Tigers run out of gas in the second half, fall to Tennessee for first time since 2022

Missouri led Tennessee for much of the first half, but a second half surge from the Volunteers propelled them to a 72-67 victory at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday.

Sean East II led the way for the Tigers with 24 points and six assists, and this marked his second-straight game scoring 20+ points since returning from injury. Noah Carter added on 20 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Entering the game, Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht averaged 20.1 PPG and was featured on virtually every Player of the Year watchlist. The Northern Colorado transfer struggled mightily in the first half, going 0-for-6 from the floor, but he certainly found his touch in the final frame. He finished with 17 points and was complemented by 32 combined points from bruising big men Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka.

Mizzou did manage to tread water on the glass against one of the more physical teams in the nation, as it only lost the rebounding battle by five. But, 15 turnovers and 32 points allowed in the paint doomed the black and gold.

For as ice cold as Mizzou began this game, it was equally red hot to start the second half of action. After Carter missed a 3-pointer, he hit one on the very next possession and was followed up by two makes from Nick Honor and East, respectively.

The spurt of hot shooting stunned the Vols, who now faced a 38-32 deficit after just three minutes of play in the second half.

But, Tennessee is regarded as one of the nation’s best teams for a reason, and Rick Barnes is regarded as one the best coaches in the sport for a variety of reasons. The Volunteers made adjustments and responded quickly, clawing their way back to knot the game up at 46 with 12:06 remaining. Knecht knocked down a 20-foot jumper and then a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions, and the duo of Awaka and Aidoo continued to do work down low.

Knecht continued to hunt his own shot after he struggled in the first half, and his team jumped out to a 60-52 lead as a result. The Player of the Year candidate went on a personal 9-0 run to will his team ahead, and as Mizzou’s defense keyed in on him, Knecht was able to find his teammates and truly open up the Volunteer offense.

“He made some tough shots, he has my vote for SEC Player of the Year,” Gates said of Knecht. “In the first half, we did a better job of contesting passes and making the catches less accurate.”

The Tigers were never able to cut the Tennessee lead to less than six (an Anthony Robinson 3-pointer at the buzzer shrank the gap), and the visitors closed this one out from the free throw line down the stretch.

If you like offense, if you like seeing the ball go through the net, and if you like clean, efficient basketball...the opening minutes of this game were not for you. Prior to combining for 84 points in the second half, Missouri and Tennessee scored just 58 total in the first half, and early on it looked like neither side would hit 50 points in the whole game.

A lid was on the Mizzou Arena rims early on, as the two teams combined for eight points in the first eight minutes. The Volunteers made the game’s first field goal at the 15:31 mark off a breakaway dunk from Jordan Gainey, while the Tigers didn’t make a shot from the floor until Tamar Bates knocked down a 3-pointer with 10:56 remaining in the half.

Sloppy ball-handling and passing prevented either side from establishing much of an offensive rhythm in the opening frame, as they combined for 18 total turnovers.

But, Mizzou did do a great job of silencing Knecht, who finished with just two points in the first half. The active presences of Jordan Butler (two blocks, one steal) and Mabor Majak (five rebounds, one steal) clogged the paint for the Vols, and virtually every shot that Barnes’ team took was contested.

The rim appeared to widen as the half went on, with each team finding a groove in the final ten minutes. East caught fire for the Tigers, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and physically dominating the smaller Zakai Zeigler when he drove into the paint.

But, the No. 5 ranked team in the land had responses ready. Awaka flexed his muscles down low, leading Tennessee with eight points and six rebounds at halftime.

“He [Awaka] was the spark,” Gates said. “He was picking up different loose balls, dump-offs, dunks. He did a lot of things inside the paint. And Jonas [Aidoo] did the same thing.”

Despite Knecht's struggles, UT was able to tread water thanks to some solid ball movement and ten turnovers from Mizzou. However, an 0-for-9 mark from behind the arc prevented the visitors from going on a run that could propel them ahead.

As a result, the Tigers led 29-26 at halftime with a half-full yet inspired Mizzou Arena at their back.

The Tigers will next venture to Fayetteville for Round Two with the rival Razorbacks (12-14, 3-10) on Saturday. Tip-off from Bud Walton Arena is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CST and can be seen on ESPN2.

Arkansas beat Missouri 91-84 in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 31 in Columbia.