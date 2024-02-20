The Board of Curators plots its next dastardly deed

INTERIOR:

The lair of the Board of Curators. Long shadows flank a dark hallway, ending in massive wooden doors flickered by the light of a torch, fueled by a long-abandoned Truman the Tiger mascot head. They say the flame never dies, but only burns brighter when all nine Curators meet. Such as right now.

[LOUD GAVEL POUNDING]

[Cut to a hooded figure sitting at the head of a table, camera slowly pulls back to reveal four hooded figures sitting on either side of an ostentatiously long table that extends into more shadows]

[The figure lowers their hood]

Julia Brncic: As senior member of this sacred nine-person council of highly-esteemed curators, I hereby call this meeting into session. Let us all recite the creed:

Nine curators, in unison: I AM VERY IMPORTANT AT ALL TIMES.

Brncic: Very good, Now, let’s get to business.

[shoe squeaks and bouncing noises are heard in the distance]

Robert Blitz: Um, Madame Very Important Senior Member of The Most Holy Curators, what’s that noise coming from [gestures] that room over there?

Brncic: Ah, yes, as our newest members, you and Dr. Fry should be aware that we keep Jon Sundvold locked in a room the size of a regulation basketball court where he can shoot around. In return, he goes public to defend our actions and tries to smooth over our choices. Just a bang up negotiation job done by Todd Graves, tip of the cap again, Mr. Graves.

[Todd smiles and nods, adds another billable hour that will be sent to the University]

Brncic: Now, to the pressing business. Members of the Board, I have bad news.

Jeffery Layman: Is enrollment down?

Brncic: No, thankfully not that.

Keith Holloway: Was there another racist incident on campus?

Brncic: Not that I’ve heard.

Michael Williams: Did the law school fail to meet its fundraising goals?

Brncic: Oh god no, I would be much more stressed out than I am right now and probably be in an important donor meeting than engaging with you degenerates.

[All laugh politely. Graves adds another billable hour to his tab. It’s been 40 seconds since his last input]

Brncic: No, something truly awful is happening right now: Missouri fans... like the athletic director and think she’s doing a good job.

[Glass shatters. Robin Wenneker ends the call she was on with a “NO, STOP I HAVE TO CALL YOU BACK.” Robert Fry stops doing dental work on the patient he inexplicably brought into the room]

[An uncomfortable silence follows]

Brncic: Yes...[shuffles papers around].... it... ahem... seems like the fan base really likes Desiree Reed-Francois and... uh... thinks she’s doing a great job. It’s gotten so bad that a donor just gave $62 million for football alone.

Fry: Wait... not towards the most important field of medical dentistry?

Brncic: I’m afraid not.

Wenneker [hyperventilating]: And... not... to... the law school?

Brncic: I SAID NO, DON’T YOU UNDERSTAND THIS IS WHY WE ARE HERE?

Blitz: Well, I haven’t been a curator for all that long but I am the man who made a ton of money by unsuccessfully keeping the Rams in St. Louis, so I fully understand that having athletics be more popular and in favor than administrative laws is just got dang unacceptable.

[The rest furiously nod in agreement]

Williams: But what can we do? If they have faith in the Athletic Director than it’s way less likely that we’ll have the ability or approval to meddle in how the university sports are run. We can’t let that happen!

[More furious nodding]

Brncic: Look. Everyone, calm down. We need to consult the book of Dastardly Deeds for Board of C’s so we can get inspiration. [thinking] Whoever named it that had some serious affinity for rhyming. SUNDVOLD. [claps]. Bring forth the book of Dastardly Deeds.

[sound of a door swinging open, a ball being dribbled, and a sweaty Jon Sundvold appears with a massive tome, easily 1,000 pages long and wrapped in old, musky leather]

Sundvold: Here you go, ma’am. Did you know I just broke my own record of 1,026 shots made in a row?

Brncic: No one cares, Jon. Off with you, please.

Sundvold [quietly to himself]: ...but I care... [dribbling recedes into the dark, doors close]

Brncic: OK, so let’s see. We can...[thumbs through pages].... ahhh, what if we remove the chancellor and install one who defunds athletics and pushes that money into making the University a botanical garden?

