Mizzou Softball is currently in Cathedral City, CA/Palm Springs area for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, and had a full slate on night one, facing off against San Diego State (4-5/ RV) and Wisconsin (4-6) in Late Nite Softball. Don’t let the records fool you, friends. These are legit teams. And also, by Late Nite, I also mean Early Morning.

As a reminder, unless you’re willing to shell out $30 for FloSoftball for the weekend, you’re stuck keeping up with my updates or statbroadcast.

Let’s recap.

GAME 1: Missouri 2 | San Diego State 3

Notable Performances:

Jenna Laird: 2-3| 2B | HBP | E | LOB: 1

Alex Honnold: 1-3 | RBI | Sac Fly

Juia Crenshaw: 0-4 | K | LOB: 2

Kara Daly: 1-3 | BB | K

Maddie Gallagher: 0-2 | 2 HBP | LOB: 4

Madison Walker: 1-3

Kayley Lenger: 1-1 | HR (first career)

Stefania Abruscato: 0-3 | LOB: 2

Mya Dodge: 1-2 | BB

Laurin Krings 6 IP | L | CG | 3 R | 0 ER | | 3 H | 7 K | 0 BB | 1 HBP | 1 HR | 95 pitches

Notes:

Mizzou outhit the Aztecs in this one, .269 (7-26) to .136 (3-22), though SDST capitalized more with runners on & in scoring position (.333) while Mizzou stranded ‘em all (or almost all of them; they were 2-13 w/ runners on & .167 or 1-6 w/ RISP).

Krings was so good in this one, you guys. She literally made one bad pitch. In the bottom of the 3rd and already five strikeouts under her belt, an error by Jenna Laird at SS** put a runner on. Another infield single followed, also to Laird, which put two on and two out for Mac Barbara, who launched her third homer of the season over the left field fence to make it 3-0 Aztecs. Krings struck out the final batter of the inning and did not allow a single other baserunner. **It wasn’t a bad error on Jenna’s part. The ball took a weird bounce, and honestly, I’m not sure she really had a play on it.

As I watched Mizzou continue to leave runners stranded, I knew this could come back to bite them. In the top of 5th, Madison Walker singled to LF, which was followed by a Mya Dodge walk (love to see it), which took Light out of the game in favor of Hernandez. After the pitching change, Jenna Laird successfully laid down a gorgeous bunt which took the 1B off the bag, and Alex Honnold followed with a sac fly to CF to make it 3-1. After a Julia Crenshaw strikeout, Kara Daly walked to load the bases for Maddie Gallagher, who lined out to third base. LOB count: 7.

But the Tigers would add just one more run. In the 6th, a leadoff homer by sophomore Kayley Lenger, the first of her career, narrowed the gap and was super awesome for a gal who spent last year as a pinch runner. Two groundouts followed though, and while Dodge singled to right, Laird flied out ending the threat. In the 7th they got another runner on as Daly singled to center with two outs, but Gallagher grounded out to end the game.

GAME 2: Missouri 3 | Wisconsin 2

Notable Performances:

Jenna Laird: 2-4 | R | LOB: 2

Alex Honnold: 1-4 | R | 2B

Julia Crenshaw: 0-2 | BB | Sac Hit

Kara Daly: 0-2 | 2 BB | K

Maddie Gallagher: 1-4 | RBI | 2 K | LOB: 4

Stefania Abruscato: 1-4 | K | LOB: 1

Mya Dodge: 0-2 | BB | K

Madison Walker: 2-3

Kayley Lenger: 1-3 | 2 K | LOB: 2

Cierra Harrison: 5IP | 4 H | 1 ER | 3 BB | 6 K | HR | 83 pitches

Taylor Pannell: 2IP | 3 H | 1 ER | 2 BB | 2 K | HBP | 43 pitches

Notes:

That game was... a lot. Way too much excitement, especially before bedtime, but a win is a win is a win, no matter how ugly it was. And friends, it was pretty ugly. And seemingly neverending. It’s 12:45am and that godforsaken game just ended. And it didn’t go to extras. It was a battle of wills, as well as a battle of who wanted to leave the most runners on base. For most of the game, Mizzou won that category, but ultimately Wisconsin would take home the LOB title at the end, stranding 10 runners (Mizzou had 9). They should all be so proud /s

The overall hitting stats in this one were pretty even: Mizzou hit .286 (8-28) v. Wisconsin’s .280 (7-25). The Badgers did better with 2 outs (.300 vs. MU’s .222), but Mizzou was better with runners on (.267 vs. 182). Wisconsin was better with RISP, though (.286 vs. .111 for Mizzou)... so yeah.... this was pretty much a tossup.

