Mizzou Wrestling narrowly avoids shutout against #5 Iowa State, loses 41-3

Mizzou Wrestling, once again greatly hampered by injuries and illnesses, suffered a large loss to #5 Iowa State Sunday. The Tigers fell 41-3, with their only win surprisingly coming at 184 where Colton Hawks upset top-10 wrestler Will Feldkamp. I’ll offer shorter summaries of most matches while going more in-depth on the three most impactful matches of the meet at 141, 184, and 285.

All rankings are according to the coaches poll.

125lbs: NR Ethan Perryman (ISU), Victory by Forfeit

Mizzou lacked an alternative to Noah Surtin again, leading to the forfeit to begin the dual.

Mizzou: 0 - Iowa State: 6

133lbs: #7 Evan Frost (ISU) over NR Drew Stanfield (MIZ), 19-3 Tech Fall (5:31)

Frost jumped out ahead quickly, scoring three takedowns using his speed and agility in the first period to lead 9-2 with 1:25 in riding time. Frost let Stanfield up from bottom after about 30 seconds in period two, 9-3. It turned out to be an effective strategy as he further extended his lead with a takedown and four-point nearfall, working up to pinning Stanfield in the final seconds of the period before time ran out. Leading 16-3 entering the final two minutes, Frost started a scramble with a single leg shot and came out on top for his final points and the 19-3 tech fall. This was the start of a trend with many Iowa St. wrestlers coming out and showcasing aggression and agility to build large leads.

Mizzou: 0 - Iowa State: 11

141lbs: #9 Anthony Echemendia (ISU) over #22 Josh Edmond (MIZ), 10-9 Decision

Both wrestlers were aggressive early on in this match, and Edmond threw the first haymaker when he thew Echemendia for a takedown and four-point nearfall, leading 7-1 after the escape. Echemendia quickly recovered, finishing a takedown off a single leg shot before an Edmond escape to make it 8-4. The physicality continued in the remainder of the period, although Edmond picked up his first stalling warning.

Echemendia scored a quick escape from bottom to start period two to cut Edmond’s lead to three. Edmond shut down Echemendia’s offense for the rest of the period, but it came at the cost of two stalling warnings that made the score 8-7 heading into the final period. Edmond quickly escaped from bottom to begin the final two minutes, starting a tense period of action where both wrestlers got in plenty of shots.

After catching multiple shots by Echemendia during the third period, Edmond couldn’t hold him off forever and Echemendia brought Edmond to the mat off a single leg shot in the final 30 seconds, taking a 10-9 lead. Edmond had an opportunity to escape but time ran out, giving him another narrow loss to a highly ranked opponent. After the brief offensive explosion to begin the first period Edmond returned back into his defensive shell, leading to multiple stalling calls that ultimately proved to be part of the difference in this match.

Mizzou: 0 - Iowa State: 14

149lbs: #5 Casey Swiderski (ISU) over NR Zeke Seltzer (MIZ), 20-4 Tech Fall (6:40)

Swiderski tried out a variety of shots to start the first period, testing and prodding Seltzer. He scored his only takedown of the period off an ankle pick with about 30 seconds remaining, riding out the period for a 3-0 lead. Swiderski opened up the scoring in period two, getting his second takedown shortly after Seltzer escaped from bottom to begin the period and adding two more before the second frame was over for a 12-3 lead with over a minute in riding time. Swiderski quickly escaped from bottom to begin the third period before using his speed to get around Seltzer for two more takedowns, finishing with a 20-4 tech fall (Seltzer appears to have been penalized for stalling at some point in the third).

Mizzou: 0 - Iowa State: 19

157lbs: #12 Cody Chittum (ISU) over NR James Conway (MIZ), 11-4 Decision

Chittum established himself as a highly physical wrestler in the first period, though it only led to one takedown off a high single leg shot. He took a 3-1 lead into period two. He added a point to that total with an escape from bottom to start the second period before scoring his second takedown by getting behind Conway and bringing him to the mat. He added some good riding time before letting Conway up to make it 7-2. Chittum nearly locked in a cradle of Conway to start the third period but the Mizzou wrestler was able to avoid that and eventually force a restart. Chittum chose to start from neutral off the restart, making it 7-3. The decision paid off when he quickly added another takedown, 10-3. He was denied the major decision when Conway escaped in the final 10 seconds, a nice display of fighting until the very end. Chittum won this one 11-4.

