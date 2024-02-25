Sean East II expands his case for the most improved player in the SEC

24 days ago, Sean East II was limited to just 11 points at Mizzou Arena against the same Arkansas team the Tigers faced on Saturday morning.

If you recall, in that game the Razorbacks built a 47-28 halftime lead in the midst of a three game losing streak, which completely sucked the life out of the Tigers (8-19, 0-14 Southeastern Conference). Arkansas (14-13, 5-9) did come away with a larger margin of victory over Missouri at Bud Walton Arena (88-73), extending the Tigers’ losing streak to a program record 14 games, but the final score isn’t telling how close the contest was for the most part.

Missouri led at the 12:48 mark in the first half thanks to East, and for the entirety of the first half, the Tigers’ offense was generated behind the graduate guard’s 17 points, which at that point led all scorers on the floor.

A fire has been lit under East the past two weeks since returning from a knee contusion he suffered at Vanderbilt on Feb. 3. He finished with a career-high 33 points against the Razorbacks, which was second among all scorers on the floor. All of East’s damage came inside the arc, as he didn’t attempt a single 3-point shot.

“(It’s) just my teammates accepting me back once I came back from injury and inserting me into the offense and trusting me with the ball,” East said. “We just try and go out and execute the game plan, you know, hard physical drives, so they foul and I’m getting to the line and capitalizing off that.”

He finished going 9-of-14 from the field behind his crafty inside play that also led to drawing fouls. Missouri made a season-high 28 free throws while tying their top mark of 30 attempts. East was the driving force behind one of the few silver linings against the Razorbacks going 15-of-16 from the charity stripe.

“They (Arkansas) are aggressive,” East said. “They foul, they hold just like everybody else. You just gotta draw the contact, play with physical play. Play with poise and let the refs make a decision if they going to call it or let it go.”

With another 20-point performance by East it becomes the third straight game where he’s topped that mark after scoring 25 against Mississippi and 24 versus No. 5 Tennessee. The last Tiger to do it? It came when D’Moi Hodge went on a divine run in the SEC Tournament and the Tigers’ first round of the NCAA Tournament against Utah State.

Looking in a bigger picture, East has solidified his case to be the most improved player in one of college basketball’s elite conferences. His increase in production has backed that up over the course of the 2023-24 season.

Is Sean East II the most improved player in the SEC this season?



2022-23 Stats: 7.3 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, 44.4 FG%, 22.1 3-PT%



2023-24 Stats: 16.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.3 APG, 51.8 FG%, 47.0 3-PT% — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) February 24, 2024

Off the court, he’s not only stepped up as a player, but as a leader as well being one of the more vocal players on the team, which is something he and Dennis Gates wanted him to improve on for this year. As a veteran player he’s been a driving force in helping the team stay together during a rough two-plus month stretch of games.

“It starts with our coaches, then it trickles down to me, then to the leaders of the team, then it trickles down to the team,” East said. “We take it day-by-day, hour-by-hour, second-by-second. We don’t worry about what’s going on the outside and what people are saying. We just got to lock in and focus on the task at hand each and every day and we’re going to get better.”

East’s positive trajectory is credit of Gates and his coaching staff. Last season, we saw tremendous growth with both Kobe Brown and Hodge that saw both players either selected in the NBA Draft or offered a contract in the immediate aftermath, while DeAndre Gholston got an opportunity to play in Europe. East has definitely played himself into earning an opportunity at the next level whether that be with an NBA organization or internationally, where we’ve seen plenty of former Tigers flourish. While this season hasn’t been a plus, it shows Gates and his staff’s ability to develop players into performing at a high level.

Missouri returns to the court on Wednesday to face No. 24 Florida (19-8, 9-5) in The Swamp. Tip-off between the Tigers and Gators is at 5:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. In the last meeting between both teams, it was Florida that came away victorious 79-67 in Columbia.