A conversation about Desireé Reed-Francois leaving Mizzou

Welcome back to a special episode of Rock M Radio with Sam Snelling and Josh Matejka! Well that was some surprising news. Desireé Reed-Francois leaves Missouri for Arizona in a surprising move that has left us all with a ton of questions. What does this move say about Mizzou Athletics as they look to hire yet another Athletic Director? What is going on? Sam and Josh discuss all the scenarios at hand with this shocking news.

Help support Mizzou student athletes by buying our Mizzou Football bowl shirt HERE! A portion of all purchases goes towards Mizzou’s NIL collective.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:00: Welcome to a special episode of Rock M Radio with Sam Snelling and Josh Matejka. What will they talk about today? Well, you might already know.

03:00 - 18:00: Desiree Reed-Francois leaves Missouri for Arizona.

18:00 - 21:30: Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou Football seems to have a lot of pull with the Board of Curators.

21:30 - 30:30: Those extensions last year.

30:30 - 47:00: What’s next for Mizzou Athletics?

47:00 - 51:00: How do you fix this mess?

51:00 - 01:04:00: Next athletic director candidates.

01:04:00 - 01:06:30: Final thoughts.

01:06:30 - END: Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded and live podcasts. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below. Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of Today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling & @joshmajika.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5-star review with your question and the show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter as well as our YouTube Channel.