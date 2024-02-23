Splits Second: Recapping SEC Indoor T&F Championships Day 1

Welcome to Splits Second! Today, I’m recapping Missouri’s fastest, strongest storylines after Day 1 of the SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships. Stay tuned tomorrow for my full meet recap!

Episode sneak peek:

Alicia Burnett and Kelsey Schweizer met the moment and qualified for the 60-meter and 800-meter finals respectively. The meet competition was fierce, with Mizzou’s SEC rivals setting several meet records across the oval. The defending SEC champs, Arkansas, lead by 7 (W) and 11 points (M) after Day 1.

Looking for more updates? Check out my live coverage thread on X/Twitter!