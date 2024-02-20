A Look at Updated Rankings After Successful Weekends for Mizzou Softball, Gymnastics

Well, Mizzou is in the market for yet another athletic director (as you all know by now).

Sources: The University of Arizona is expected to hire Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois as the school’s next athletic director. Reed-Francois is expected to agree to a five-year deal, which is expected to be formalized soon. pic.twitter.com/Dd6MzTnbKI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 19, 2024

Not the best day. Onto some better news ...

After another 5-0 weekend at the Tracy Beard College Classic in Denton, Texas featuring two shutouts and a no-hitter by Cierra Harrison — Mizzou Softball is now 10-0 overall on the season. The Tigers have also jumped into the Top 10 in Softball America’s latest rankings — landing at the No. 8 spot.

New Top 25 is out! A lot of movement as Oklahoma and Texas stay on top. https://t.co/BAUgj5o95S pic.twitter.com/uonMEmma02 — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) February 19, 2024

On D1Softball, Mizzou stays put at No. 11 — tied with SEC foe Alabama.

D1Softball Top 25: Week 2



Top Tier Remains Strong; Arizona, Mississippi State Lead Group of New Entrants



Presented by @NettingPros



https://t.co/Oot2OSwJCh pic.twitter.com/rz8Qn6pADi — D1Softball (@D1Softball) February 19, 2024

From NCAA Softball — Mizzou comes in at No. 9 in Michelle Chester’s Power 10 Rankings:

The @SEC is well represented with four teams in @michellachester’s Power 10 Rankings after Week 2 of the season as @UGASoftball rises to No. 2 and @LSUsoftball and @MizzouSoftball make their first appearences of the season.



Let us know your thoughts ⤵️#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/DuKFuvgnwO — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) February 19, 2024

Larissa Anderson’s squad looks to continue their early season momentum this upcoming weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California starting with a doubleheader on Thursday vs San Diego State and Wisconsin. The Aztecs began the season ranked in some polls but have dropped out after a 5-5 start. The Badgers are off to a 4-6 start to the season. Read Karen’s weekend takeaways here.

Moving on, after posting a season-best overall score of 197.475 at “Mizzou To The Lou Quad” on Friday night (with a big help from Mara Titarsolej’s perfect 10 on bars) Mizzou Gymnastics checks in at No. 13 in the latest Road to Nationals rankings — good for 11th on vault, 13 on bars, 22nd on beam, and 7th on floor. Read Karen’s crazy recap from the event (she was stranded on I-70 and never made it to the event) here.

Showed out for the Show-Me State this weekend #MIZ pic.twitter.com/liMP2RwCTB — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 19, 2024

At 8-3 overall (2-3 SEC), up next for Mizzou is at No. 12 Auburn on Friday night for a huge conference meet — 6:00 p.m. CST on the SEC Network.

And your No. 1 returning wide receiver in all of College Football for the 2024 season (according to PFF College)? Luther Burden, of course!

Top 10 Returning Wide Receivers for the 2024 Season⭐️



(Via: @MaxChadwickCFB) pic.twitter.com/a9Fvxh3fnI — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 19, 2024

My Top- returning wide receivers in college football https://t.co/mqscvK7Gil — Max Chadwick (@MaxChadwickCFB) February 19, 2024

On Burden:

“If you’re looking for the next Deebo Samuel, look no further. Burden has similar size to the San Francisco 49ers’ star receiver (5-foot-11, 208 pounds compared to Samuel’s 6-foot, 215-pound frame) and the two are at their best with the ball in their hands. The sophomore’s 725 yards after the catch were third among all FBS receivers this past season while his 314 receiving yards after contact were the fourth-most. Burden also displayed impressive hands and body control this past season, dropping just four of his 94 catchable targets while coming down with 56.5% of his contested targets. The former five-star recruit was targeted on 32.7% of his receiving snaps this past season, the highest rate among Power Five receivers.”

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

ICYMI: Mizzou Football’s Spring Game is set for Saturday, March 16 at 1:00 p.m. CST:

Missouri sets its 2024 Black-Gold Spring Game for Saturday, March 16 at 2:00pm ET / 1:00pm CT. — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) February 19, 2024

Welp. Not a good look.

There had been some low-key friction b/w #Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois and certain members of MU board of curators. Lots of university “oversight” that suggested lack of united front, but didn’t think it was something that would lead to immediate departure. Comments should be… — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) February 19, 2024

Ben Arnet with some possible names for the next AD:

Not reporting that any of these people are on #Mizzou’s list, but here are some names with Missouri ties that may come up in the AD search.

My personal opinion is that they need someone who views #Mizzou as their dream job, not the next job. pic.twitter.com/s36bVgZAPy — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) February 19, 2024

Marcy Girton has been named Mizzou’s interim athletic director:

#Mizzou has named Marcy Girton as interim AD. She's highly qualified. There will be a search for new AD. I'd expect the usual approach with search committee named and search firm hired. — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) February 19, 2024

Mizzou Basketball vs Tennessee tonight is the only event happening in COMO this week:

Highlights from Mizzou Baseball’s opening weekend at Cal Poly:

M-I-Z! A great finish to a successful opening weekend.#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/vJe26ooJDq — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 19, 2024

A flashback to one year ago from Jocelyn Moore’s perfect 10 on vault:

One year ago today, was made @jocimoore scored Missouri's first-ever perfect 10 on vault to spark the Tigers' upset win over No. 5 Auburn!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/dJlIlS1o5p — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 19, 2024

Collier Dyer with a big performance for Mizzou Swim and Dive:

Collier Dyer places seventh in the 1M with a score of 341.35 pic.twitter.com/x79OGCWKSy — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) February 20, 2024

NFL Draft Analyst Kyron Samuels with some thoughts on Cody Schrader:

#Mizzou RB Cody Schrader has more juice in his legs than given credit for imo. Deep into the 4th quarter of SEC road games he was still 100mph. Impressive.



Decisive, downhill back that protects the ball (1 lost fumble in 445 career touches). Tough as nails. Finisher. pic.twitter.com/5eX2iarz7U — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) February 20, 2024

Happy “Prezidents” Day from James Madison: