Basketball Preview: Round Two With The Hogs

Tonight’s Preview

The return trip to Fayetteville.

To understate it, the first meeting between these two did not favor Mizzou. Arkansas, without two of its main contributors, cruised to a 91-84 win in a game that one could argue was Mizzou’s worst overall performance of the season.

The Hogs stumbled after the win in COMO, as they were blown out by LSU in Baton Rouge before rebounding to take down Georgia. Two-straight losses to Tennessee and Mississippi State ensued, but a road win over a tough but streaky Texas A&M squad showed that this team still has some fight left in it.

Since the loss to Arkansas, Mizzou has fallen to Vanderbilt, TAMU, MSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Some of those games were close, some were not, but they all resulted in the same negative mark in the win-loss column.

Per usual, this game carries heavy implications for both team’s future outlooks and overall perception of their seasons. The atmosphere will be immensely tense and the margin for error will be somehow even more than razor thin. Sounds like a grand ol’ time.

Game Info

Time: 11:00 a.m. CST

Date: February 24, 2024

Location: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ar.

TV: ESPN2

The Starters

Mizzou (8-19, 0-13)

PG: Nick Honor (Grad, 10.7 PPG)

SG: Sean East II (Grad, 16.4 PPG)

SF: Tamar Bates (JR, 13.7 PPG)

PF: Noah Carter (Grad, 11.8 PPG)

C: Jordan Butler (FR, 2.2 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: Anthony Robinson II (FR. 3.8 PPG)

Arkansas (13-13, 4-9)

PG: Davonte Davis (SR, 6.4 PPG)

SG: Tramon Mark (JR, 16.8 PPG)

SF: Khalif Battle (SR, 10.4 PPG)

PF: Chandler Lawson (SR, 4.2 PPG)

C: Makhi Mitchell (SR, 6.7 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: Keyon Menifield Jr. (7.9 PPG)

*These are projected starters. Also, in today’s college basketball, positions rarely mean much. Those are included purely for perspective on what matchups on the court may look like.

Get To Know Arkansas

The Coach: Eric Musselman.

People either love him or hate him, and there doesn’t appear to be any in-between. Musselman’s coaching career began with the semi-pro Rapid City Thrillers in 1989, whom his father Bill Musselman also coached during his lengthy career. Eric then tested the water in the NBA, moved back down to the semi-pro level, then coached a myriad of NBA teams in a variety of roles.

And would ya know it? After nine years in the NBA he went right back to the newly dubbed NBA G League for a bit, then worked as an assistant with Arizona State and LSU.

Now, we finally get to the climax of Musselman’s story: His tenure as Nevada’s head coach from 2015-19, during which he recorded a 110-34 record and three Mountain West regular season titles. He also appeared in three straight NCAA Tournaments, highlighted by a Sweet 16 run in 2018 as a No. 7 seed. The Wolfpack were, of course, upended by another Cinderella in Loyola Chicago that season. There’s always a bigger fish.

Still, his teams at Nevada were incredibly entertaining to watch, spearheaded by the twin duo of Caleb and Cody Martin. His up-tempo offensive system has translated well to Fayetteville, as the Razorbacks have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in three-straight seasons and have appeared in a pair of Sweet 16s and one Elite Eight.

He’s fiery, passionate and loud. He’s an elite recruiter, great motivator and takes his shirt off sometimes. Hate him or love him, Musselman is one of the better coaches in the SEC.

The Season Thus Far: The beginning to the season was rocky for Musselman and Co. A 78-72 loss to UNC Greensboro after a 3-0 start was concerning, and the Hogs only picked up a win over Stanford in the Battle 4 Atlantis before losing to Memphis and North Carolina.

An ensuing upset win over Duke at Bud Walton Arena highlights the Arkansas résumé, but after a 79-70 loss to Oklahoma in mid-December, the victory over the Blue Devils remains the only marquee non-conference victory. The initial SEC struggles were also well-documented in my first preview of this group.

Since the first meeting between these two, Arkansas was blown out by LSU in Baton Rouge before it took down UGA. Losses to Tennessee and Mississippi State ensued, but the Hogs picked up a nice 78-71 road win over TAMU in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

The Key Stats: Offensively, Arkansas is almost a typical Musselman-coached team. The Razorbacks get to the line at a high-level, attempting nearly half as many free throws as field goals. They shoot 50.3% from inside the arc but a paltry 31.5% from 3-point land, which separates them from team’s past.

