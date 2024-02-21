Mizzou’s Mara Titarsolej named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week, Other News and Notes

After her perfect 10 on bars on Friday night (Mizzou’s first perfect 10 on bars in program history) — senior Mara Titarsolej has been named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week. I mean, was there ever any doubt?
Two-time Titarsolej @maratitarsolej earns SEC Co-Specialist of the Week for her second weekly honor this season!— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 20, 2024
https://t.co/re57fCZ9aI#MIZ pic.twitter.com/opk65o4QPS
Per MUTigers.com, it’s Titarsolej’s second SEC weekly honor of the season. Mizzou now owns back-to-back SEC Specialist of the Week awards after Jocelyn Moore’s performance at Kentucky, and the Tigers have the most SEC Specialist of the Week awards of any team in the conference.
Titarosolej and the squad will be back in action on Friday night vs Auburn — their final SEC road meet of the season. Karen will have a preview on Friday for you, and a recap afterwards.
Primed for a weekend on The Plains.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/kdxaHdtOEX— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 20, 2024
Moving on, another day another Luther Burden mention. Brad Crawford of 247Sports has listed LB3 at No. 1 in his 10 big-play wide receivers to watch for the 2024 season.
Blink and you'll miss these touchdown machines.— 247Sports (@247Sports) February 20, 2024
(✍️: @BCrawford247)
MORE: https://t.co/XyG61Ut0rv pic.twitter.com/G97RoIauZO
“It’s arguable considering the talent returning at the position overall, but Luther Burden III quite possibly might be college football’s most complete wideout threat entering the 2024 season. He has lived up to his five-star billing over his first two season at Missouri and that’s with opposing defensive coordinators keying on him in the passing game. Burden caught 86 balls for 1,212 yards per catch as a sophomore as the Tigers focused more on his development as a pass-catcher and less as a gadget threat. In his career, Burden has scored 18 touchdowns in 26 games (15 receiving, two rushing, one punt return).”
Spring Football is right around the corner as Mizzou Football officially announces its Spring Game date.
Spring Ball is in the air‼️— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 20, 2024
️ March 16th @ 1pm
Faurot Field #MIZ pic.twitter.com/j6AQP8zyrF
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- From Sam Snelling: The Board of Curators and their insistence of meddling
- From Nate Edwards: The Board of Curators plots its next dastardly deed
This is easily the dumbest thing I’ve ever written https://t.co/6DfHyzJj2W— Nate Edwards (@NateGEdwards) February 20, 2024
- From Chad Moller: Mizzou Athletics Will Forge a Path After Surprise Departure by AD
- Game Preview and Live Game Thread from Jaden Lewis: Mizzou looks to end its rocky losing streak against a top-10 Tennessee team
#Mizzou will take on No. 5 Tennessee shortly. I’ll have live updates here.— Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) February 20, 2024
Live Game Thread: Mizzou looks to end its rocky streak against a top-10 Tennessee team - Rock M Nation https://t.co/shVfDUezyi
- PODCAST with Sam Snelling and Josh Matejka: A conversation about Desiree Reed-Francois leaving Mizzou
- From Parker Gillam: Tigers run out of gas in the second half, fall to Tennessee for first time since 2022
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Ben Frederickson: How familiar signs hinted at departure of Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois
- From Eli Hoff: Who will be Mizzou’s next athletics director? Here are 7 names to consider
- From Eli Hoff: 3 questions facing Mizzou as it seeks new AD to replace Desiree Reed-Francois
- Eye on the Tigers video from Eli Hoff: Storylines to follow as Mizzou searches for its next AD
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Chris Farbolin: Mizzou soccer announces spring 2024 schedule
- From the staff: Mizzou men’s, women’s swimming and diving compete in SEC Championships
(MUTigers/Tweets)
- ICYMI: Listen to Tuesday night’s edition of basketball’s “Tiger Talk”
(AUDIO) Here's last night's @MizzouHoops Tiger Talk featuring @coachdgates @souljabenny & @philpressey: https://t.co/3UJabWymNO— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) February 20, 2024
And here's the final @MizzouWBB Tiger Talk of the season with @CoachPingeton and @MizzouGym head coach Shannon Welker: https://t.co/Q6HA6owzW3— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) February 20, 2024
- On MUTigers.com: Kamryn Wong Podiums on Second Day of SEC Championships
Rise to the occasion ️ pic.twitter.com/1hujjeQO63— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) February 20, 2024
Podium finish for Kamryn Wong !!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/FiOYBr3QuG— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) February 21, 2024
- Welcome back, Kobe Brown and Ben Sternberg.
Mizzou legends Kobe Brown and Ben Sternberg appear courtside at tonight's Mizzou game. pic.twitter.com/BvdUVfAi1E— Cal Tobias (@CalTobiasPhoto) February 21, 2024
- Woah.
"We suck at it. We're fucking terrible at getting to the line."— Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) February 21, 2024
- Dennis Gates on his team's ability to get to the free throw line.
He specifically asked nothing to be bleeped in that.
- Coach Drinkwitz in attendance:
#MIZ pic.twitter.com/iyF46wxlld— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) February 21, 2024
- Between soccer, football, wrestling, and gymnastics — the debut for the “Mizzou To The Lou” series was a resounding success. (Editor’s note: maybe MoDot will figure out how to do its job during the winter months and some of us will actually be able to see the events we’re covering next year)
That's a wrap for the 2023-2024 Mizzou to the Lou Series! Four fantastic @MizzouAthletics events brought the Tigers to St. Louis and many thanks to all who made it happen. M-I-Z! pic.twitter.com/008DISBvcp— STLSportsCommission (@STLSportsCom) February 20, 2024
- ICYMI: Updated rankings for Mizzou Softball
Tigers in the Polls: Week 2⃣#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/eg0F4wy7Q2— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 20, 2024
- The spring schedule is set for Mizzou Women’s Soccer:
Spring slate pic.twitter.com/g4LbCoCRH5— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) February 20, 2024
- Mizzou Volleyball sends six Tigers to the USA Volleyball Women’s National Team Open Program in Colorado Springs. More on MUTigers.com.
Six Tigers are headed to Colorado ✈️— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) February 20, 2024
Good luck to our squad this weekend at the @usavolleyball Women’s National Team Open Program!!
: https://t.co/5UnDR13oSC#MIZ pic.twitter.com/hqJXhzCky2
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...