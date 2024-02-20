The Board of Curators and their insistence on meddling

In 1989 Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys. The Arkansas Oil Man played college football and like a lot of rich wealthy guys, wanted to own a professional sports team. So he bought was some might argue was the biggest brand in the NFL. Sure the San Francisco 49ers were the team of the late 1980s and early 1990s, and it had been more than a decade since the Cowboys last won a Super Bowl. But for brand recognition, few could touch the Cowboys.

Jones fired longtime Cowboys coach Tom Landry and ran off the longtime General Manager Tex Schramm, and put himself in the role of GM, and hired the wildly successful College Football coach Jimmy Johnson to run the team. What transpired after that was a turnaround for the ages. With Johnson running things, the Cowboys drafted well, developed well, and became one of the most dominant franchses of the early 1990s. They won the Super Bowl in 1993, and again in 1994.

But there was contention behind the scenes. Jones wanted more control and more credit for the football operations, despite Johnson being the driving force for the turnaround. They agreed to part ways leading into the 1994 season, and Jones hired Barry Switzer away from Oklahoma. The Cowboys again won the Super Bowl the following the 1995 season. Three Super Bowls in four years is a damn impressive feat.

Since that season they’ve won four playoff games and hired 8 different head coaches. When you think about the Cowboys now what you think about is playoff failure and their very out in front of the franchise owner.

You see, Jerry Jones is a meddler.

In 2014, Mike Alden’s popularity with the Missouri Board of Curators and the president at the time, Tim Wolfe was waning. Frank Haith had failed to live up to whatever standards were at the time, and Alden’s fiscal conservative approach kept full investments in the program low at a time when schools were ratcheting up the money going into their hoops programs. So Haith, knowing he was likely going into the 2014-15 season on the hot seat, took the job at Tulsa for what turned out to be more money, but a step down in prestige.

The Board, and Wolfe, told Alden in his coaching search that he could chase the one guy he wanted. But if that didn’t work out, he was going to hire Kim Anderson. Alden, hamstrung by the University people, missed on his top target (at the time it was believed to be Gregg Marshall), and then Anderson was hired. Shortly after, Alden resigned.

After Mike Alden, the school hired Houston Athletic Director Mack Rhoades. Rhoades wasn’t even at the helm a year before needing to replace the best coach in modern Mizzou football history. He landed on Barry Odom and then very quickly jumped at the Baylor job. Baylor, at the time, was embroiled in a massive scandal involving their football program and a number of sexual assaults covered up by it’s coach and Athletic Director. Rhoades chose that situation, with the scars of it’s primary revenue sport being dragged daily by national publications over Missouri.

Along came Jim Sterk, the San Diego State AD with a mediocre record of hiring coaches but solid fund raising bonafides. When Sterk took over it was expected he would need to make a Men’s Basketball coaching hire. He landed on the respectable, if unflashy, Cuonzo Martin. Meanwhile the relationship between Sterk and the football coach he inherited deteriorated to the point where Odom was fired following the 2019 season. Sterk began the coaching search and his search list was rebuffed by the Board of Curators.

You can make the case now the hiring of Eli Drinkwitz was a good thing, but at the time it was bordering upon a disaster. Not so much the selection of Drinkwitz, there was plenty at the time to discuss whether Drink was qualified enough or not, but the process itself. The Board of Curators infused themselves into the process enough they kneecapped the Athletic Director. I said at the time that Sterk was tying his legacy to the decision to fire Barry Odom, but what ended up being the case was the continued legacy of Mizzou Administration interfering with the Athletic Department. Again, what came out of it might be good, but the process was a failed one.

The Board of Curators are politically appointed with expiring terms and a limit on how long they can serve. So it’s not like it’s the same three or four nefarious evil faces each time this subject rears its ugly head. But to be appointed you typically have to curry favor with the Governor, scoring politcal points. Looking at an outdated list of the curators on the BoC website even shows you that there’s no prerequisite to have any connection to the University of Missouri system. And some, more than others, fancy themselves... well, we’ll say “sports enthusiasts”.

Which brings me to this part... the entire UM System establishes oversight committee seeking information and ‘accountability’ thing which popped up last week. The committee being put together to keep tabs on the Athletic Department and it’s spending shortly after a proposed 45 minute closed session to discuss facilities upgrades turned into a three hour session, and all that came out of it was some minor improvements to the home football stadium. The culprits here: Bob Blitz, Todd Graves, Robin Wenneker and Jeff Layman. These four make up the committee and if you’re familiar with any of their names then that’s usually a bad sign. Layman was deeply embedded in the undercutting of Jim Sterk which led to the hiring of Drinkwitz. Blitz is the lawyer who was deeply involved in the effort to keep the Rams in St. Louis.

I’m not going to advocate that an Athletic Director shouldn’t have to have some culpability, quite the opposite actually. But Reed-Francois was hired to do the job, and by most accounts she was doing well. The purview of the Board isn’t to micromanage the Athletic Department, the purview is to hire the best candidate and provide the best environment possible for that person to succeed. You have check-ins, you get updates, you can ask tough questions and ensure the business of the department in on track. If things aren’t on track then you see what they need to get on track.

It’s the same as it goes down the chain. It’s not the Athletic Directors job to get into the minutiae of Football or Basketball practice. It’s their job to provide the best environment for the coach to succeed. If DRF were showing up to Dennis Gates practices and going over game scouts... well that would be meddlesome.

Being on the Board is not a full time job. It’s oversight. And yet, the board finds a way to meddle time and time again.

It’s one of the reasons why it’s become difficult for Mizzou’s main revenue sports to win at a high level. And when they do it feels like something of a surprise rather than the expectation. If the Board felt the way the Athletic Department was spending money needed a closer eye, then maybe the time to look into the spending and ask questions was when the big contracts were coming across their desk for approval. They approved them, didn’t they?

I don’t know if this is all why DRF made the call to exit... for what could only be stated as a lateral move at best and for less money. But it’s not a good look, and it speaks to the general disorganization of the leadership at the Board, and within the state. There isn’t alignment. And it sets up for a difficult job for the next AD, doing your best to hold off a Board of Curators who always seem to want to be far more involved. Playtime ADs.