Pitching-wise, neither Cierra Harrison nor Taylor Pannell was particularly sharp, as together the duo allowed 7 hits and 5 walks to keep things interesting on the basepaths. CC looked great for parts of innings — she had SO MANY strikeouts looking where she just froze them. until it looked like she ran out of gas— was the weather an issue? I think I heard the announcers mention damp conditions.

The Tigers’ scoring was limited to just two innings (and Wisconsin for that matter), but they had so many other chances to put something together. Let’s review.

1st: Honnold doubles, and a Crenshaw sac bunt advances her to 3B. She then scores on a wild pitch. (1 run, 1 hit, 1 LOB) 3rd: Lenger and Laird have B2B singles. Honnold’s groundout advances the runners. Cresnhaw is walked to load the bases. Two strikeouts end the inning (0 runs, 2 hits, 3 LOB) 4th: Abruscato singles. Strikeout. Walker singles. Strikeout. Laird reaches on FC, which makes final out (0 runs, 2 hits, 2 LOB) 6th: Dodge walks with 2 outs. Walker singles. Strikeout. (0 runs, 1 hit, 2 LOB) 7th: Laird singles. Honnold groundout advances the runner. Laird to 3B on passed ball. Daly walk. Gallagher single scores Laird. Gallagher advances on WP, run scores (Blackstun PR), Flyout. (2 runs, 2 hites, 1 LOB) Madness. It was madness.

Overall thoughts:

Listen, we saw last week that the offense went a bit into boom or bust mode, but they still got it together later in games, and the pitching was so (fire emojis) that it kinda papered over that small issue. But y’all, the Tigers stranded 18 runners across two games (9 each) on Thursday. In one case, it cost them the win, and in the other, well... it almost did, but Wisconsin couldn’t get out of its own way, either.

Also, noticeable? A lot of strikeouts in the second game of the double-header, and not nearly enough walks (4). Mizzou had 7 K in the late game, and many in key situations with runners on. Not ideal. Some of the Tigers looked like they were trying too hard to get a big hit when their teammates were on base. After the earlier homerun in game 1, Lenger looked like she was swinging for the fences.

Anyway... Tomorrow TODAY is a new day, and the Tigers have a date with UCF at 7:30 and Cal State-Fullerton at 10. I’ll be late to the UCF show, as I’ve got gymnastics to watch first.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M... A LOT.

More Links:

Football, Hoops, AD Search Stuff

I know, I know engagement bait but TONY BENNETT AT ELEVEN??? BEHIND BRUCE PEARL?? THIRD IN THE ACC???? https://t.co/YHk5UeLFnJ — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) February 22, 2024

Congrats, Tyree!

Former #Mizzou safety Tyree Gillespie has signed with the Chiefs. https://t.co/5n3dIaa1KG — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) February 22, 2024

Brady Cook, EA Sports Ambassador:

Memories.......

Anybody remember this game? Just got the game and going to break it down & go in-depth like you’ve never seen before on my YouTube Page



The game that got us to #1 in the country!

2007 MU vs ku game at Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/R78JyxMeSP — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 22, 2024

Other Mizzou Sports

Bars squad popped off for a program-record 49.500 team score last weekend. More greatness in store for tomorrow #MIZ pic.twitter.com/62FeuwIGvZ — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 22, 2024

SWIM & DIVE: Four Tigers Reach Finals in Day 4 of SEC Championships (MUTigers)

(check out their social media for more places)

Jan Zubik captures 10th place in the 100M Fly Finals #MIZ pic.twitter.com/7RZFkwVpKb — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) February 23, 2024

A diving web gem by seals the Tigers' third straight victory! M-I-Z!



finishes 2-for-4 with a pair of homers and two RBIs to lead #Mizzou.#MIZ 6, CSUB 3 | F #MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/V28nZE3RVZ — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 23, 2024

SOFTBALL: Mizzou Softball Suffers First Loss of the Season Against San Diego State (Quentin Corpuel). Side note: Were the pinstripes a choice for Friday due to playing at Yankee Stadium (at Mary Nutter)

TRACK & FIELD: Track and Field Opens Postseason Competition At SEC Indoor Championships (MUTigers)

One more sleep before SEC indoors! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/0jYy0AXCbX — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) February 22, 2024