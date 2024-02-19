Losing Desireé Reed-Francois is a disastrous look for Mizzou Athletics

We’ve spent a lot of time over the past few months talking about ‘stability,’ mostly as it relates to football.

Constant turnover is a bad thing in a staff room. It unsettles fans, players and peers alike. More importantly, it creates a perception that your program isn’t a desirable place to be. And until you prove that you can establish some of that stability — by coughing up for desired assistants or creating structural changes that fix the instabilities — it’s a frustrating problem to face.

Mizzou as an institution is facing that problem at this moment. And it’s fair to question if they’re in the right place — and have the right people — to fix it.

Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois leaving for the Arizona job has been considered across the industry as something of a shock. Mizzou has fundraising momentum as it never has before. Football is trending upward at a time when more teams are being given the opportunity to compete at the peak of the game. Basketball, despite being in the midst of a disastrous (and somewhat unlucky) season, is recruiting as it never has. Non-revenue sports are humming. Tickets are being sold.

So why is one of the chief architects of this success leaving an SEC program for one that just had to hop off a sinking ship in the PAC-12? A program that is in dire financial straits? And why is she taking a pay cut to do it?

Initial ire is being directed toward Missouri’s Board of Curators, and it’s fairly easy to see why. Just one week ago, the board unanimously approved the establishment an “oversight committee” over Mizzou Athletics, seemingly to monitor the program’s spending and activity. If the word “interference” feels a little strong, perhaps “micromanaging” fits better.

It’s not exactly a shock that a board of removed oligarchs — appointed in full by gubernatorial administrations with reputations for both eviscerating higher education budgets and using Missouri-Columbia as a political punching bag — would feel compelled to ask why Mizzou Athletics is checks notes spending money. In fact, it’s more surprising it took them this long to foul things up. Surely if there were some mishandling of funds or ill-advised resource management, we’d have a better sense of why the board felt obliged to extend their reach into the athletics department? Rather, it feels more like a group of vultures coming to claim a share of the purse, credit or perhaps both.

Since Mike Alden stepped down in 2015, the university has seen three athletic directors come and go. Two of those left for positions at schools in toil, and the third left after his football coaching search was usurped by power players on, you guessed it, the Board of Curators. Like it or not, Mizzou now has a reputation: The place where athletic directors go to take a back seat in their own job. Is that a fair distinction? Maybe, maybe not. But it’s something prospective candidates will take into consideration moving forward.

Further down the line, the loss unsettles a healthy portion of Mizzou’s Athletics infrastructure. Eli Drinkwitz, a rising star in the coaching community, will be serving under his third boss in five years. Does he think about looking for a less chaotic hierarchy? Dennis Gates, despite a tough sophomore season, still exhibits a lot of promise as a young head coach. Does he get the leash he needs to build Mizzou as a program under a new administration? The same question could be asked of Kerrick Jackson, who surely has a lot of building to do before Mizzou Baseball is primed to compete in the SEC or Dawn Sullivan, who resurrected Mizzou Volleyball after one year. Do non-revenue sports, one of the highlights of DRF’s short tenure in Columbia, fall victim to the same dismissive management as those of other Missouri universities?

No one knows the answer to any of these questions, and we won’t until a new AD is in place. But how long will it be until we’re asking them again? The University of Missouri system has yet to have an uncomplicated relationship with an athletic director since Mike Alden. At some point, the powers at be will be forced to look inward.

Or not.