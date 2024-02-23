Tiger Style Explored: A Mizzou Wrestling Interview Series - Josh Edmond

Welcome back to Tiger Style Explored, a weekly Mizzou Wrestling interview series that will take you inside the program in the coming months from the regular season to the NCAA Championships and beyond.

Week One, I interviewed the starter at 125lbs, Noah Surtin.

Week Two, I interviewed assistant coach Kendric Maple.

Week Three, I interviewed assistant coach Tyrel Todd.

Week Four, I interviewed the starter at 197lbs, Rocky Elam.

Last week, I interviewed the starter at 174lbs, Peyton Mocco.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Let’s start by reviewing last weekend. Can you give us a quick breakdown of your matches and some of your key takeaways?

Josh Edmond: My first match, I want to say the score was 15-2. So I mean, I gotta find another takedown to get the tech. I feel like I wrestled good, I was attacking the whole time, but I gotta find a takedown for the tech. And then my second match was three to two. I mean, the first two periods were fine. I definitely could have shot more. In the third period, I just gotta get off bottom, I feel like I wrestled all right, but could have wrestled a lot better in both matches.

Your match Friday was higher scoring than some of your others recently, what was different which allowed you to really pile on the points?

JE: Just believing in my training. And just moving forward though, that match compared to the second match, I was clearing ties a lot better. Moving forward and just taking shots, I took a lot more shots in the first match. The second match, he kind of slowed me down and then the third period, I mean, obviously I was on bottom the whole time.

There have been moments where you will throw someone to the mat this year but they find a way to escape. That didn’t happen this weekend as you were finishing really well. What led to that change?

JE: After the (Jordan) Titus match where I had a bunch of opportunities to get a takedown but he rolled out, we’ve been really working on finishes. In the room, we’ve just really been keying on taking my time, making sure I have the right lock to finish. I’m explosive, so when I run through people it’s hard to just stop my momentum. So just recognizing the position and knowing when to slow down and stuff like that.

You’ve faced a lot of elite opponents recently, coming close to beating several of them. What do you need to do in order to take that next step and convert some of those close losses to wins?

JE: I don’t think I need to change a lot about my wrestling. I’m just losing by a margin of points, it’s like little points, little position. So just focusing on the little things and keep believing in my training. I mean, I work really hard, so just keep trusting the process, honestly. It’s a long season; only two tournaments really matter, conference and nationals.

Going back to this past weekend, what are your thoughts on the team’s performance as a whole?

JE: We wrestled alright. I mean, we (had) some people out of the lineup, and the people that were in the lineup stepped up. Drew (Stanfield) stepped up, he wrestled really good, he got a win. They’re both pretty good teams. SDSU is ranked really high, so that was a good dual. Just get the win back after losing to Oklahoma State. So I mean, we wrestled good as a team, (but) we could have wrestled better.

That SDSU meet had a hectic ending, going from leading to down four after the pin at 197. Were you sweating it out heading into the final match, and what did you think about Zach Elam’s performance on Sunday?

JE: Zach has been having a great year, so I mean, I wasn’t too worried. Honestly, I’m glad we’ve got Zach at heavyweight as a closer, because it’s almost like no pressure there. Alright, Zach’s up, we got this in the bag.

Looking ahead to this weekend, you’re facing two top-10 opponents. What have you focused on in practice this week to prepare?

JE: Clearing ties, just keep moving forward. I’m just focusing on scoring points, getting takedowns, riding. And if I do that, the wins will come. I’ve just got to focus the whole match, be present the whole match, move forward, gets to my attacks. Be gritty on top, get out on bottom.

What do you think are the team’s main focuses for this weekend?

JE: As a team, we can’t get beat up in the hand fight. We have to control ties. Both teams are really good at hand fighting and just tough wrestling. Both teams are going to be in our face, we just can’t get startled by that. We’ve got to be ready to scrap.

One of the highlights of the Mizzou - Iowa State dual is Keegan O’Toole vs. David Carr as they faced each other in the finals at nationals last year. What are your thoughts on that match?

JE: It’s a good matchup, but I’m not going to get too caught up in that. I’ve got my own stuff to worry about. I don’t really like to ride the roller coaster of a dual, I just try to focus on my stuff. But it’s gonna be good matchup, of course, (it’s the) fourth time they’re meeting.

There have been a lot of road meets to close out the regular season this year. What are your favorite places to travel to, inside the Big 12 and outside of the conference?

JE: I really liked (when) we went to Utah Valley. The airport, just seeing the mountains and stuff, that was nice. I liked when we went to the Florida duals two years ago, that was pretty fun just to be in Florida in December. I haven’t wrestled at Oklahoma State yet. I wrestled a tournament there but I haven’t wrestled in a dual. I heard that’s pretty cool, though.

I remember Rocky Elam mentioning Utah Valley a few weeks ago.

JE: Out west is really nice, just the switch up with all the mountains and everything. So yeah, that’s always nice seeing those sights.

What are your personal goals for the rest of the season, and then what are the team’s goals?

JE: I want to be on the podium at the end of the year, win a national title, that’s really my only goal inside of the sport of wrestling as far as right now. But as a team, I mean, just scoring points. When we score points, we’re really hard to beat in any environment. We can put a guy on the podium at every weight class, I believe, so I’m excited for the tournament.

You’ve had an interesting journey in college wrestling, starting at 141 before bumping up to 149 and now moving back down in addition to taking a redshirt year last season. Can you walk us through all the changes you’ve experienced?

