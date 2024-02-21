The Search for a new Athletic Director

Desiree Reed-Francois left Missouri for Arizona. What’s next for the leadership of the Mizzou Athletic Department

Follow along with our journey to a new Athletic Director!

On February 19th the news broke that Arizona was hiring Mizzou Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois for the same position. DRF has been at Missouri since 2021 and from the outside had appeared to be doing a very good job. the hire of Dennis Gates and the excitement around Mizzou Basketball had returned, Mizzou Football looked prime to stake it’s foothold in the ever changing landscape of high level college sports thanks to some deft maneuvering around NIL invements, and a there had been record fund raising including a recent and very expensive $62 million gift to the University athletics for facility improvments and NIL investments.

So what happened that made Reed-Francois decide to leave for an Athletic Department in disarray in Tucson?