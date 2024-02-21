 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou’s Mara Titarsolej named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week, Other News and Notes

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, February 21

By Sammy Stava
/ new

After her perfect 10 on bars on Friday night (Mizzou’s first perfect 10 on bars in program history) — senior Mara Titarsolej has been named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week. I mean, was there ever any doubt?

Per MUTigers.com, it’s Titarsolej’s second SEC weekly honor of the season. Mizzou now owns back-to-back SEC Specialist of the Week awards after Jocelyn Moore’s performance at Kentucky, and the Tigers have the most SEC Specialist of the Week awards of any team in the conference.

Titarosolej and the squad will be back in action on Friday night vs Auburn — their final SEC road meet of the season. Karen will have a preview on Friday for you, and a recap afterwards.

Moving on, another day another Luther Burden mention. Brad Crawford of 247Sports has listed LB3 at No. 1 in his 10 big-play wide receivers to watch for the 2024 season.

“It’s arguable considering the talent returning at the position overall, but Luther Burden III quite possibly might be college football’s most complete wideout threat entering the 2024 season. He has lived up to his five-star billing over his first two season at Missouri and that’s with opposing defensive coordinators keying on him in the passing game. Burden caught 86 balls for 1,212 yards per catch as a sophomore as the Tigers focused more on his development as a pass-catcher and less as a gadget threat. In his career, Burden has scored 18 touchdowns in 26 games (15 receiving, two rushing, one punt return).”

Spring Football is right around the corner as Mizzou Football officially announces its Spring Game date.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(MUTigers/Tweets)

  • ICYMI: Listen to Tuesday night’s edition of basketball’s “Tiger Talk”
  • Welcome back, Kobe Brown and Ben Sternberg.
  • Woah.
  • Coach Drinkwitz in attendance:
  • Between soccer, football, wrestling, and gymnastics — the debut for the “Mizzou To The Lou” series was a resounding success. (Editor’s note: maybe MoDot will figure out how to do its job during the winter months and some of us will actually be able to see the events we’re covering next year)
  • ICYMI: Updated rankings for Mizzou Softball
  • The spring schedule is set for Mizzou Women’s Soccer:
  • Mizzou Volleyball sends six Tigers to the USA Volleyball Women’s National Team Open Program in Colorado Springs. More on MUTigers.com.
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...