Jeanne Cairns Sinquefield: No no no, I remember the board did that in the 80’s and 90’s. And even then basketball was good, that rascal Bob Stull almost steered football out of a ditch, and it only took two years after that chancellor retired to get sports back on track. It’s a subtle long play but it won’t work.

Brncic: Fine, we’ll rule that out. But subtlety is the key. We can’t look like we’re actively harming athletics, rather creating “helpful propositions” with messaging around “the good of the University” that makes it impossible for the Department to run in a manner that helps it keep up with their peers.

Holloway: Well, what if we allow the AD to thrive in football but actively thwart their efforts in basketball? You know, keep throwing out candidates that tug on the nostalgia strings of the fan base and make every hire that’s NOT that seem like a disappointment?

Graves: Ah, yes, the Kim Anderson Corollary.

Fry: Gentlemen, subtlety means we can’t repeat ourselves. It worked against Alden but I doubt the fanbase will ignore that sort of tactic with barely a full ten years gone by.

Graves: What if we make the student population unstable and furious so that any hires made will be looking at total unrest and make it extremely risky to come here?

Holloway: Or just leak out to the public that we don’t trust her hires and we have to make them going forward?

Brncic: Gentlemen, please. All good ideas. Valid ideas! All have been done. And they’re too recent to replicate. People will get suspicious.

Jon Sundvold [yelling as he drains a no-look 3-pointer]: what if we just trust the person we hired to be an athletic director do their job without us interfering?

[Nine people turn their heads and give a blank stare]

[All erupt in laughter]

Brncic: Oh Jon, now I remember why we kept you around, your humor is absolutely peerless!

[Blitz falls out of chair laughing. Graves adds another billable hour]

Brncic [wiping away tears]: OK....whew, that was a good one. I’m still crying laughing, my goodness! Wooooooo. OK, seriously, back to work.

Fry: I GOT IT.

[Everyone looks]

Fry: What if we put Sundvold in charge?

Holloway: Robert, how can we do that when the current AD is still here, fended off a job offer last fall, and is incredibly popular with the fan base?

Layman: OH. OH OH OH. We’ll force her to want to leave!

Everyone else: HOW?

Layman: Wiiiiiiiiiiiiith.... an oversight committee.

[The Truman head torch explodes with increased fire. Lighting crashes on an otherwise normal sunny day]

Brncic: Jeffrey. I.... that’s.....it’s brilliant.

[Everyone applauds. Dr. Fry shoots two water-squirter-things-that-dentists-use-to-clean-out-your-mouth into the air like a six shooter in a western]

Brncic: An oversight committee will infer that we don’t trust the way that Desiree is acquiring and spending money. It will create a sense of uncertainty despite all the fundraising success. And that should be enough of a bind on a person who needs full clearance and investment to do things her way that she’ll probably take any job that gets her out of her ASAP.

Layman: And then we can move Sundvold in who already has direct ties to the Board and the trust of the governor and our former Curators. Our power will be....

All, in unison: U N S T O P P A B L E

Brncic: Quick, we must report to the Emperor of Missouri Curators this newfound way for us to undermine Missouri athletics. TO THE ALMIGHTY CURATOR IPAD.

[All nine clutter around an iPad to FaceTime the Emperor]

[A backlit figure covered in shadows appears on the screen]

[The figure’s froggy voice croaks out]: Yes, what is it?

Brncic: ALL HAIL THE EMPEROR OF MISSOURI CURATORS. We have just submitted our new plan to undue all the positive growth of the new athletic department regime.

[The figure takes a minute to review the proposal, then responds]: I approve.

[A sweaty Jon Sundvold run by, sees the figure on the screen]: Oh, hey Kim, how’s your family?

[The figure clearly drops his iPad in a surprised panic, as he moves to pick it up off the floor the light shifts and shines on his face, revealing Kim Anderson]

Kim Anderson: GOSH DARN IT, JON, HOW MANY TIMES DO I HAVE TO TELL YOU I AM THE EMPEROR OF MISSOURI CURATORS, THE UNDOER OF TIGER ATHLETIC PROGRESS, THE DARK KNIGHT OF...

Sundvold: Hey, I just made 1,051 consecutive shots without a miss!

Anderson: That.... that’s awesome, Jon.

FIN