On the other end, Arkansas really knows how to block shots. The Razorbacks rank 6th in the nation by blocking 15.8% of opposing players’ attempts, and it translates to only allowing teams to shoot at a 48.3% clip from 2-point range. They do struggle to force turnovers however, ranking 293rd in that regard.

Arkansas is also 3-12 against Quads 1 and 2, while the Razorbacks are 10-1 against Quads 3 and 4.

The Stars: After Musselman hit the transfer portal heavily over the offseason, it makes sense that a pair of newcomers lead the way for this team.

6-foot-6 guard Tramon Marks, formerly of Houston, spearheads the offensive attack with 16.8 PPG on 50.4% shooting. He’s a dynamic player that can score at all three levels (36.8% from 3-point range) and has been a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Mark is coming off a 26-point performance against the Aggies in which he essentially willed Arkansas to a win with his late-game shooting.

Khalif Battle used to play at Butler and Temple, and he complements Marks well by scoring 10.4 PPG. The veteran guard duo of Marks and Battle headlines yet another backcourt-driven team for Musselman, and these two are nearly impossible to stop when they get into a rhythm.

Of course, former Tiger Trevon Brazile plays for Arkansas. The notoriously outspoken player averages 8.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG and 1.3 BPG, and he’s still one of the most physically gifted and athletic players in the nation. Brazile has been battling a knee injury that sidelined him for all of the past season, and he has not appeared in a game since the Jan. 24 contest against Ole Miss.

In his stead, Memphis transfer Chandler Lawson and former Rhode Island transfer Makhi Mitchell have stepped up and taken on larger roles as the bruisers on this team.

Veteran guard Davonte Davis left the program prior to the Kentucky game in late-January but has since rejoined the team.

3 Keys To The Game

Stay within your game amidst plenty of chaos

This environment will be insane, the pace of play will be chaotic and the consequences of a loss are damning.

With all of that being said, the biggest key to this game will be to treat it like any other. You can’t get consumed by the energy and emotion of this rivalry game, partially because Arkansas is talented enough to weather the storm and partially because Mizzou has proven that it really can’t win a game that isn’t within its style.

The first time around, the Tigers could not find any sort of consistent offensive rhythm until it was too late, while the Razorbacks were very comfortable on that end. The script has to be flipped this time around.

2. Get Nick Honor going offensively

In the first meeting between these teams, Gates was adamant that Honor has to be more aggressive for this squad to win:

“Nick Honor can’t shoot four times and expect us to win a basketball game,” Gates said. “I’ve told him night-in and night-out he has to shoot close to 10 threes per game and he needs to be in double-digits. The risk-taking needs to increase from him.”

In a game that Mizzou has little to lose in, Honor should make more of an effort to get involved on the offensive end. Without East on the floor against TAMU, Honor showed flashes of his offensive ability, and the Tigers will need more of that in Fayetteville.

3. Win the battle for shot quality

It’s a battle that I feel Mizzou has lot for much of this season, and against an offensive-minded team like Arkansas, the loser generally is the one that has to take tougher shots. And, with the kind of length and athletes that the Razorbacks put on the floor, they have the ability to easily alter opposing teams’ shots.

Arkansas got into the paint at will in the first matchup, scoring 56 points in that area and only attempting six 3-pointers. The Tigers need to force Musselman’s bunch into more contested perimeter shots and conversely find a way to get easy looks at the rim.

Game Prediction

KenPom Prediction: Arkansas 76 | Missouri 72

My Prediction: Arkansas 70 | Missouri 64

Arkansas outplayed Mizzou in virtually every aspect during the teams’ first meeting.

So, that means the Tigers are either a far inferior team...or they just played a bad game. I’m inclined to believe in the latter, and thus I predict this to be a closer affair.

“They scored 56 total points in the paint, 30 in the first half,” Gates said following the loss to Arkansas on Jan. 31. “Defensively, you can’t win games that way.”

The Tigers have continued the downward spiral since the Round One loss, but the season can turn on a dime with a road win in a hostile environment over a team that everybody wants to beat.

Handling the emotions of this rivalry is priority number one. From there, the Tigers need to force Arkansas out of the paint, find a way to get Honor more involved and win the battle for shot quality.

It will be a closer contest this time around, but the Hogs will still prevail.