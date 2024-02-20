 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Look at Updated Rankings After Successful Weekends for Mizzou Softball, Gymnastics

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, February 20

By Sammy Stava
Well, Mizzou is in the market for yet another athletic director (as you all know by now).

Not the best day. Onto some better news ...

After another 5-0 weekend at the Tracy Beard College Classic in Denton, Texas featuring two shutouts and a no-hitter by Cierra Harrison — Mizzou Softball is now 10-0 overall on the season. The Tigers have also jumped into the Top 10 in Softball America’s latest rankings — landing at the No. 8 spot.

On D1Softball, Mizzou stays put at No. 11 — tied with SEC foe Alabama.

From NCAA Softball — Mizzou comes in at No. 9 in Michelle Chester’s Power 10 Rankings:

Larissa Anderson’s squad looks to continue their early season momentum this upcoming weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California starting with a doubleheader on Thursday vs San Diego State and Wisconsin. The Aztecs began the season ranked in some polls but have dropped out after a 5-5 start. The Badgers are off to a 4-6 start to the season. Read Karen’s weekend takeaways here.

Moving on, after posting a season-best overall score of 197.475 at “Mizzou To The Lou Quad” on Friday night (with a big help from Mara Titarsolej’s perfect 10 on bars) Mizzou Gymnastics checks in at No. 13 in the latest Road to Nationals rankings — good for 11th on vault, 13 on bars, 22nd on beam, and 7th on floor. Read Karen’s crazy recap from the event (she was stranded on I-70 and never made it to the event) here.

At 8-3 overall (2-3 SEC), up next for Mizzou is at No. 12 Auburn on Friday night for a huge conference meet — 6:00 p.m. CST on the SEC Network.

And your No. 1 returning wide receiver in all of College Football for the 2024 season (according to PFF College)? Luther Burden, of course!

On Burden:

“If you’re looking for the next Deebo Samuel, look no further. Burden has similar size to the San Francisco 49ers’ star receiver (5-foot-11, 208 pounds compared to Samuel’s 6-foot, 215-pound frame) and the two are at their best with the ball in their hands. The sophomore’s 725 yards after the catch were third among all FBS receivers this past season while his 314 receiving yards after contact were the fourth-most.

Burden also displayed impressive hands and body control this past season, dropping just four of his 94 catchable targets while coming down with 56.5% of his contested targets. The former five-star recruit was targeted on 32.7% of his receiving snaps this past season, the highest rate among Power Five receivers.”

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Thank YOU, Robert!
  • ICYMI: Mizzou Football’s Spring Game is set for Saturday, March 16 at 1:00 p.m. CST:
  • Welp. Not a good look.
  • Ben Arnet with some possible names for the next AD:
  • Marcy Girton has been named Mizzou’s interim athletic director:
  • Mizzou Basketball vs Tennessee tonight is the only event happening in COMO this week:
  • Highlights from Mizzou Baseball’s opening weekend at Cal Poly:
  • A flashback to one year ago from Jocelyn Moore’s perfect 10 on vault:
  • Collier Dyer with a big performance for Mizzou Swim and Dive:
  • NFL Draft Analyst Kyron Samuels with some thoughts on Cody Schrader:
  • Happy “Prezidents” Day from James Madison:
