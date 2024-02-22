Spring football questions, athletic director conversations, and an untouchable coach

Welcome back to another episode of Before the Box Score! The Nate’s take us through their thoughts on Desireé Reed-Francois leaving Missouri for Arizona, how it impacts Mizzou, and who are some candidates they would like as a replacement. After that discussion, it’s time to talk spring football! That’s right, the time is nearly here for Drink to show us what he’s got this year.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:00: Welcome to Before the Box Score! We have got Nate and Nathan here to talk about Mizzou Athletics and Mizzou Football.

03:00 - 12:00: Let’s talk about Desireé Reed-Francois heading to Arizona.

12:00 - 17:00: Is Eli Drinkwitz untouchable?

17:00 - 22:00: AD candidates.

22:00 - 36:30: Sam Horn is getting Tommy John surgery.

36:30 - 40:00: Top story for spring football.

40:00 - 44:00: More spring football questions.

44:00 - 48:20: Running backs and offensive line.

48:20 - 53:00: Final spring football thoughts.

53:00 - 55:00: The linebackers.

55:00 - 01:04:00: The secondary.

01:04:00 - 01:05:15: Final thoughts.

