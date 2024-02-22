Missouri track and field to compete against nation’s top talent at SEC Indoor Championships

The Missouri Tigers will face staunch competition from their conference rivals at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The host Razorbacks are some of the best of the best. The women’s team is No. 1 in the country and will compete for its tenth consecutive SEC title, and the men are No. 3 in the U.S. looking for their fifth consecutive title. But the SEC talent doesn’t end in Arkansas. Nine of the top 20 women’s teams and nine of the top 30 men’s teams in the nation “Just Mean More” on the oval. While Missouri likely won’t post high enough scores to medal as a team - the Tigers are No. 70 (W) and No. 132 (M) in the nation and last in the conference - several individual athletes are poised for top -10 finishes, or higher.

Without further ranking ado, let’s meet the Tigers who may challenge a podium spot!

Run:

Alicia Burnett (60, 200, 400-meter):

-Burnett’s 60-meter dash 7.21 PB is tied for 12th fastest in the nation and sixth-fastest in the SEC! Last year, Burnett finished 24th in 7.52, but with a shiny new school record on her resume, she’s within .03 seconds of a top-3 finish, and possibly an NCAA Championship ticket. Her indoor season also featured 200 and 400-meter dashes, so watch for her to be a possible triple threat on the meet sheets.

*Note: In the time it took you to read about Burnett and her incredible indoor season, she already ran 60 meters…and probably a recovery jog, too. In the fastest race in track and field, the margin of victory, and the margin of error, narrows to the millisecond. Don’t look away.

Kelsey Schweizer (800 and 1000-meter, mile):

-Schweizer earned a PB in her three possible events only TWO WEEKS AGO. The distance star is racing the fastest times of her life, and just in time for SECs. Her 2:06.29 800-meter PB ranks 13th in the SEC, and her 4:47.68 mile is 26th.

Mikayla Reed and McKenna Revord (3,000-meter):

-Reed and Revord competed well together in cross-country and are ranked 25th and 26th in the SEC in the 3K. Revord also notched a PB and placed third in the mile at Kansas State last month.

Jenna Schwartz (5,000-meter):

-Schwartz translated her cross-country success, including a 35th-place finish at the NCAA Championships, to the oval this winter! Her 16:47.44 5K stands at 15th in the conference.

Blake Morris (5,000-meter):

-While he hasn’t raced under his 14:25.27 set in 2021, his most recent 14:44.62 5K shaved time from his 22nd-place finish at last year’s indoors. At 28th in the SEC, he’ll be lining up near the edge, but he may have the muscle memory to surprise some competitors.

*Did you know? A standard indoor track is 200 meters around (half the distance of an outdoor track). That means 5K athletes race for 25 laps, and navigate twice as many curves when racing inside!

Jump:

Sterling Scott (triple jump):

-The true freshman already carries a first-place finish (DeLoss Dodds Invitational) to the runway. His 15.72-meter PB is fifth in the SEC. He will likely compete against his teammate Quinton Brown, who’s ranked No. 14 in the conference.

Claudina Diaz (high jump):

-Coming off a fourth place finish at the Pan American games this November, Diaz sits at No. 11 with her 1.80 meter season-best. However, she “looks to surprise some people,” this weekend because her 1.85-meter career high would tie her for fourth in the SEC. Want more info on Claudina? Check out my profile on her from this week.

Throw:

Rece Rowan (men’s shot put):

-Rowan’s 17.94-meter throw is 11th in the SEC. His teammate Skyler Coffey’s 17.78’s 13th spot isn’t too far behind in a congested field. Rowan didn’t compete in the indoor season last year.

Mitch Weber (men’s weight throw):

-Weber looks to be Missouri’s strongest chance of medaling in a field event. His 21.33-meter PB sits at fourth in the SEC. The senior is throwing the farthest in his career and looks to add to his impressive resume that includes a sixth-place finish at SECs last season.

Sam Innes (men’s weight throw):

-Innes will step into the sector with a 19.68-meter PB that’s good for 13th in the SEC.

Emily Offenheiser (women’s shot put):

Offenheiser took first at the Vandy Invitational, throwing 15.77 meters. She’s lucky No. 13 in the SEC.

Petra Gombas (women’s weight throw):

Gombas took home gold at this year’s Vandy Invitational. Her 19.3-meter PB is 8th in the SEC.

Fans can watch the action on SEC Network + Friday and Saturday!