JE: It’s not your traditional college experience. COVID year, it was cool to get some matches in compared to just always competing in opens like most freshmen, so that was fun. Then, I had like an older guy like Allan (Hart), I worked with him a whole bunch. I mean, he’s one of my close friends. When I went to 149, I was undersized a little bit. I don’t know what it is, but 149 pounders, they are really tall. It’s the weirdest weight class and I don’t know why,

It’ll to go from 141, they’re normal size; 149, they’re all long and lanky; and then you get to 157, they’re short again. It makes no sense. So 149, those guys are just long and lanky. I mean, it’s nice not cutting weight, but I feel more comfortable at 141.

You have experience from when you wrestled at 149 in the Big 12 Championships and the NCAA Championships. How will that experience benefit you this year as you look to return to those tournaments?

JE: Just realizing, like, if you get hot around conference time, you’re hard to beat. So just trusting the process, trusting your coaches, trusting your training. Once you get to the tournament, your work pays off, so just believing in your training and everything. I’ve been there before, so I know what they expect.

I want to talk a bit about your recruitment. Growing up in Detroit, the heart of Big 10 country, what ended up bringing you to Mizzou?

JE: Coach (Tyrel) Todd was at Purdue and (coach Kendric) Maple was at Nebraska. Both of my parents went to Purdue. When Todd was talking to me, they were interested in me going there. And then with Maple, he was recruiting one of my teammates in high school, so he came to our school. Me and that teammate had a practice match, so then after that Maple started recruiting me and him. And then I went out for a camp in Nebraska, so we’ve just got a good connection.

Things ended up not working out with Nebraska, getting recruited, and Maple came here. Well, Todd came first. Todd called me once he switched over to Mizzou and he’s like, ‘we’ve got some really good news coming soon. I can’t share yet but you’ll really like it.’ I want to say two weeks later, that’s when they brought (in) Maple. (coach) Dom (Bradley) was at Nebraska too. So I mean, I was familiar with a lot of coaches. And then once they all came here, I came out on the visit, I really liked it, and I committed on the visit.

Speaking of Detroit, I saw a while back you reposted something from the Lions on social media. Are you a big Lions fan?

JE: I’m not the hugest Lions fan. Growing up there it’s like, alright, it’s the Lions. Then they got good this year. It’s not like I haven’t been a Lions fan. I’m not gonna say (it was) hard to support them, but they just had some bad years. So yeah, it was cool to see it. I really like the players a lot there, what the coaches are doing in the organization.

I’m a Bears fan so I know exactly what you’re talking about when you say bad years. Did you have another favorite team?

JE: I liked the Ravens a lot when I was younger, because when I played football, I was on the Ravens. Around that time it was Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, so I liked that team. Then they beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl around 2013, so I really liked them when I was growing up.

There’s been a lot of conversation about how the NFC Championship Game played out this year. What are your thoughts on that?

JE: Okay, so (there were) lots of things on Twitter about like, ‘why would he go for it on fourth down?’, but he’s been doing it all year. So he got to the game based off taking risks and everything. And then they slander him for doing what he’s been doing all year. So I could understand where he was coming from, but I mean, we could have played the second half a lot better. But overall, he’s been going for it on fourth down all year.

I’ve got a friend studying internationally who’s a Lions fan and he stayed up until 3 a.m. to watch the game, I know he was definitely mad with how it played out.

Jessica Crusan, Mizzou Wrestling SID and Detroit-area native: I was gonna say don’t lie Josh, you were asleep on the plane during that game!

JE: I was half asleep.

JC: We were seated next to each other on the flight back and I was watching the game, and he was dozing off.

JE: Yeah, we’d just got done wrestling! I was so exhausted.

JC: Just saying, keeping you honest over here, alright.

JE: I know. But still, I was in and out of sleep.

Jessica, do you want to throw your thoughts in here too?

JC: I mean, I’d say the same thing as Josh. At the end of the day, we can’t be mad at him for doing the same thing that he’s been doing all year, although I do still firmly believe that the Super Bowl would have been better and more entertaining with the Lions in it than the 49ers. And I wanted the 49ers to win, but the Lions would have scored more and probably won.

Switching to academics, there isn’t a major listed on your Mizzou Wrestling bio. What is your major?

JE: Business administration/business management. I graduate in the summer, but I walk in the spring this year.

What led to your interest in the field?

JE: In Detroit we’ve got the car companies. My dad works for Ford and he does supply chain management, so it’s around the same degree. And I really like just being in Michigan and around those big car environments. So yeah, that’s kind of what led me there.

Switching back to wrestling, what is your favorite memory from this year so far?

JE: This year? Oh no, this year I don’t know. I can go past years, but I don’t know about this year yet because we’ve still got (the rest of the) season to play out.

What is your current favorite memory from your college career as a whole?

JE: Winning Big 12’s, that was a pretty good experience. Beating Okie St. last year was cool, even though I wasn’t in the lineup. And beating Iowa State is always fun too.

What Big 12 team do you want to beat the most?

JE: I’ll say probably Oklahoma State or Iowa State those are my favorite two teams to beat. It was nice beating SDSU though, because I’m pretty sure we lost to them last time we wrestled them in a dual, but don’t fact check. I want to say we did, though. So it was good to get that back.

The words Tiger Style are synonymous with Mizzou Wrestling. Having been in the program for four years now, what does Tiger Style mean to you?

JE: It means several different things, but I think the thing that resonates with me the most is doing the little things. I think when you do the little things you dread, you see growth a little bit at a time, and then once you finally get that breakthrough it’s just nice. So it’s doing the little things, taking the stairs, just those type of things.

As we wrap up, is there anything you want to say to Mizzou fans?

JE: Come out and support in KC. It’s only two hours away, so come out and support.