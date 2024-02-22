Spring Football Topics for Mizzou in 2024

Spring football practice kicks off soon in Columbia, Missouri, with the spring game scheduled for Saturday, March 16th, the ceremonial end to the preseason practice session.

This year’s camp will have much less existential crisis than previous seasons – one year ago we were dreading an injury-riddled quarterback competition and measuring what it would take to heat up Eli Drinkwtiz’s seat. But as the ground begins to thaw in Mid-Missouri, the only burning this year will not be from the head man’s job status, but the afterglow of the triumphant 2023 season.

Some big-picture storylines will loom over Mizzou football’s 2024 season. This is the first year of the expanded, division-free SEC. There are infusions of cash for both NIL and stadium expansions. The program will be moving on from the exciting Desiree Reed-Francois era, and the loss of the guy who made the Mini Movies.

But on a more nitty-gritty football level, some storylines and position battles will capture our attention during spring ball, and set the tone for fall camp and the 2024 season. Let’s take a look at some of the discussions and competitions that will shape the program for the upcoming campaign.

1. Front Seven Rotation

Without a doubt, this is the biggest depth chart concern for the upcoming season. Not only is the team replacing stars in DE Darius Robinson and LB Ty’Ron Hopper, but also contributors in DTs Jayden Jernigan, Realus George, and Josh Landry, end Nyles Gaddy, and LB Chad Bailey, while also welcoming in a new defensive coordinator and a new position coach. Mizzou’s front seven is going to look wildly different in 2024, with five impact transfers enrolled for spring and breakout candidates galore.

What will we learn in practice? New defensive coordinator Corey Batoon ran both a 4-2-5 and a 3-3-5 at South Alabama, and it will be interesting to see how rotations shake out with versatile veterans finding their roles on the team. Defensive tackle Chris McClellan played two-thirds of his snaps at Florida last season as a three-tech and a third in a five-tech alignment. Georgia transfer Darris Smith played mostly in mop-up duty as an edge rusher for the Dawgs, but has the athletic pedigree to play linebacker, and was even used in slot coverage in Athens. Other transfers are likely locked in at the positions where they have seen the most playing time, with Sterling Webb (three-tech), Zion Young (end), and Corey Flagg (middle linebacker) all factoring into the lineup.

Beyond transfer usage, it will also be interesting to see how the returnees shake out. Talented youngsters like Jalen Marshall, Marquis Gracial, Brayshawn Littlejohn and more will have the opportunities to emerge. Outside linebacker Triston Newson was the star of last year’s spring session, and is ready to build on his productive end of the season. Will this year’s spring breakout candidates live up to the hype, or are they just placeholders until all-galaxy recruit Williams Nwaneri shows up in the summer?

2. Who Steps Up In The Secondary?

Much like the defensive front, Mizzou will be replacing a swath of starters that are heading off to the NFL draft. Some positions will be locked in: Clemson transfer Toriano Pride is projected to start at cornerback, and Joseph Charleston and Daylan Carnell* will continue to hold down the safety and STAR (nickel) positions, respectively. But players new and old will need to step up this season, and the road to cementing a starting role begins in the spring. Will youngsters like Marvin Burks and Philip Roche see their roles expand? How will rotational veterans like Tre’Vez Johnson, Sidney Williams, Marcus Clarke, and Dreyden Norwood perform shouldering a starter workload?

*I would like to go on record now – I will write this again probably twenty times on these electronic pages between now and Labor Day – that Daylan Carnell will become a full-fledged star in 2024. Yam Banks became one of the biggest names in the Sun Belt playing the nickel role in Corey Batoon’s South Alabama defense, utilizing his high school center fielder history to become one of the best ballhawks in the country. Carnell has that same nose for playmaking, and is ready to become a household name. Buy your stock now.

3. Young Running Backs

Replacing Cody Schrader’s historic production will not be easy, but we have a pretty good sense of what Sun Belt transfers Marcus Carroll (Georgia State) and Nathan Noel (Appalachian State) can provide. Carroll is a workhorse, an efficiency monster in the Schrader mold, and Noel is greased lightning, one of the best big-play backs in the country when healthy. But will either of Mizzou’s two young unproven former four-star recruits show enough to challenge the old heads in the fall? Neither Tavorus Jones nor Jamal Roberts have had many chances to show their stuff on the field as Tigers, and with another heralded recruit Kewan Lacey joining the fold in the summer, it’s “put up” time for this pair.

4. Luther’s Launch

I am so excited for this offseason of hype for superstar wide receiver Luther Burden, which will catch fire in the spring as the tracks are laid to the 2024 campaign. Burden is perhaps the most meaningful recruit in Mizzou football history, and after getting his feet wet in 2022, his production matched the prep school hype in 2023. Now, it is time for superstardom. Luther’s spring and summer will be full of pre-season accolades, viral content, a star turn in EA Sports’ NCAA Football, and hopefully a Heisman push from the athletic department. While this storyline will not play out in message board practice reports and in beat reporter copy, it is one of the most exciting elements of Mizzou’s 2024 offseason.

5. Spring Transfer Portal Window

Eli Drinkwitz has chosen to run spring practice early again this season; while a cold-weather spring game might not generate as much attendance as a warm-weather affair, the choice is purely a strategic one. Finishing practice early allows more roster clarity on which players will depart in the second portal window, and gives the staff ample time to recruit their replacements. Keep your ear to the ground during spring ball to avoid being surprised when a player who falls behind in his position battle decides to leave after the spring.

Expect Missouri to be portal shopping for a backup quarterback and some secondary depth, and you can always use more bodies on both the lines. Some new needs might arise in camp: tight end still looks fairly shallow, left guard is an open battle, and both specialists are being replaced. While position battles might be won or lost in spring, some might give the staff clarity on going back to the drawing board entirely in the spring portal.