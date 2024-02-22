With Sam Horn on the shelf, what’s Plan B for a backup quarterback?

The recent news that Sam Horn has chosen to undergo Tommy John surgery to repair his injured throwing elbow means the Tigers are entering spring practice with only two healthy scholarship quarterbacks. With a 12-14 month recovery schedule, Horn’s injury effectively ends his 2024 season before it started, leaving the Tigers with a 6’4 219 lbs hole on their two-deep depth chart. As the cemented second-string quarterback behind starter Brady Cook, Horn’s injury is surely causing consternation among the offensive coaching staff hoping to have a solid back-up plan should Cook suffer an injury of his own next year.

Further, by electing to undergo such serious surgery, Horn may have indicated that his future prospects won’t include football at all. When the news came out, I wrote about Horn’s professional prospects in both sports and concluded that baseball may be his final answer.

So what is Eli Drinkwitz’s Plan B for his Plan B? Let’s take a look at his options:

On the Roster

While the Tigers have yet to post an updated 2024 roster, from what we know, there are currently five quarterbacks on the roster entering spring practice:

Since we know Horn will be out for at least a calendar year, the current options to back up Cook are a bit underwhelming. Harold Blood, the walk-on graduate transfer from Southern University (and older brother of Mizzou wide receiver Daniel Blood) is the only quarterback on the roster outside of Cook who has any collegiate experience. He started 10 games for Southern last year, throwing for 1,901 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions before being benched for the last game of the season.

While Blood’s numbers aren’t great, they are better than zero, which is the number of snaps redshirt freshman walk-on Brett Brown and incoming freshman three-star Aiden Glover have taken collegiately. Little is known about Brown, who was unranked by recruiting services coming out of high school.

Glover comes in more highly touted, but will take his first snaps in Kirby Moore’s system this spring. He is largely viewed as a developmental prospect who won’t expect to see playing time for a few years. The chances that either player sees the field at all in 2024 is very low, barring several injuries. With a dearth of legitimate quarterback options, it seems obvious that Eli Drinkwitz will want to hit the transfer portal hard as soon as it re-opens this spring.

Transfer Portal Quarterbacks

The silver lining to the lack of quarterback experience behind Brady Cook is that the new world of the transfer portal means roster holes can be filled quickly.

That said, any QB who transfers to Mizzou will do so knowing they are signing up for second string (at best) for at least one year. That knowledge will probably limit the pool of transfers to those who will have at least a couple years of eligibility remaining.

That’s because it’s hard to see anyone with only one year of eligibility left (who is more qualified than Harold Blood, that is) willingly committing themselves to ride the bench, if everything goes smoothly this fall.

On Mizzou’s side of things, they are going to want to bring someone in with at least some experience under his belt. The portal has several transferring quarterbacks who completed one year of college ball without seeing the field. Unless one of those players has blue-chip pedigree (very few do), it is unlikely Drinkwitz will extend offers to those types of players, as he already has a scholarship freshman on the roster. More likely, Mizzou will pursue players with profiles like Jake Garcia, who have multiple years of eligibility remaining but also have at least some on-field experience. (Speaking of Garcia, you have to think he’s kicking himself for leaving for East Carolina right about now.)

With these filters set in place, what transfer portal options currently exist? Unfortunately for Mizzou, the current options are... bleak. The transfer portal is a constantly moving target as far as who is and isn’t committed yet, but according to The Portal Report, there are only a few players currently in the transfer portal with more than one year of eligibility and any playing experience at all.

Gunnar Gundy, the son of Mike Gundy, announced he was transferring to Ohio earlier in the winter, however it appears as if he is back in the portal again after just a couple weeks as a Bobcat. He did get some playing time for Oklahoma St., though it was mainly in mop-up time and he may be looking for a place he can start right away.

Jacob Conover is a former four-star recruit who began his career at BYU before transferring to Arizona St. last year. He has very little on-field experience, but he has some pedigree that might be attractive to Drinkwitz. He’s back in the portal and has at least two more years of eligibility.

Jeff Sims is by far the most experienced option in the portal. He played for three years at Georgia Tech before transferring to Nebraska last year where he played very little. He only has one year of eligibility left, so that makes him an unlikely candidate, but he has thrown for more than 4,500 yards in his career.

Beyond those options, transfer portal pickings are currently slim. However, the portal will re-open for new entrants this spring and Drinkwitz intentionally schedules his spring practices early so his staff can hit the portal hard when the time comes.

It’s impossible to guess who exactly will become available in May, but there are certain to be a few interesting names who either become disenchanted with their current coaching staffs or lose position battles to teammates in spring practices. Here’s to hoping the heavy NIL bag Drinkwitz has been known to drop makes an appearance this spring, because one thing is for sure... if the Tigers enter the fall with only their current crop of QBs, Brady Cook better wrap himself in bubble wrap any time he wants to do something as risky as pee standing up.