KenPom and places second in the conference. As always, Dennis Gates was made available to the media and this week’s player inclusion was Aidan Shaw, who tallied 10 points at Mississippi.

Dennis Gates

On Desiree Reed-Francois’s departure from Missouri Athletics: “I want to thank Desiree Reed-Francois, for the opportunity. I want to thank her for her great leadership during this time.”

More on Reed-Francois: “She has been very supportive to us and during our road trip she was present at Ole Miss, so I look at AD’s who are supportive and AD’s were not and we had one that was very supportive and she was just on the trip.”

On Missouri’s AD opening and the collegiate athletics industry: “We have a situation where we have an AD opening. I’m congratulatory toward that. But you have to understand college athletics is a transitional career and you never know when opportunities are going to come. You have no clue where they are and forecasted correctly until it happens.”

On Missouri’s free throw issue: “When I talk about free throws, I talk about free throws in the sense that from a coach’s perspective, not complaining about refereeing. But what it does is offset the aggression of players. A whistle does especially in a way that it has taken place last game specifically.”

“They (Mississippi) won the game by getting to that foul line, getting downhill, forcing the referees to call and blow the whistle and get into the bonus with 10 minutes to go in the second half.”

On this year’s Tennessee team: “This is I believe Rick Barnes’ best team he’s ever coached. This is his Final Four team...The most complete team I have seen him ever have and when you look top to bottom, you look at the pieces the growth of guys that help.”

“I know everybody laughs at me when I label somebody a great team but look at Rick Barnes’ history. This is his national championship team and they have every hole filled from post players, to shooters, to point guards and leadership to a star player.”

On Dalton Knecht: “They arguably have the best player in college basketball that’s not a post player. He’s a tremendous, tremendous young man. But Dalton Knecht, I don’t know if anybody’s playing this great of a basketball game.”

“He was a young man that we recruited. Had great conversations with him during the recruiting process. You think he’s just a great basketball player, that dude is a humble kid. An unbelievable kid...You look at his ability to score at three levels, finish at the basket, gets to the free throw line, shoot pull ups and shoots threes. You look at him bring the ball up the court in a versatile way. No matter who he plays, you’re going to have in the stands probably every NBA team watching.”

Aidan Shaw

His thoughts on the Mississippi game: “I know that our team is people who fight to the last second, last minute of the game and I just know that we’re right there and we’re really close to getting over this little hump and I think we can be a really great team.”

On playing Tennessee: “I’m excited to play Tennessee at home for sure. We’ve got a gameplan that we’re going to stick too, and we just got make sure that we come out every game with the utmost energy.”

On his development: “The game has slowed down a little bit. I catch myself making mistakes sometimes, but I know like in the moment I’m like oh, I should have been here or like what I should’ve been doing so in that way I feel like I’ve improved. Another way just in the game, my physicality. I feel like it’s improving, and you know, sky’s the limit.”

On why he started his scholarship program: “Growing up, my family really instilled in me giving back to the community. So, me and my siblings and my parents would go out to Harvesters, which is a food pantry, and we go out to cancer walks and all kinds of things and just give back, so it’s really ingrained in me and my family...giving back is just something I felt like I needed to do.