Splits Second: SEC Indoors showcased record-setting greatness

Arkansas proclaims itself to be the “Track Capital of the World,” and the Razorbacks may be onto something. Today, the Razorback women won their tenth consecutive SEC Indoor Championship title, and the men won their fifth, and the margin of victory wasn’t even close. The women won by 51 points, and the men won by 57, marking their 11th SEC Indoor sweep.

But, respectfully, enough about the Hogs. On today’s Splits Second recap, I spotlight all the record-breakers and some young Tigers who earned more stripes (hint: Sterling Scott continues to impress in the men’s triple jump!). Why will I take time to talk about Georgia and LSU on this Missouri-centric episode? Because track rivalries are different. Every team and athlete wants to win, but collegiate bests and world records deserve applause no matter whose name is on the front of the jersey.

P.S. Mizzou placed 13/13 and 14/14 in the team rankings, but the team standings don’t tell their individual stories well, especially considering the multitude of PBs they’ll bring home. Across the runway, sector, 60-meter dash, DMRs, 800, and 3 & 5Ks, they proved their courage to hang with some of the fastest and strongest competitors in the nation and world. Missouri looked well-conditioned and fought hard all weekend long. I’m excited to see their development when they take the action outside.