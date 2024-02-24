East’s 33 not enough as Battle, Arkansas complete sweep of Mizzou

A handful of dominant individual performances defined the game, but Arkansas pulled away in the second half to win 88-73 and complete a season sweep of Mizzou at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

Sean East II poured in 33 points (his third 20+ point performance in a row) while Nick Honor added on 14. The veteran guard duo kept Mizzou within striking distance throughout, and Honor specifically was far more aggressive offensively after Dennis Gates openly challenged the Clemson transfer to do so following the first meeting between these teams. Honor scored just six points and attempted four shots in that game.

Temple transfer Khalif Battle led the way for Arkansas with a whopping 42 points on 11-for-15 shooting. His ability to score at will from any spot on the floor and get to the free throw line continually kept the Hogs well-positioned to win this game, as the normally prolific Tramon Mark finished with only 10 points.

The Razorbacks also received 22 points from their bench compared to the Tigers’ seven, and while neither team turned the ball over often, Arkansas more than doubled Mizzou in assists.

This became an 11-minute game in the second half. With the two sides knotted at 50 points apiece, Battle took control down the stretch. as the senior scored 10 points in the final span of action. He knocked down an and-one 3-pointer with just under seven minutes remaining that sparked the crowd at Bud Walton and extended Arkansas’ lead to 11.

“I think that the game got away from us thanks to the hot hand from Battle,” Gates said. “Arkansas went 6-for-12 from the 3-point line in the second half. We were 2-for-10.”

From there, the Razorbacks were able to hold off any form of rally from the visitors, going 14-for-15 from the line down the stretch.

Arkansas jumped out to a 41-34 lead following the halftime break, but Mizzou responded swiftly with a 10-0 run that saw each of East, Honor, Noah Carter and Tamar Bates score.

From there, these teams traded haymakers. Arkansas rallied to claim a 47-46 lead thanks to some quality free throw shooting. East then hit a floater off the glass before Mark responded with a 3-pointer, but Connor Vanover had the last laugh with a put-back dunk that created the aforementioned 50-50 tie.

In the first of this game, Tiger fans may have gotten a healthy case of déjà vu. After Mizzou and Tennessee scored just one point in the first five minutes of Tuesday’s contest, Arkansas and Mizzou were locked in a scoreless stalemate until Carter knocked down a pair of free throws at the 16:34 mark.

And, much like Tuesday, the offensive production for both sides picked up following the first media timeout. Battle took the lid off the rim for the Hogs with a 3-pointer, and Jeremiah Davenport knocked one down two minutes later. Meanwhile, East went on a personal 7-0 scoring run after hitting a pair of jumpers and being fouled on a late-clock attempt from behind the arc.

“They foul, they hold just like everybody else. You just have to draw the contact and play physical and with poise,” East said of his performance. “Make the refs make a decision.”

From there, Battle and Honor competed in their own personal shootouts. Honor knocked down a trio of 3-pointers, including one where he caught his own rebound and fired a shot right back up. Early on, the veteran guard clearly showed that he was not going to be as passive as he was in the teams’ first matchup.

“He was aggressive to start the game, but I don’t think he saw the ball go in but once in the second half though,” Gates said of Honor. “For us to win, we need him to contribute a bit more. But I’m happy he shot 10 3-pointers.”

But, the Razorbacks controlled the ensuing four minutes. After trailing 22-19 with 8:17 remaining in the first half, Musselman’s group mounted an 11-0 run behind the shooting of Battle and activity of big man Makhi Mitchell. The Tigers went scoreless for just under five minutes of play before East knocked down a pair of free throws.

That appeared to spark the Louisville-native, as he poured in eight more points down the stretch. East’s slashing efforts and ability to draw fouls allowed Mizzou to hang tough after trailing by as much as eight, with Arkansas taking a narrow 36-34 into halftime.

The Tigers will complete a two-game road stand when they take on Florida (18-8, 8-5) on Wednesday. The game can be seen at 5:30 p.m. CST on the SEC Network.