Mizzou: 0 - Iowa State: 22

165lbs: #2 David Carr (ISU) over NR Jeremy Jakowitsch (MIZ), Victory by Fall (2:11)

David Carr entered this match undefeated in dual meets. The senior wasn’t going to let that record be broken in the final dual meet of his collegiate career. He attacked over and over again in the first period, scoring at will with a whopping five takedowns before the end of the period. With the score 15-4, Carr went for the cradle and quickly ended this match in dominant fashion before the Cyclones faithful. He is every bit as good as he has always been, and we could be in for an epic showdown in the Big 12 Championships between him and Keegan O’Toole.

Mizzou: 0 - Iowa State: 28

174lbs: #19 MJ Gaitan (ISU) over NR Ellis Pfleger (MIZ), Victory by Fall (5:35)

Gaitan sprinted out to an early lead at the end of the first period with two takedowns and a two-point nearfall, 8-2. Gaitan scored a reversal to start the second period, 10-2, adding on a takedown and four-point nearfall towards the end of the period to open up a 17-3 lead. Pfleger quickly escaped from bottom to start the third period, 17-4. Needing one more takedown for a tech fall, Gaitan got what he was looking for off a double leg shot and then moved straight for the pin, adding on the additional team point with the impressive victory by fall.

Mizzou: 0 - Iowa State: 34

184lbs: NR Colton Hawks (MIZ) over #7 Will Feldkamp, 12-8 Decision

Feldkamp gained the upper hand heading into the second period, leading 3-1 after a takedown off a single leg shot. Hawks completely changed the complexion of this match in the second period. After an escape from bottom, 3-2, he took advantage of some poor positioning during some handfighting between the two wrestlers, bringing Feldkamp to the mat for a takedown before adding two-point and four-point nearfalls for a 9-3 lead.

Feldkamp quickly recovered, escaping and scoring a takedown of his own to make it 9-7 heading into the final period. Feldkamp escaped from bottom to start the third after about 40 seconds then went to work looking for a takedown, trying to hit a low single leg shot. Hawks did a fantastic job of preventing him from getting anywhere near his ankles, shutting down Feldkamp’s offense. With Feldkamp desperate in the final seconds, he tried to throw Hawks. Instead, Hawks took advantage again and scored one final takedown before the buzzer, securing the impressive 12-8 upset victory.

Mizzou: 3 - Iowa State: 34

197lbs: NR Julien Broderson (ISU) over NR Jesse Cassatt (MIZ), 7-2 Decision

Broderson took a 3-1 lead into the second period after scoring a takedown off a single leg shot. Escaping from bottom to start period two, he added his second takedown of the match in the final 10 seconds of the period by winning a scramble kicked off by his single leg shot, 7-1. Oddly enough, Broderson kept going for ankle picks when attacking in this match, though none led to a takedown. Cassatt escaped from bottom to make it 7-2 at the start of the third period but was unable to mount a comeback attempt.

Mizzou: 3 - Iowa State: 37

285lbs: #3 Yonger Bastida (ISU) over #4 Zach Elam (MIZ), 13-4 Major Decision

This was a highly-anticipated match to cap off the dual, one which could have serious seeding implications for the conference and national championships. Bastida struck first, using a quick single leg shot halfway through the opening period to score a takedown. He led 3-1 at the end of the first period, setting the tone by consistently looking to shoot throughout the period.

Bastida scored a quick escape to start the second period, essentially ending Elam’s oft-used strategy of dragging a match down to a matter of winning the riding battle and taking a 4-1 lead. Bastida extended his lead with a double leg shot where he lifted Elam up and slammed him to the mat, 7-2 after the Elam escape. Elam was called for stalling multiple times leading to Bastida adding another point to his total, 8-2.

Elam escaped from bottom to start the third period, 8-3. Bastida secured his victory with rapid single leg shot that allowed him to get around for a takedown, 11-3. Elam was let up by Bastida, 11-4, as he was hungry to search for more points. Elam was penalized again for stalling, 12-4, and Bastida has one more good shot which led to a scramble when time ran out. He added the extra point for riding time, winning the 13-4 major decision. Bastida was able to use his speed and explosiveness to score on Elam in a way we really haven’t seen all year. Elam was forced off his usual pace and game plan, and struggled to adjust as we saw multiple stalling calls despite his deficit.

Mizzou: 3 - Iowa State: 41

Following the Northern Iowa dual meet on Friday, there were multiple positives to take away with Josh Edmond and Zach Elam winning their matches against elite opponents. There was no such luck in this meet as both lost to strong opponents.

This was an unfortunate close to the regular season for the Tigers, who now set their sights on defending their conference title in Tulsa on the weekend of March 10. If they can recover from the injuries and flu bug that have left the squad shorthanded recently, they should be right in the thick of it to place at the top of the conference. However, everything is truly up in the air until we are much closer to the Big 12 Championships,