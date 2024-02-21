Mizzou’s Mara Titarsolej named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week, Other News and Notes

After her perfect 10 on bars on Friday night (Mizzou’s first perfect 10 on bars in program history) — senior Mara Titarsolej has been named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week. I mean, was there ever any doubt?

Two-time Titarsolej @maratitarsolej earns SEC Co-Specialist of the Week for her second weekly honor this season!



https://t.co/re57fCZ9aI#MIZ pic.twitter.com/opk65o4QPS — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 20, 2024

Per MUTigers.com, it’s Titarsolej’s second SEC weekly honor of the season. Mizzou now owns back-to-back SEC Specialist of the Week awards after Jocelyn Moore’s performance at Kentucky, and the Tigers have the most SEC Specialist of the Week awards of any team in the conference.

Titarosolej and the squad will be back in action on Friday night vs Auburn — their final SEC road meet of the season. Karen will have a preview on Friday for you, and a recap afterwards.

Primed for a weekend on The Plains.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/kdxaHdtOEX — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 20, 2024

Moving on, another day another Luther Burden mention. Brad Crawford of 247Sports has listed LB3 at No. 1 in his 10 big-play wide receivers to watch for the 2024 season.

“It’s arguable considering the talent returning at the position overall, but Luther Burden III quite possibly might be college football’s most complete wideout threat entering the 2024 season. He has lived up to his five-star billing over his first two season at Missouri and that’s with opposing defensive coordinators keying on him in the passing game. Burden caught 86 balls for 1,212 yards per catch as a sophomore as the Tigers focused more on his development as a pass-catcher and less as a gadget threat. In his career, Burden has scored 18 touchdowns in 26 games (15 receiving, two rushing, one punt return).”

Spring Football is right around the corner as Mizzou Football officially announces its Spring Game date.

Spring Ball is in the air‼️



️ March 16th @ 1pm

Faurot Field #MIZ pic.twitter.com/j6AQP8zyrF — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 20, 2024

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

This is easily the dumbest thing I’ve ever written https://t.co/6DfHyzJj2W — Nate Edwards (@NateGEdwards) February 20, 2024

#Mizzou will take on No. 5 Tennessee shortly. I’ll have live updates here.



Live Game Thread: Mizzou looks to end its rocky streak against a top-10 Tennessee team - Rock M Nation https://t.co/shVfDUezyi — Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) February 20, 2024

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(MUTigers/Tweets)

ICYMI: Listen to Tuesday night’s edition of basketball’s “Tiger Talk”

And here's the final @MizzouWBB Tiger Talk of the season with @CoachPingeton and @MizzouGym head coach Shannon Welker: https://t.co/Q6HA6owzW3 — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) February 20, 2024

On MUTigers.com: Kamryn Wong Podiums on Second Day of SEC Championships

Rise to the occasion ️ pic.twitter.com/1hujjeQO63 — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) February 20, 2024

Podium finish for Kamryn Wong !!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/FiOYBr3QuG — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) February 21, 2024

Welcome back, Kobe Brown and Ben Sternberg.

Mizzou legends Kobe Brown and Ben Sternberg appear courtside at tonight's Mizzou game. pic.twitter.com/BvdUVfAi1E — Cal Tobias (@CalTobiasPhoto) February 21, 2024

Woah.

"We suck at it. We're fucking terrible at getting to the line."



- Dennis Gates on his team's ability to get to the free throw line.



He specifically asked nothing to be bleeped in that. — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) February 21, 2024

Coach Drinkwitz in attendance:

Between soccer, football, wrestling, and gymnastics — the debut for the “Mizzou To The Lou” series was a resounding success. (Editor’s note: maybe MoDot will figure out how to do its job during the winter months and some of us will actually be able to see the events we’re covering next year)

That's a wrap for the 2023-2024 Mizzou to the Lou Series! Four fantastic @MizzouAthletics events brought the Tigers to St. Louis and many thanks to all who made it happen. M-I-Z! pic.twitter.com/008DISBvcp — STLSportsCommission (@STLSportsCom) February 20, 2024

ICYMI: Updated rankings for Mizzou Softball

The spring schedule is set for Mizzou Women’s Soccer:

Mizzou Volleyball sends six Tigers to the USA Volleyball Women’s National Team Open Program in Colorado Springs. More on MUTigers.com.

Six Tigers are headed to Colorado ✈️



Good luck to our squad this weekend at the @usavolleyball Women’s National Team Open Program!!



: https://t.co/5UnDR13oSC#MIZ pic.twitter.com/hqJXhzCky2 — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) February 20, 2024